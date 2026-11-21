A police warning of a possible bomb attack in Bogotá has put every Colombian prison on guard, with no named target and no end date.

Security: Colombia

Colombian prison guards on duty have been ordered to wear body armour, braced for a bomb threat that no one has yet placed on a map. The national prison service, INPEC (Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario), issued a security order dated Thursday 19 November 2026 that stays in force under a red alert.

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The National Police had warned of a possible explosives attack on INPEC facilities in Bogotá. The measures apply to every prison in the country, not only the capital.

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Key Facts Who. INPEC, Colombia’s national prison service, acting on a National Police warning.

What. A nationwide red alert over a possible explosives attack centred on Bogotá; no target named.

When. Instruction dated Thursday 19 November 2026; no end date given.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

A police warning of a possible bomb attack in Bogotá has put every Colombian prison on guard, with no named target and no end date.

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INPEC’s Security and Surveillance deputy directorate wrote the instruction that day. It went to the regional directorates, the prisons, the training school and the special operations group.

The document says, in its own words, «La Policía Nacional alerta sobre una posible afectación con explosivos a instalaciones del Inpec en Bogotá». It gives no reason for the police warning.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Every site must hold a security council to review its plan, and guards in the field must wear ballistic protection. INPEC also ordered stronger coordination with the National Police and asked for preventive police presence around the prisons.

Police checkpoints on roads near prisons are to search cars and motorcycles and check people’s records. The order also asks for police presence above all at the hours and days with most visitors.

INPEC said the measures stay in force for as long as the red alert, the alerta roja, is active. It has not said when that will end.

The people most likely to notice are relatives who queue at prison gates and neighbours of the jails. They will meet the road checks, where vehicles and motorcycles are searched.

Cell blocks and a guard tower at La Picota prison in southern Bogotá, photographed on 24 April 2017. Photo: EEIM / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Threatening pamphlets addressed to INPEC guards warn of attacks on guards and their families if alleged abuses against inmates continue. One pamphlet says «utilizaremos las armas en contra de ustedes y cualquiera de su familia», meaning «we will use weapons against you and anyone in your family».

INPEC preliminarily links the threats to tighter controls inside prisons nationwide. It has not said what else lies behind them.

At La Modelo prison in Barranquilla, on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, authorities found a human upper limb in a cooler box. Close by lay a plastic bag holding a human head.

The items were left outside the prison in the early hours of Friday 20 November, and the case was reported that day. The CTI, the Technical Investigation Corps of the prosecutor’s office, took the first steps, and cameras recorded a person on a motorcycle leaving the items.

On 20 November Barranquilla police arrested a 29-year-old man on a motorcycle that, they say, could match the one used to leave the remains. He was held on an outstanding theft warrant, and the identity of the remains is not established.

The alert lands in a system already under strain. In a Senate debate on Tuesday 17 November 2026, Senator Gustavo Moreno, of the Alianza Social Independiente party, said national prison overcrowding reaches 23%, about 20,000 inmates above capacity.

He put it at 94% in the URI, the temporary holding units run with the prosecutor’s office, and 243% in police stations, according to the Senate’s own news service. Justice Minister Iván Cancino took part in the debate and cited 235 sanctions against INPEC staff.

That page mentions no attacks on prison staff. INPEC’s order cites the Police warning and unspecified recent events, and it has not named the Barranquilla case as the cause.

The record rules out little. No prison, building, date, method or suspect has been published, so the measures stay nationwide while the red alert lasts.

Which Bogotá site is meant, and who is behind the threat, remain unanswered. For wider context, see our Colombia coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a named target for the Bogotá threat?

No. Neither INPEC nor the National Police has published a building, a method or a suspect.

Does the alert affect prisons outside Bogotá?

Yes. INPEC said the measures are nationwide and not only for the capital.

Is the Barranquilla discovery part of the same threat?

INPEC’s order does not name the Barranquilla case as the cause. The identity of the remains is not established.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error