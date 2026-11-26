A Chilean court has set precautionary measures for eight of 11 people held in a municipal fraud case, with three decisions still pending.

Coquimbo, the port city in northern-central Chile at the centre of the Pirata Gate case. Photo: GemaNicole, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

Courts: Chile

A court in Coquimbo, a port city in northern-central Chile, ruled on Thursday 26 November 2026 on precautionary measures for eight of 11 people held in the ‘Pirata Gate’ fraud case. The Coquimbo Guarantee Court, whose judge oversees investigations and sets restrictions, ordered pretrial detention for two people and house arrest for six.

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Prosecutors asked the court on 26 November to jail five of the 11 before trial, among them the former mayor of Coquimbo, who governed 2016–2021. The court had ruled on eight of the 11 by 18:15 GMT, with three decisions still pending.

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Key Facts What. Prosecutors allege fraud against the treasury and criminal association, with at least US$610,000 lost.

Rulings. Two in pretrial detention with bail, four in full house arrest, two in night-time house arrest.

Next. Rulings on the three pending requests; a six-month investigation period was set.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:15 GMT

A Chilean court has set precautionary measures for eight of 11 people held in a municipal fraud case, with three decisions still pending.

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‘Pirata Gate’ is the name of a case about alleged irregularities at the municipality of Coquimbo during the former mayor’s 2016–2021 term. Eleven people were detained this week, and 26 November was the second day of their formalisation hearing, where the accused are told the charges.

The judge barred media in the courtroom from publishing the defendants’ full names or filming faces in the room, so this report uses roles only. All 11 are presumed innocent, and the measures are precautionary, not convictions.

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The current mayor, Alí Manouchehri, filed a complaint in 2021 about the municipality’s affairs. The State Defence Council (CDE), the state’s legal body, later filed its own complaint.

A public square in Coquimbo, Chile. Photo: Hayleen E. Cid A, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, the state’s criminal investigator, put the alleged loss to the treasury at no less than CLP 632 million (about US$610,000) at the hearing on 26 November. All peso amounts here use the market rate of 1,035.5 pesos per US$ on 26 November 2026.

Prosecutors told the hearing on 26 November that the offences under investigation include fraud against the treasury and criminal association, among others. They asked for pretrial detention (prisión preventiva), meaning a wait for trial in prison, for five of the 11.

For the former mayor, prosecutors alleged a central role in a criminal association at the hearing on 26 November. They cited CLP 57.2 million (about US$55,000) whose lawful origin was not shown and CLP 230 million (about US$222,000) withdrawn in two days.

Prosecutors said on 26 November that the former municipal administrator, who was also acting mayor, received CLP 11.9 million (about US$11,500) from another defendant, which they describe as bribery. They add CLP 11 million (about US$10,600) in overtime payments that prosecutors question.

The former chief of staff, prosecutors said on 26 November, received CLP 36.9 million (about US$35,600) without backing. A contract clerk in the mayor’s office was linked to CLP 27.4 million (about US$26,500) in fees, they said that day.

On 26 November the court ordered pretrial detention for flight risk for two people, the contract clerk and the former chief of staff. It set bail at CLP 8 million (about US$7,700) for the clerk and CLP 18 million (about US$17,400) for the former chief of staff.

If the bail is paid, detention is replaced by full house arrest and a ban on leaving Chile. Four others received that same full house arrest and travel ban in the court’s rulings: two people paid through fee contracts, a former community-development director and the volunteer-office coordinator.

The lead singer of the band Los Viking’s 5 and a fee-contract clerk received night-time house arrest from 22:00 to 06:00, plus a travel ban, in the court’s rulings on 26 November. The court set an investigation period of six months for the first six defendants decided.

Prosecutors linked the singer to CLP 3.2 million (about US$3,100) in fees for services they question, at the hearing on 26 November. They say his part was limited, and in 2021 he told a Chilean TV channel he got the post as a favour from a friend and did not know he was on the payroll.

His lawyer, Pablo Ortiz, said on 26 November: “Él no tenía ningún cargo de administración, él no ejercía ninguna jefatura” (he held no administrative post and exercised no leadership). Ortiz added that the singer worked four months in 2021 in cultural activities, in a job offered during the pandemic when musicians were struggling, and said: “Él no cometió delito alguno” (he committed no crime).

The former mayor’s defence called his detention “absolutely disproportionate and unnecessary”, in translation, on 26 November. For four defendants who admitted facts, prosecutors proposed lighter measures by agreement, which let them avoid detention.

Rulings on the three pending requests are the next step, and none on the former mayor had been reported by 18:15 GMT. Prosecutors keep investigating through the six-month period, and every defendant remains presumed innocent.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does pretrial detention mean?

It means an accused person waits for trial in prison. In this case, paying bail turns it into full house arrest.

Has anyone been convicted in the Pirata Gate case?

No. The measures are precautionary, and all defendants are presumed innocent.

What happens next?

The court still has three requests to decide. It set an investigation period of six months for the first six decided.

Sources Public Prosecutor’s Office statements and requests at the Coquimbo Guarantee Court hearing, 26 November 2026 (primary documents not published online); Coquimbo Guarantee Court rulings, 26 November 2026; statements by defence lawyers, 26 November 2026

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