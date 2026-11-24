Algeria has put an Algerian-Canadian battery scientist in charge of a new lithium battery plant, but cost, site and timeline are still unannounced.

File photo, 2011. A road sign for Arzew, the Mediterranean port town on Algeria's west coast where the country processes and ships natural gas. (Photo: Maya-Anaïs Yataghène, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Algeria: Energy

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a working meeting on Monday 23 November 2026 on launching construction of a lithium battery plant, the presidency said in a communiqué. He named Karim Zaghib, an Algerian-Canadian battery scientist, to head the project on its technical side.

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Speaking to the press afterwards, Zaghib said Algeria will make batteries for its home market and for export, with a planned capacity of 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh, a measure of stored energy). That figure is his own and does not appear in the presidency’s text, and neither the investment amount nor the plant site has been announced.

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Key Facts Who. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and battery scientist Karim Zaghib, named head of the project.

What. Launch of a lithium battery plant; Zaghib cites 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of planned capacity.

Where. Algeria; the plant site has not been announced.

When. Working meeting on Monday 23 November 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

Algeria has put an Algerian-Canadian battery scientist in charge of a new lithium battery plant, but cost, site and timeline are still unannounced.

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The meeting follows a memorandum of understanding signed on Saturday 12 April 2025 at the Energy Ministry in Algiers. The ORGM, Algeria’s national geological and mining research office acting for the state mining group Sonarem, signed it with Zaghib to develop a lithium sector.

A ministry communiqué from that day, with Minister of State Mohamed Arkab in the chair, called the plan a strategic integrated project running from ore to local cell production for LFP batteries. LFP stands for lithium iron phosphate, a chemistry used in electric vehicles and in grid storage.

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The 2025 plan set four stages: a project management unit, a consultancy contract with Zaghib, feasibility studies, and then a cathode and battery value chain. The studies were to cover technical, economic and environmental questions, including how to process phosphate from the Djebel Onk mine in Tébessa province.

Zaghib said Algeria “will manufacture lithium batteries for the national market and for the world, and we will also use them for energy storage”. He named African, European, North American and Asian markets as targets, the last “such as China”.

Aerial view of Algiers, where the Energy Ministry signed the 2025 lithium agreement (File photo) Photo: LBM1948, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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He called the project “ambitious and of great importance in the battery field” and “of great credibility”, because the country “has an integrated and exceptional ecosystem and has critical metals”. His stated aim is to raise production of iron and phosphate materials that become cathodes, the positive electrode of a lithium-ion battery.

Zaghib was born in Constantine, in eastern Algeria, in 1963. He joined Hydro-Québec, the state utility of Canada’s French-speaking province of Quebec, in 1995.

The communiqué says Tebboune put him “in charge of studying and following the implementation phases on the technical and technological sides”. The project owner is the Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies, which supervises through Sonelgaz International, a state energy company.

Several ministers attended the meeting, but the communiqué names none of them. The presidency has not said what the plant will cost or when it will open, and the site is still to be determined with the help of Zaghib’s studies.

No raw-material supplier, customer or foreign partner has been named, and the communiqué as relayed gives no date for a next step. It is also unclear whether the 5 GWh is an annual figure.

No sourced national battery-market figure is available, so the plan cannot yet be measured against Algerian demand. For American buyers of electric vehicles and grid storage, a new North African producer would matter only if it reaches production, and for now there is nothing to price.

Readers following Algerian policy can find our report on Algeria’s upper house taking up the 2027 budget. Our coverage of the cabinet’s approval of an Olympic village in Constantine shows the same government pushing large projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Algerian batteries reach the US market soon?

Nothing in the announcement points that way yet. No site, timeline or customer has been named, so there is nothing for buyers to price.

Who is paying for the plant?

The presidency has not said. The Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies is the project owner.

Why does phosphate matter to the plan?

Zaghib wants to raise output of iron and phosphate materials that become battery cathodes. The 2025 plan included studying phosphate processing at the Djebel Onk mine.

Sources: Algerian presidency communiqué of 23 November 2026; statements by Karim Zaghib on 23 November 2026; Algerian Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies communiqué of 12 April 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error