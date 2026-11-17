Key Facts Copper fund: The CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, fell 1.37% to US$36.03, a six-month low.

The CPER fund, which tracks copper futures, fell 1.37% to US$36.03, a six-month low. Miners: Freeport-McMoRan fell 6.84% and Southern Copper 6.22%, far harder than the metal.

Freeport-McMoRan fell 6.84% and Southern Copper 6.22%, far harder than the metal. Cause: Traders expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates; the 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14%.

Traders expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates; the 10-year Treasury yield is 5.14%. China: China’s retail sales rose 0.4% in October (consensus 0.8%) and industrial output 4.8% (5.3%).

China’s retail sales rose 0.4% in October (consensus 0.8%) and industrial output 4.8% (5.3%). Latin America: Chile, the world’s largest producer, and Peru, the third-largest, depend heavily on copper exports.

Chile, the world’s largest producer, and Peru, the third-largest, depend heavily on copper exports. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Copper slid to its lowest close in at least six months on Monday, November 16, 2026, as fears of a US interest-rate rise swept through markets. The CPER fund, which holds copper futures (contracts to buy the metal at a set future date), ended at US$36.03, down 1.37% on the day. The shares of the companies that dig the metal suffered far more. Freeport-McMoRan, the American giant with big mines in Indonesia, Chile and Peru, lost 6.84%, and Southern Copper lost 6.22%. The trigger was a hard turn in global money. Bond yields jumped, the dollar firmed, and share markets wobbled, with the S&P 500 down 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge up 18.70%. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A copper slide driven by interest rates, not by a collapse in demand, hurts Chile, Peru and Mexico’s miners now, but it leaves the physical shortage story intact.

01 The session in one read

Think of copper as the world’s wiring metal: it runs through homes, cars, power grids and wind farms. When money gets expensive, investors dump it along with everything else that depends on future growth.

That is what happened on Monday, November 16, 2026. The CPER fund fell 1.37% to its lowest close in at least six months.

The losses were five sessions long. Over those five sessions the fund is down 6.25%, and over 20 sessions it is down 8.95%.

Assessment — Rate fear, not weak demand MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that copper is being sold as a financial asset, because higher rates make holding metal and mining shares less attractive, rather than because factories stopped buying. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: while it keeps climbing from 5.14%, copper and the miners stay under pressure.

Copper — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The pattern on the board is leverage: the fund moved 1.37% while the miners moved about five times as much. Freeport-McMoRan closed at US$55.19 and Southern Copper at US$153.87.

Miners amplify the metal because their costs are fixed. A small drop in the copper price cuts profit sharply, and investors who fear rate rises sell the shares first.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$36.03 -1.37% Southern Copper US$153.87 -6.22% Freeport-McMoRan US$55.19 -6.84%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-16. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 +0.00% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.12% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,316 -0.07% USD / ARS 1,550 +0.37% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P IPSA Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.36 +1.86% +3.79% 6.25 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.12% +1.07% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,316 -0.07% -10.41% 3,318 3,319 3,316 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.11% +3.35% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 +0.37% +10.11% 1,544 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% +3.47% 39.27 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.01% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.61 +3.40% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% EUR/BRL 6.36 +1.86% IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: the Federal Reserve. Market talk this week is of rate hikes, not cuts, and the 10-year US Treasury yield (the interest the US government pays to borrow for ten years) rose 24 basis points over five sessions to 5.14%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so that is a big weekly jump.

Second: a firmer dollar. The dollar index rose 1.94% in five sessions to 103.63, and because copper is priced in dollars, a stronger greenback makes it dearer for buyers using euros, yuan or reais.

Third: a broad flight from risk. Gold, normally the safe haven, fell 7.01% in five sessions in the GLD fund, which tells us this was cash-raising across the board, not a rush into safety.

Oil also fell, with the USO fund down 3.81% on the day, which points to worries about growth and not just about copper. China, the largest buyer of copper, reported weak October data: retail sales up 0.4% against a consensus of 0.8%, industrial output up 4.8% against 5.3%, and fixed-asset investment down 8.1% in the year to October against −7.0% expected (RT economic calendar). China’s unemployment rate eased to 5.1% from 5.2%, and retail sales for January to October rose 1.04% from a year earlier (previous 1.13%). US factory data was soft as well, with the New York Empire State index at 7.8 against a consensus of 18.

Our confidence is medium. The rate story fits every price on the screen, but we found no company-specific news for Freeport or Southern Copper that would explain why they fell harder than the metal.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a fresh shock. The copper fund peaked at 41.43 on 22 September and is now 13.0% below it, though it remains 17.1% above its 12-month low of 30.77 set on 20 November 2025.

The miners have fallen much further. Freeport is 30.9% below its 25 August high of 79.91, and Southern Copper is 29.2% below its high of 217.40 set the same day.

Over 60 sessions the copper fund is down 9.9%, while both miners are down 28.0%. That gap says investors, not buyers of physical metal, are doing most of the selling.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile and Peru together supply a large share of the world’s copper, so every slide in the price eventually reaches their budgets, their currencies and their mining towns. Chile’s copper commission, Cochilco, forecasts that Chilean output will fall 8.4% in 2026, which means the country has less metal to sell just as the price weakens.

Southern Copper, with mines in Peru and Mexico, lost 6.22% on the day, so Lima and Mexico City investors who hold it saw a sharp hit.

A weaker copper price usually pushes the Chilean peso lower, and a rising US yield adds pressure on every emerging currency. Importers of fuel gain a little from cheaper oil, but copper exporters lose more.

06 The names to watch

Freeport-McMoRan is the purest large-cap bet on copper prices, and its 41.5% rise from its 12-month low of 39.00 shows how much ground it still holds. Southern Copper, which holds some of the world’s largest reserves, is the stock most tied to Peru.

In our own price history, the copper fund fell 8.9% over 20 sessions on 26 earlier occasions. It was higher 20 sessions later in 16 of them, or 62%, with a median gain of 1.5% and a worst case of a 16.2% further fall. History is not a forecast.

For Southern Copper, earlier falls this deep were followed by a higher price 20 sessions later in 10 of 14 cases, with a median gain of 13.5% and a worst case of a 47.4% loss. Freeport was higher in 17 of 32 cases, a near coin toss.

07 What would end it

The one thing that would end the slide is a calmer bond market: if the 10-year yield stops rising and the dollar eases, copper normally recovers first. Watch the next Federal Reserve meeting and the next US inflation release for any shift in the hike story.

On the chart, the copper fund’s nearest resistance is its September high of 41.43, and the support is the 12-month low of 30.77. Because the fund sits at a six-month low, the nearest practical floor is the 36 area it just broke through.

China matters as well. It is the largest buyer, and Monday’s weak retail and factory data show why any sign of stronger Chinese buying would help, while weaker buying would deepen the slide.

08 What to watch

US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.14% is the biggest driver; a halt in the rise would help copper.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.14% is the biggest driver; a halt in the rise would help copper. The dollar: A dollar index above 103.63 keeps copper expensive for buyers outside the United States.

A dollar index above 103.63 keeps copper expensive for buyers outside the United States. China demand: China is the largest buyer, so any change in its imports moves the market.

China is the largest buyer, so any change in its imports moves the market. Chile and Peru output: Cochilco’s forecast of an 8.4% fall in Chilean output supports prices if demand holds.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

A smaller Polymarket market (US$17,223 traded) asks whether copper cable will face US Section 232 tariffs, trade-security duties set by the US president. It prices a tariff by 31 December 2026 at 28.0% and by 31 December 2027 at 61.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which is the main pressure on copper and the miners.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper fall on Monday, November 16, 2026?

Mostly because of bets on higher US interest rates, which lifted yields and the dollar and drove investors out of risk assets.

Does CPER show the copper spot price?

No. It tracks copper futures, contracts for future delivery, so its price can differ from the metal sold today.

Why did Freeport and Southern Copper fall more than copper?

Miners have fixed costs, so profits swing sharply with price, and their shares also suffer when investors sell equities.

Is this a buying signal?

Our history shows copper was higher 20 sessions later in 62% of similar cases, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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