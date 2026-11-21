The province’s top official used a visit to the attacked town to press an army that has hunted the ADF for years without stopping the killings.

File photo. The city hall of Beni, North Kivu province, DR Congo, 2025. Photo: Claudine Sikuliwako Lucie, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Security: DR Congo

The military governor of North Kivu province, Maj. Gen. Evariste Somo Kakule, visited the town of Cantine in eastern Congo on Friday 20 November 2026 and told Congolese and Ugandan soldiers to chase the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels into their hideouts.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The visit came two weeks after the ADF raided the town, an attack the World Health Organization (WHO) says killed 66 civilians. The ADF is an armed group linked to Islamic State that has attacked villages around the town of Beni for years.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The raid also hit an area where an Ebola outbreak is being fought, which is why health agencies far from Congo are watching.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Allied Democratic Forces (DR Congo) Email address Follow

Key Facts Who. Maj. Gen. Evariste Somo Kakule, North Kivu’s military governor, ordered troops to hunt the ADF.

Where. Cantine, Beni territory, North Kivu, eastern Congo; raid on 5 to 6 November.

When. Visit on Friday 20 November 2026, two weeks after the raid.

Toll. WHO counts 66 civilians killed, three of them health workers.

As of 21 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

The province’s top official used a visit to the attacked town to press an army that has hunted the ADF for years without stopping the killings.

Joint Congolese and Ugandan forces have hunted the ADF for years under an operation called Shujaa. On 10 February 2026 the deputy chief of staff of Congo’s army, Lt Gen. Jacques Ychaligonza Duru, and Uganda’s land forces commander, Lt Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, met in Beni to review it, and the army spokesman said both sides stressed coordination to protect civilians.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

Nine months later, the ADF raided Cantine. Gunmen attacked late on Thursday 5 November, burned homes, shops and health structures, and withdrew into the forest, local civil society groups said, before joint forces began a pursuit the next morning.

The death toll has risen sharply since. Local civil society counted at least 24 dead on the morning of 6 November, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on 17 November that 66 civilians were killed, including three health workers.

On Friday the governor met soldiers of Congo’s army (FARDC) and Uganda’s army (UPDF), staff of the wildlife agency ICCN and Wazalendo, local fighters allied with the army. He asked them to intensify operations against armed groups, especially the ADF, and to follow the attackers to their refuges.

File photo: UN peacekeepers and airport staff unload medical supplies at Beni airport, North Kivu, on 5 August 2018, during an earlier Ebola outbreak. Photo: MONUSCO / Mamadou Alain Coulibaly, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The governor named a commander, Abwakasi (also spelled Abou Akasi), as a target of the pursuit. We could not independently confirm his role.

The raid hit as health teams fight an Ebola outbreak that WHO says has passed 11,300 cases and 5,500 deaths in Congo. Tedros said more than 1,000 contacts of patients were lost to follow-up after the Cantine attack, people who may carry the virus and are no longer monitored.

Africa CDC, the African Union’s public health agency, said on 8 November that patients with confirmed or suspected Ebola fled when health facilities were attacked. Prisca Luanda Kamala, an adviser to the governor, said on 10 November that no confirmed patient had left and that the 52 cases in the Mabalako health zone remained in care.

For readers in the United States, the link is the outbreak: WHO has kept it a public health emergency of international concern for six months, and Tedros called insecurity one of the greatest obstacles to the response. WHO said on 17 November that 400 to 500 new cases were still being reported every week.

Counts differ by source: local civil society gave at least 24 dead on 6 November, while WHO’s 66 is the latest figure from an official body. We have not found a count from Congo’s army.

The next signal is whether the pursuit produces results or whether the ADF strikes again in Beni or Lubero territory. Until then, the people of Cantine have the governor’s order, and not yet a result, to show for the visit.

Earlier on Cantine: Congo Rebel Raid Near Beni Kills 33 or More and Congo Attack Toll Hits 66 in Ebola Zone. More in our DR Congo coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the ADF rebels?

The Allied Democratic Forces are an armed group linked to Islamic State that operates in eastern Congo. Congolese and Ugandan troops have hunted them jointly for years.

Does the attack affect the Ebola response?

WHO says insecurity is one of the greatest obstacles to the response and counts contacts lost to follow-up after the raid. Whether confirmed patients fled is disputed.

Is the toll final?

No. Counts rose from the first local tallies to WHO’s figure, and the army has published none that we could find.

Sources: WHO Director-General’s remarks of 17 November 2026 (https://www.who.int/news-room/speeches/item/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing—17-november-2026); Africa CDC statement of 8 November 2026; North Kivu governorate press briefing of 10 November 2026; statements and orders of the military governor of North Kivu, 20 November 2026; Congolese army (FARDC) and Uganda People’s Defence Force statements on Operation Shujaa, 10 February 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error