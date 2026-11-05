Colombia Court Orders Senate Records Search

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COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Key Facts The order Colombia’s Supreme Court ordered an on-site inspection of the Senate to obtain a woman’s work contracts.

The case She alleges ex-President Gustavo Petro got her state contracts for sex; he denies it.

The phone She was due to hand her mobile phone to prosecutors on Thursday 5 November 2026.

The status The accusations are unproven, and no charges have been announced.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s Supreme Court has ordered a judicial inspection of the Senate to collect the work contracts of a woman who alleges that former President Gustavo Petro obtained state contracts for her in exchange for sexual favours. Petro has denied the accusations, and the step, which became public on Thursday 5 November 2026, adds a documentary check to a case the court already opened.

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For US readers, the case tests how Colombia’s courts handle a scandal around its last president while a new conservative government, led by President Abelardo de la Espriella, is in office. Our earlier report on the probe request against Petro shows how a separate file reached the court.

What Happened

The Investigative Chamber of the Supreme Court, which investigates members of Congress, ordered the inspection through the office of Justice Javier Fernando Fonseca Alvarado. The visit will take place at the Senate Secretariat, the administrative office of the upper house, to obtain the contracts held by Deicy Jiménez.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Jiménez is the woman who made the accusations against Petro. She had a work link with María José Pizarro, a former left-wing congresswoman.

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The Phone Handover

Jiménez told the court that on Thursday 5 November she would go with her new lawyer, Dina Malo, to the Attorney General’s Office (the Fiscalía, the prosecution service) to hand over her mobile phone voluntarily. The court assigned an official to accompany that step and to make a mirror copy of the device.

A mirror copy is an exact digital duplicate that preserves the original data. The copy will go to the Supreme Court to support its investigation.

What She Alleges

Jiménez alleges that Petro obtained state contracts for her in exchange for sexual favours. She also describes her own work link with Pizarro, who is under separate investigation over a pension reform vote.

Petro denied the accusations in a statement on 25 October. No court has ruled on them, and the evidence the court has gathered has not been made public.

Why the Inspection Matters

The contracts could show who hired Jiménez, when, and for what work. The court has not said how it will use them.

The step comes after Jiménez gave testimony to the court in late October. The Ombudsman, the state’s human-rights watchdog, has asked judges to give the case priority.

What This Means for US Readers

Investors in Colombia follow cases like this because they affect trust in institutions and the pace of government business in Bogotá. A fast, open court process would signal that Colombia’s courts can handle sensitive cases against powerful figures.

Travelers face no change: the case sets no new rules for visitors or companies. Readers can follow the Supreme Court’s own announcements for formal steps.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the Senate contracts contain, or whether they support Jiménez’s account. The court has not announced charges against anyone.

It is also unclear when the inspection will take place and how long the investigation will last. We will update this story when the court publishes its next step.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Colombia’s Supreme Court Order?

Its Investigative Chamber ordered a judicial inspection of the Senate Secretariat. The aim is to obtain the contracts held by Deicy Jiménez in Congress.

Who Is Deicy Jiménez?

She is the woman who alleges that former President Gustavo Petro obtained state contracts for her in exchange for sexual favours. Petro denies it.

Has Anyone Been Charged?

No. The court has not announced charges, and the accusations remain unproven.

What Is the Phone Handover?

Jiménez was due to give her mobile phone to prosecutors on 5 November. A court official was to accompany the step and make a mirror copy.

Sources: Supreme Court of Justice of Colombia, Investigative Chamber, order for judicial inspection of the Senate Secretariat (Supreme Court of Colombia), 5 November 2026; Attorney General’s Office of Colombia, handover of the mobile phone, 5 November 2026; statements of the Ombudsman’s Office, late October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief