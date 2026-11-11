Costa Rica Influencer Cleared of Defamation

Costa Rica: Courts

A criminal court in San José cleared Costa Rican influencer Diego Bravo of all defamation charges on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, ruling that the conduct was not a crime under the law. The case was brought by television presenter Mauricio Hoffmann and content creator María José “Majo” Ulate over videos Bravo posted about their private lives.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Costa Rica story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition). —Verdict. On 11 November 2026 the court acquitted Diego Bravo of all 15 defamation counts. —Reason. The judges ruled the conduct did not meet the legal definition of a crime. —Civil claims. Claims of ₡5 million (about US$11,000) each in damages were rejected in full. —Next. The couple’s lawyer says they will weigh an appeal after the full written ruling.

A long-running social media feud between two Costa Rican public figures and an online commentator ended in court with no conviction and no damages.

What the Court Decided

Three judges, Jorge Tabash Forbes, Giovanni David Sánchez Méndez and José Alberto Gutiérrez González, acquitted Bravo of 15 counts of defamation, seven involving Hoffmann and eight involving Ulate. They found that the reported conduct did not fit the elements of a crime, a legal ground known as “atipicidad”.

The court also rejected the civil claims, in which each complainant sought ₡5 million (about US$11,000 each, at roughly 450 colones per dollar, the market rate on 11 November) in moral damages, meaning compensation for harm to reputation. Because it found no crime, the court said it could not examine civil liability, and it made no special award of legal costs.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. An ornate hall with a marble statue in San José, Costa Rica. Photo: Wayne77, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Costa Rica 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

How the Judges Explained It

The judges said a complaint or a grievance is not enough to establish a crime, because the facts must fit the elements set out in criminal law. They added that people who become public figures on digital platforms tend to draw criticism, satire and mockery.

The court said Bravo has not presented himself as a professional journalist, but is recognised as a communicator for an audience interested in news and gossip. These are the court’s words as read out at the hearing, and the full written ruling is due on 18 November.

What the Case Was About

The dispute grew out of videos Bravo posted on social media about the couple. Hoffmann is a television presenter and Ulate a make-up artist and content creator, and the videos covered topics such as Hoffmann’s past relationships.

The complaint also cited insulting nicknames that Bravo allegedly used for Ulate. Before trial the couple tried to settle and asked Bravo for a public apology, but no agreement was reached.

The Defence and the Reaction

Bravo’s defence argued that he spoke in the style of a character he plays and meant to pass on matters that were already circulating on other pages and digital media. In Costa Rica defamation is a crime against honour, and the couple brought the case as a private criminal complaint known as a querella.

Hoffmann and Ulate left the courtroom without comment. Rafael Rodríguez, the couple’s lawyer, told reporters that both outcomes had been possible and that they will wait for the full written ruling before deciding on an appeal.

What Is Not Known

Whether Hoffmann and Ulate will appeal is not known. The detailed reasoning on each of the 15 counts will become public only with the full written ruling.

Why It Matters Beyond Costa Rica

For readers outside Costa Rica this is a local celebrity case with no direct effect on travellers or investors. Its wider interest is how criminal defamation law is applied to social media creators, and here the judges stressed that public figures on digital platforms are exposed to criticism, satire and mockery.

Our Costa Rica coverage follows other court stories. They include the Portus case ruling and the prosecution’s 70-year request in an activist attack trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Diego Bravo found guilty?

No. The court acquitted him of all 15 defamation counts on 11 November 2026, ruling that the conduct was not a crime.

Who brought the case?

Television presenter Mauricio Hoffmann and content creator Majo Ulate filed the complaint over videos Bravo posted about them.

Can the couple appeal?

Their lawyer says they will decide after reading the full written ruling, due on 18 November. The court also rejected their civil claims for damages.

Sources Criminal court at the Goicoechea courthouse in San José province, verdict read on 11 November 2026 · Statements by lawyer Rafael Rodríguez at the courthouse, 11 November 2026