A day-long hostage crisis in a Caribbean tourist city ended in a night raid, after the president set the attackers a deadline to surrender.

Cartagena's Clock Tower Gate, with the city's skyline behind. File photo. (Photo: iStock.com / Gary Tognoni)

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Colombian soldiers and police entered an Éxito supermarket, part of a Colombian chain, in Cartagena overnight and freed every hostage still inside, and President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the rescue in the early hours of Wednesday 25 November 2026. The siege ended at about 1:30 a.m., roughly 17 hours after armed men took customers and staff at the store on Tuesday morning.

One attacker was killed, and the president said four others were captured, although officials have not published a final count. Cartagena’s mayor, Dumek Turbay, said all the people held were safe.

Key Facts Who Colombian soldiers and police, armed robbers and about 30 hostages at one supermarket.

What Security forces freed all remaining hostages; one attacker died and four were reported captured.

Where An Éxito store, part of a Colombian retail chain, in La Castellana, Cartagena.

When Siege from about 8:00 a.m. Tuesday 24 November; ended about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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A day-long hostage crisis in a Caribbean tourist city ended in a night raid, after the president set the attackers a deadline to surrender.

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The crisis began at about 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday 24 November 2026, when armed men tried to rob a cash-in-transit van arriving at the Éxito store in La Castellana, a district of Cartagena. Police reacted, and the men retreated into the supermarket with customers and employees.

The police director said afterwards that the priority was to protect life. About 30 people were taken at first, according to the president, and ten were released during the day.

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The Ultimatum Ran Out at 12:30 A.M.

De la Espriella reached Cartagena on Tuesday evening and went to a joint command post at the Naval Base, where he met Mayor Turbay, Defence Minister Jorge Mora and the heads of the security forces. After attempts to negotiate failed, he gave the men until 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday to surrender or face intervention.

The last official count before the raid was 20 people still inside. Relatives gathered near the cordon and asked for a list of the people held.

In the early hours the president said the men had been given the chance to surrender and free the hostages, and that they refused. “Actuamos con contundencia”, he added, meaning “we acted forcefully”, and he called the operation “absolutamente impecable”, or absolutely flawless.

The Defence Ministry said soldiers and police entered the supermarket, rescued all the hostages, shot dead one of the criminals and captured others. Its post on the social network X began “¡Gloria a nuestra Fuerza Pública!”, meaning glory to our security forces.

De la Espriella also said: “Cuando el Estado se decide, nunca pierde”, meaning when the state makes up its mind, it never loses. The raid signals that the government will authorise force once a deadline passes, rather than wait out a long negotiated siege.

The tougher line arrives as Cartagena’s own numbers were improving. The city’s metropolitan police reported 153 homicides in the first half of 2026, against 201 a year earlier, a fall of 23.9%, in a balance published on 2 July 2026.

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Cartagena is a Caribbean tourist city, but the siege stayed at one supermarket and the streets around it, where security forces had set up a cordon. The mayor had asked residents earlier for patience and calm while the operation was under way.

After the raid Turbay confirmed that those held were safe and would receive medical checks before returning to their families. He thanked the police, the navy and the other agencies that took part.

Officials have not said who the attackers are, and they have not published a final count of the hostages or of the arrests. Reports say three attackers may have slipped out disguised among the freed, and the authorities were screening those released.

Our earlier report on the first hours of the standoff is available in Armed Men Hold Hostages in Cartagena Store. The government has not yet announced charges or a date for the suspects to appear before a judge.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How Did the Cartagena Hostage Crisis End?

Security forces entered the supermarket overnight and freed everyone still held. The government says one attacker died and the president said four were captured.

Is Cartagena Safe for Visitors After the Siege?

Officials describe a robbery that turned into a siege at a single store. Police data show killings in the city fell in the first half of the year, but travellers should follow local advice.

Who Were the Attackers?

Authorities have not said. They have described them as common criminals who first tried to rob a cash van.

Living in or visiting Cartagena? See this month's events and our Cartagena city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources: Presidency of Colombia, statements by President Abelardo de la Espriella, 24 and 25 November 2026; Ministry of Defence of Colombia, statement on the rescue, 25 November 2026; Mayor of Cartagena Dumek Turbay, statements, 24 and 25 November 2026; National Police of Colombia, statement of 25 November 2026, and Cartagena Metropolitan Police homicide balance, 2 July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error