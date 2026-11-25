COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Colombia’s state watchdog has formally charged the country’s former ambassador to Brazil with using his diplomatic post to take part in politics. On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the Procuraduría General de la Nación, the body that disciplines Colombian public servants, issued a statement of charges against Alfredo Saade, who held the Brasília post from 29 December 2025 until August 2026.

The watchdog calls the alleged offence a “falta gravísima cometida a título de dolo”, in our translation a most serious fault committed with intent. The charges are not a finding of guilt.

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Key Facts Who Alfredo Saade, Colombia’s ambassador to Brazil until August 2026, charged by the state watchdog.

What Charged with improper political activity over his posts on the social network X around the first-round vote.

Next He can now answer the charges; no date for a ruling has been given.

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As of Tuesday 24 November 2026, 23:59 GMT

The watchdog says a serving ambassador used his X account to join an election fight. Saade now has the right to answer before a separate disciplinary office decides.

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The case rests on posts Saade wrote on his X account on 31 May and 1 June 2026, around the first round of the presidential vote on 31 May. The Procuraduría says he identified himself on X as ambassador, used the account to enter political disputes and voiced support for a campaign.

On 1 June, according to the Procuraduría file, Saade urged President Gustavo Petro to resign and join the campaign of Iván Cepeda, a presidential candidate. He also asked Interior Minister Armando Benedetti to leave his post and campaign.

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The Palácio do Planalto, seat of Brazil’s presidency, in Brasília, the capital where Saade served as Colombia’s ambassador. Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado (CC BY 2.0)

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In another post of 1 June Saade, then still ambassador, tagged Petro with the words “victoria o muerte”, or “victory or death” in our translation. The Procuraduría opened its investigation the next day and suspended him provisionally as ambassador on 2 June 2026.

That suspension was initially set to last until the second round of the vote. The charges announced on 24 November are the next step in that case.

The Procuraduría cites article 60, number 1, of Law 1952 of 2019, the General Disciplinary Code, which bans using a post to take part in the activities of political parties and movements and in political controversies. Its published text of the law is on the Senate secretariat’s website, and the charges document is signed by José Rodrigo Vargas del Campo, a delegate disciplinary prosecutor.

A gravísima fault is the gravest class of disciplinary offence under Colombian law. Charging it “a título de dolo”, with intent, means the watchdog alleges that Saade acted knowingly when he posted on X while presenting himself as Colombia’s ambassador to Brazil.

The wider rule comes from article 127 of the 1991 constitution, which bars public servants in the judiciary, electoral bodies, oversight bodies and the security forces from joining party activity and political controversies. The disciplinary code extends a related ban to using any public post for such activity.

Petro’s government has since ended, and President Abelardo de la Espriella now governs Colombia. Saade left the Brasília post in August 2026.

The charges open the stage in which Saade can present a defence and request evidence, once he is notified through the secretariat of the disciplinary office. The file then goes to the trial-stage disciplinary office, the Procuraduría Delegada Disciplinaria de Juzgamiento, which weighs his defence and the evidence.

If he is found guilty of an intentional gravísima fault, article 48 of the code, as amended by Law 2094 of 2021, provides dismissal and a ban from public office of 10 to 20 years. The Procuraduría has not said what sanction it will seek.

No dated next step is public yet. Saade’s own reply to the charges was not available at publication time.

The case has no direct US consequence for readers or investors. It touches Colombian civil servants and the diplomatic corps, who work under the same rule on political activity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alfredo Saade accused of?

The Procuraduría says he used his post as ambassador on X to join political disputes and back a campaign. The General Disciplinary Code bans that.

Has he been found guilty?

No. The charges only open the stage in which he can answer and present evidence.

What could happen next?

A trial-stage disciplinary office will weigh his defence and the evidence. For this kind of fault the code provides dismissal and a long ban from public office.

Sources: Procuraduría General de la Nación, statement and statement of charges, 24 November 2026; Congress of Colombia, Law 1952 of 2019 and Law 2094 of 2021 (secretariasenado.gov.co); Constitution of Colombia, article 127 (secretariasenado.gov.co).

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