US Democrat Warns Congo on Term Limits
The remarks come from a single report. No reaction from the Congolese government appears in that report.
Africa: DR Congo
A senior US House Democrat has warned that scrapping presidential term limits in DR Congo would risk eroding the government’s legitimacy, according to Actualité.cd, a Congolese news site, on Saturday 21 November 2026. Gregory Meeks of New York, the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which handles US foreign-affairs legislation and oversight, made the warning in a post on X from the committee Democrats’ account, the outlet says.
Key Facts
- What. Meeks reportedly said ending term limits could worsen conflicts and threaten cooperation with Washington.
- Status. Not independently confirmed; the post’s exact wording is unverified.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting site, puts the DR Congo president’s exit by 31 December at 1.7%.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 11:45 GMT.
The remarks come from a single report. No reaction from the Congolese government appears in that report.
Actualité.cd paraphrases Meeks’s position. It says the post linked an article of 20 November by Semafor, a US news site, on tensions over President Félix Tshisekedi’s political future.
No statement appears on the committee Democrats’ or Meeks’s websites as of 11:30 GMT. The wording therefore rests on the outlet’s paraphrase.
The outlet adds that DR Congo and the United States near the first anniversary of their strategic partnership agreement, signed on 4 December 2025. It covers critical minerals, infrastructure and economic cooperation.
President Tshisekedi signed referendum law 26/045 on Monday 9 November 2026, setting rules for changing the constitution. No referendum date has been announced.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Saturday 21 November 2026 at 6:20 a.m. ET, Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, priced President Félix Tshisekedi leaving office, for any reason, by 31 December 2026 at 1.7%, with US$21,667 traded. These are bets, not polls, and the market does not measure term limits themselves.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Related coverage: Tshisekedi’s referendum law, the ruling party’s backing for a new constitution and more from DR Congo.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Meeks’s statement been confirmed?
Not yet. Only Actualité.cd has reported it, and the original post could not be opened.
Has a referendum been scheduled?
No date has been announced. The law of 9 November only sets the rules for any vote.
Sources: Actualité.cd, 21 November 2026; Law no. 26/045 on the referendum and the Constitution of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Polymarket, market on Tshisekedi leaving office by 31 December 2026, read 21 November 2026.
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