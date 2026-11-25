The vote will show whether the governing party deletes the contested rules itself or lets the court’s order remove them.

The plenary chamber of Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly in San José, where the final vote on the 4x3 bill is now on hold. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Maynor Solís Calderón/Asamblea Legislativa de Costa Rica, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COSTA RICA · POLITICS

Costa Rica’s lawmakers will meet on a Sunday to vote on next year’s national budget, with a court ruling hanging over two of its biggest spending fights. Assembly president Yara Jiménez convened the extraordinary session for Sunday 29 November 2026, on the last day before the constitutional deadline.

The Constitutional Chamber, known as Sala IV, has told lawmakers to remove rules that tie up court money and cut university funds. Until they settle that, the 2027 spending plan is not final.

Key Facts When The 57-seat Assembly meets in an extraordinary session on Sunday 29 November 2026; approval is due before 30 November.

What Lawmakers vote the 2027 budget in second and final debate after three court rulings.

At stake Frozen court funds and posts, plus a cut to the public universities’ fund.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Wednesday 25 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

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The vote will show whether the governing party deletes the contested rules itself or lets the court’s order remove them.

The Legislative Assembly building in San José, Costa Rica, where lawmakers will meet on Sunday. File photo. Photo: Lex.mercurio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The fight centres on rules in the 2027 budget bill that block ₡29.8 billion (about US$67 million at about ₡443 per US$1, the central bank midpoint on 25 November) of the courts’ money until the Finance Ministry, the comptroller (the state auditor) and a legislative commission approve its use, and that could affect about 2,463 court posts. The Supreme Court asked the Sala IV to review them, and on Monday 9 November 2026 magistrates ordered the Assembly not to hold the bill’s second debate before 29 November.

On Friday 20 November 2026 the Sala IV issued its full rulings: resolution 2026-045630 on the court rules, and 2026-045631 on a cut of ₡8.05 billion (about US$18 million) to the fund that pays the public universities, known as FEES. A third ruling, 2026-045954, covers two rules affecting the national ombudsman’s office and was issued on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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The magistrates did not judge whether the spending limits are good policy, only whether lawmakers could write them into a budget law, and it ordered the rules removed. If the Assembly does not act, the ruling says, “se tendrá por excluida la aprobación de la moción No. 16,” meaning approval of the motion that cut the university fund will be treated as excluded.

Jiménez sent the rulings on Tuesday to the Assembly committee that handles constitutional questions, which has two working days, until Thursday 26 November, to report. On Sunday that report is the first item on the day’s agenda, each lawmaker may speak for up to ten minutes, and the Assembly’s rules force a vote if debate is not over by 11:30 p.m.

Álvaro Ramírez, who leads the opposition National Liberation Party in the Assembly, has said the budget cannot be voted until the Sala resolves his party’s consultation. That consultation, on the university cut, was one of the two the Sala answered on 20 November.

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The bill passed its first debate on Thursday 5 November 2026 with the governing party’s votes, and the opposition voted against. President Laura Fernández said on 9 November she was open to reviewing the rules and proposed a technical table with the judiciary, but on 11 November she defended the controls.

Under the constitution the budget must be approved before 30 November, so Sunday is the last day. A separate bill, the second extraordinary 2026 budget, which also cuts court and university money, has its own second debate planned for Thursday 26 November.

It is not yet clear whether the Assembly will delete the rules itself on Sunday or vote the bill as it stands and let the court’s order apply. No party has said how it will handle the university cut.

More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Costa Rica Court Strikes Down Budget Curbs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Costa Rica Voting on a Sunday?

The constitution requires the budget to pass before 30 November, and the court barred a second debate before 29 November. Sunday is the only day that fits both limits.

What Did the Court Order?

It told lawmakers to delete the contested rules or accept that they are treated as excluded. It ruled on procedure, not on whether the spending limits are wise.

Is the 2027 Budget Final?

Not yet. It becomes final only after the second debate, and the Sunday vote is that step.

Sources: Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica (Sala IV), resolutions 2026-045630, 2026-045631 and 2026-045954; Sala IV precautionary orders of 9 November 2026 on bill file 25.754; Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, convocation of the plenary by President Yara Jiménez on 24 November 2026; statements by Álvaro Ramírez, head of the National Liberation Party caucus; Constitution of Costa Rica, article 178.

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