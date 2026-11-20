Prosecutors accuse two men tied to a left-wing presidential primary of filing false paperwork to claim public money; the candidate herself is not charged.

The Palacio de Justicia on Bogotá’s Plaza de Bolívar, seat of Colombia’s Supreme Court, a file photo. The photo does not show this week’s events. Photo: Johnny Cabrera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Colombia

Colombia’s attorney general’s office, the Fiscalía General de la Nación, said on Friday 20 November 2026 that it had asked a judge to open criminal charges against two men over invoices it calls false. One of them managed the campaign of Carolina Corcho, a senator and former health minister.

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Corcho competed in a presidential primary of the Pacto Histórico, the left-wing party of former president Gustavo Petro, and she is not charged. The two accused men are presumed innocent until a court rules.

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Key Facts Who. Campaign manager Nelson Linares and Héctor Ávila, an administrator at a logistics supplier, both presumed innocent.

What. Prosecutors allege false invoices were sent to the National Electoral Council (election authority) to claim campaign reimbursement.

When. Hearing set for Wednesday 2 December 2026 before a judge who supervises rights in criminal cases.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.

Prosecutors accuse two men tied to a left-wing presidential primary of filing false paperwork to claim public money; the candidate herself is not charged.

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The case traces back to the Pacto Histórico’s internal consultation of Sunday 26 October 2025, a vote to choose the party’s presidential candidate. Senator Iván Cepeda won it, and Corcho, now a senator, was the other main contender.

In September 2026 the Fiscalía inspected the party’s headquarters on the 15th and summoned the campaigns’ financial officers on the 21st. Interviews were set for the 23rd and 24th with the financial officers of both campaigns, among them Cepeda’s campaign manager, Carlos Saúl Garzón Urrea, and accountant Sandra Yurany López Cortés. The inquiry covers whether the expenses, credits and contributions reported to the National Electoral Council match the campaigns’ financial records.

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The Fiscalía says the invoices were presented to the council to obtain public funds under reposición de votos, the reimbursement scheme tied to votes won. In its request, the Fiscalía says invoices and accounting certificates with false information were drawn up to show services that were never provided.

The documents were then sent to the council to claim that reimbursement.

The Capitolio Nacional on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, the seat of Colombia’s Congress. (File photo)

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The accused are Nelson Emiro Linares Zárate, who managed Corcho’s campaign in the consultation. The second is Héctor Ulises Ávila Cortés, who held administrative and accounting functions at a firm supplying logistics services to the campaign.

Corcho’s campaign was reported to have been registered by the Polo Democrático Alternativo, a party of the left. The allegation concerns invoices and accounts, not who won the consultation.

The Fiscalía seeks charges of falsedad en documento privado (falsifying a private document), fraude procesal (misleading an official body) and estafa (fraud). A prosecutor from its specialised anti-corruption directorate will present the case.

The request was filed at the Centro de Servicios Judiciales de Paloquemao, a judicial services centre in Bogotá. A juez de control de garantías, a judge who supervises rights in criminal cases, will hold the imputation hearing.

An imputation hearing is the step at which charges are formally put to suspects. It does not decide guilt, so both men remain presumed innocent.

The request names only these two men. Whether prosecutors will pursue anyone else has not been stated.

We found no public statement from Corcho on the filing. The request gives no amount, and it does not say who prepared the invoices or why.

Colombia’s Supreme Court has also opened a preliminary inquiry into the campaign of Cepeda, the consultation winner. This one is a Colombian criminal matter, and the request names only these two men.

The next step is the hearing on Wednesday 2 December 2026. How much money the documents claimed has not been made public.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Carolina Corcho charged?

No. The Fiscalía’s request targets two men linked to her campaign.

What are the charges about?

They concern paperwork: documents the Fiscalía says were false and were used to claim public reimbursement.

What is reposición de votos?

It is the reimbursement scheme tied to votes won, which the Fiscalía says the invoices were meant to obtain.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la Nación request for an imputation hearing, filed 20 November 2026; Consejo Nacional Electoral; Centro de Servicios Judiciales de Paloquemao; Pacto Histórico consultation of 26 October 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error