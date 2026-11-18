ICE and police officers detain a man in Chicago, January 2025. Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (public domain), via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: United States

Democrats in Washington are turning their attention to the jails where the United States holds migrants, after dozens of people died in custody. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency that detains and deports migrants) lists 57 deaths between 20 January 2025 and 23 August 2026.

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The push is led by Representative Robert Garcia of California, whose party says it secured a House majority in the 3 November midterm elections, the US vote halfway through a presidential term. It matters in Latin America because the system holds foreign nationals, and ICE’s public list is the record of each death.

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Key Facts Who. Robert Garcia, a California Democrat, is set to chair the House committee that investigates the executive branch.

Deaths. ICE’s own list shows 57 deaths in custody from 20 January 2025 to 23 August 2026.

Growth. Average daily detainee numbers rose over 50% to 61,817 between April 2025 and April 2026.

Oversight. Congress’s auditor found ICE jail inspections fell in some cases, with more self-checks.

As of. 18 November 2026, 21:30 GMT.

With a House majority in hand, Democrats are turning to a detention system that expanded sharply under President Donald Trump, and to the deaths inside it.

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How We Got Here

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO, the auditing arm of Congress) says ICE’s detention growth followed a January 2025 executive order. In its report of 5 November 2026 it counts more than 40 added facilities and an average of 61,817 detainees a day by April 2026, up over 50% in a year.

Human Rights Watch, a New York rights group, counted 52 deaths in ICE custody in the 500 days from 20 January 2025 to 4 June 2026. In its report of 25 June 2026 it said the death rate in ICE custody was the highest in over a decade.

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What Democrats Are Doing Now

Garcia made an unannounced visit to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California, his committee said on 16 October 2026. He said then that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was buying the site “for hundreds of millions of dollars to escape state and local oversight”.

File photo: the US Capitol in Washington at dusk. Photo: Martin Falbisoner / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

On 18 November 2026 the committee’s Democrats announced 12 document retention notices, letters that tell recipients to keep records ahead of any inquiry. Three concern DHS and ICE: to Stephen Miller, a senior White House official, to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and to former DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski.

The release names Miller over “DHS and ICE abuses under his direction”. It gives no deadline for replies and no hearing dates.

Why the Death Count Differs

We counted 57 entries from 20 January 2025 on ICE’s detainee death reporting page, which was last updated on 23 September 2026. The newest entry is dated 23 August 2026, and the page says Congress requires death reports to be public within 90 days, so later deaths may not yet appear.

Human Rights Watch’s 52 stops at 4 June 2026, so the two tallies differ mainly by cut-off date. The ICE entries we checked give names and dates but no nationality, so we cannot say how many of the dead came from Latin America.

A System That Grew While Checks Shrank

The GAO found that from the 2024 fiscal year to July 2026, three of the four DHS bodies that inspect detention sites changed how often they inspect or stopped. It said “there is an increased reliance on self-inspections” and that ICE “hasn’t determined how changes to its inspections have affected its oversight.”

TRAC, a Syracuse University data centre, put the number held by ICE at 65,765 on 11 July 2026. About 70.6% of them (46,436 people) had no criminal conviction.

What It Means for US and Latin American Readers

Congress controls ICE’s money and can demand its records, so a Democratic majority changes what the agency must explain. A system holding about 66,000 people with fewer outside checks is the gap the GAO flagged.

Families in Latin America can look up names and dates on ICE’s death page. Earlier Rio Times reports covered ICE’s own reviews of 23 deaths, a Peruvian who died in detention and 77 Costa Ricans held by ICE.

What Is Not Known

No hearing dates have been announced, and the committee has not said when Garcia would formally take the chair. We could not confirm how many deaths occurred after 23 August 2026, or whether DHS has responded to the retention notices.

GAO made two recommendations to ICE, to study the effect of the inspection changes and adjust them, and both remain open. DHS agreed with them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died in ICE custody under Trump?

ICE’s public list shows 57 deaths from 20 January 2025 to 23 August 2026, by our count. Human Rights Watch counted 52 to 4 June 2026.

What is Robert Garcia planning?

Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and set to become its chair, sent 12 document retention notices on 18 November 2026, three on DHS and ICE. His party says it won a House majority on 3 November.

Why did the GAO criticise ICE inspections?

The GAO found that inspections by some DHS bodies became less frequent or stopped between fiscal 2024 and July 2026, with more self-inspection. It said ICE has not assessed the effect.

Where can families check a death in ICE custody?

ICE publishes names and dates on its detainee death reporting page at ice.gov. The page was last updated on 23 September 2026.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: ICE detainee death reporting (updated 23 September 2026); GAO-27-109299 (5 November 2026); Human Rights Watch, Dying in Detention (25 June 2026); TRAC detention quick facts (11 July 2026); House Oversight Democrats (16 October and 18 November 2026).

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