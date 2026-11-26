Chile moves to end a rule the government calls 109 years of discrimination against women. The new daycare fund draws on unemployment-insurance accounts, and the stated aim is no extra cost for employers.

Chile's National Congress building in Valparaíso, pictured on 3 September 2023. The Chamber of Deputies, which would vote first on an impeachment case, meets there. The photo does not show the 2026 dispute. Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Chile

Chile’s Senate, the upper house of Congress, gave final approval on Wednesday 25 November 2026 to a universal daycare bill known as sala cuna, after more than four years in Congress. The Ministry of Labour says the measure “will become law of the Republic.”

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Senators backed every change the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, had made in the bill’s third and last constitutional stage, when the Senate reviews the Chamber’s changes. The ministry’s statement gives no Senate vote count.

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Key Facts Who. Chile’s Senate and Labour Minister Tomás Rau.

What. Final approval of the universal daycare (sala cuna) bill, ending the 20-woman rule.

When. Senate vote on Wednesday 25 November 2026; access starts after the law is published.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Chile moves to end a rule the government calls 109 years of discrimination against women. The new daycare fund draws on unemployment-insurance accounts, and the stated aim is no extra cost for employers.

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Article 203 of Chile’s Labour Code, its main employment law, obliges an employer to provide daycare only if it employs 20 or more women. In its statement of 25 November, the Ministry of Labour said this ends “109 years of discrimination against women” and called the rule a barrier to hiring them.

The bill removes the 20-woman rule and ties daycare access neither to the number of women hired nor to the sex of the parent. The record gives no national figure on how many children or workers the old rule left out.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The first bill came under President Sebastián Piñera and was later withdrawn. Piñera filed a replacement in his final months in office, and the government of President Gabriel Boric kept it moving.

Labour Minister Tomás Rau said on 25 November that the government of President José Antonio Kast pledged not to lose the efforts of the earlier governments. Kast took office in March 2026, and his government took the bill up again.

In September 2026 the Senate struck out the financing formula then on the table, which fell one vote short of the required majority. The Chamber of Deputies approved a revised formula on 18 November.

La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, seat of the government that took the bill up. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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On Wednesday 18 November 2026, the Chamber of Deputies approved the bill with 132 votes in favour and 12 abstentions, according to the Ministry of Labour. No deputy voted against the bill in that vote, and the Chamber’s version went back to the Senate.

Rau said that day: “It was not by one vote, it was not by two votes, it was by dozens of votes.” The ministry counted 30 working sessions of Congress on the bill.

A new Sala Cuna Fund will run on a 0.30% contribution, cut from 0.35% in the Chamber of Deputies. The money is split between 0.15% from the Individual Unemployment Account (Cuenta Individual de Cesantía, a worker’s savings account for job loss) and 0.15% from the Solidarity Unemployment Fund (Fondo de Cesantía Solidario, a shared pool).

The aim, in the government’s design, is that employers face no additional cost. The fund pays an equity top-up to daycare centres funded through transfers from Junji, the state children’s agency.

Lower-income families also get a “solidarity supplement.” Households in the poorest 40% on the Social Household Registry (Registro Social de Hogares), the government’s register that ranks household need, get a supplement covering 50% of the extra fee, and those between 41% and 60% get 30%.

On 18 November, José García Ruminot, the minister who links the government with Congress, and Rau committed to cap the co-payment, the part of the fee families pay themselves, at 20%. The cap is not in the bill itself: García Ruminot said the government would cap it, and Rau said the cap would come in a separate catch-all law, the “ley miscelánea,” by the end of the year.

Lawmakers asked the government to lower the co-payment, which is why the ceiling was promised. Until the separate law passes, the 20% ceiling is a promise and not yet a rule.

Access phases in over four years, starting 12 months after the law is published. The first group is women workers with children under two, along with certain caregivers.

Working fathers whose partner is jobless or studying follow from month 36. All other working parents, public-sector employees included, are covered from month 48.

On 25 November Rau called it “un proyecto fundamental, trascendental para nuestro país” (a fundamental, momentous bill for our country) and said it “hará historia” (will make history). He said the government managed to “destrabar una discriminación histórica con una solución sostenible” (unblock a historic discrimination with a sustainable solution) while the country faces fiscal strain, unemployment and a contracting economy.

The government says the design lowers the barrier to hiring women without raising employers’ costs. The Chamber’s final vote a week earlier drew no vote against the bill as a whole.

As of 26 November, no date for the law’s publication in the official gazette had been announced. The benefit cannot be claimed until access opens in stages after that date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who pays for the new daycare fund?

A 0.30% contribution drawn from unemployment-insurance accounts finances it, according to the Ministry of Labour. The stated aim is no additional cost for employers.

When can parents use the new daycare benefit?

Access opens in stages once the law is published, starting with working mothers of the youngest children. No publication date has been announced.

Does the bill limit what families pay out of pocket?

Not by itself. The government has promised a ceiling through a separate law, which Congress still has to pass.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error