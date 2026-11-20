Colombia's mining regulator confirmed three deaths in Boyacá on Friday, the second serious coal-mine accident in the department in a week, with the cause still unconfirmed.

Hills and farmland in Boyacá, the highland department that is home to Holcim’s Nobsa cement plant. File photo. (Photo: Paul from Hacketts Cove, Canada, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Colombia: Mining

An explosion inside a coal mine in the village of Los Tunjos, in Sativasur, a small town in Boyacá department in central Colombia, killed three workers on the night of Thursday 19 November 2026. The National Mining Agency (ANM), Colombia’s mining regulator, confirmed the three deaths on Friday 20 November and said it is investigating with other authorities.

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The blast came six days after another coal-mine explosion in the same department, which makes this a second serious accident in a week in Colombia’s major coal-mining region. Boyacá’s small, often family-run pits supply coal to Colombian industry and to export buyers, so safety failures there matter to anyone who buys Colombian coal or invests in its energy sector.

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Key Facts Who. Three workers died in an explosion at a coal mine in Sativasur, Boyacá.

What. The cause has not been officially confirmed; the ANM is investigating with other authorities.

Where. Los Tunjos village, Sativasur, Boyacá department, central Colombia.

When. Night of Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 UTC

Colombia’s mining regulator confirmed three deaths in Boyacá on Friday, the second serious coal-mine accident in the department in a week, with the cause still unconfirmed.

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The National Mining Agency (ANM) said it is investigating the Sativasur blast together with other authorities. The cause has not been officially confirmed, and the agency has not said when its technical report will be ready.

The Chivor reservoir in the Boyacá highlands of central Colombia. (File photo; not the mine site)

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The ANM said that rescue teams from the Socha and Nobsa stations of Salvamento Minero, the national mine-rescue service, attended the scene. Socha and Nobsa are both places in Boyacá.

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Official lists of the victims were not yet public on Friday morning, and the names reported so far differ between accounts. The Rio Times does not publish them until the authorities do.

Coal mines produce methane, a flammable gas that seeps from the rock and can ignite when it gathers in poorly ventilated tunnels. The usual defences are fans, gas sensors and regular checks, and the ANM inspects titles and issues safety rules.

Methane is dangerous because it is invisible and odourless, so miners depend on instruments rather than their senses to know it is building up. When ventilation fails or sensors are missing, a single spark can turn a quiet tunnel into a blast zone, which is why investigators usually start with those two questions.

Whether gas played any part at Sativasur is not yet known. The ANM has not said what investigators found at Los Tunjos, and The Rio Times will not name a cause until an authority does.

Sativasur is a small town in Boyacá, a department in central Colombia where coal is mined in many small pits. Los Tunjos is the village where the explosion happened.

Another coal-mine explosion hit La Playa village, in Chita, a municipality in Boyacá, on Friday 13 November 2026. The ANM said on 14 November that it was under investigation, with a presumed build-up of methane.

The ANM said that the Chita pit operated under a formalisation subcontract. That is a legal route that lets small miners work under another company’s title while they regularise their own papers.

The ANM held prevention meetings with the mining sector in late October and early November. It has described accident prevention as a priority in recent weeks.

For families in the mining villages of Boyacá, the immediate steps are practical: identification of the bodies, funerals and the question of compensation and social-security cover for the dead workers. Whether the employer had registered the men in the social-security system is not yet public.

For readers abroad, the pattern matters more than any one pit. If inspectors find a common cause, such as gas monitoring or ventilation, it could lead to closures or tighter rules, and that would affect small suppliers more than the large export mines in the north of the country.

Two serious accidents in the same department within a week will put pressure on the regulator to explain how its inspections work. Buyers of Colombian coal and investors in its energy sector should watch for the ANM’s technical findings on both cases.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who confirmed the deaths at the Sativasur mine?

The National Mining Agency, Colombia’s mining regulator, confirmed the three deaths and said it is investigating with other authorities. It has not yet named a cause.

What caused the explosion?

The cause has not been officially confirmed. The investigation is still open.

Is this connected to the earlier blast in Chita?

Both are coal-mine explosions in Boyacá within a week, which makes this the second serious accident in that time. Investigators have not said the two cases are linked.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: National Mining Agency (ANM) statement and press page, anm.gov.co; Salvamento Minero rescue service

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error