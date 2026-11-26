Kast used a national broadcast to claim two wins in one day. He says the budget will spend better while leaving every legal benefit untouched.

Palacio de la Moneda, Santiago. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Chile

Chile’s President José Antonio Kast spoke to the nation on the evening of Wednesday 25 November 2026, in a “cadena nacional”, a broadcast that every channel must carry. In the president’s address he celebrated a universal daycare law and the 2027 state budget, both finished by Congress that day.

It is the first budget of Kast’s government, and the daycare law rewrites a labour rule more than a century old. Both texts still need a last step before they take effect.

Key Facts Who. President José Antonio Kast and Chile’s Congress, the national legislature.

What. A national address celebrating the new daycare law and the 2027 budget.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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Kast used a national broadcast to claim two wins in one day. He says the budget will spend better while leaving every legal benefit untouched.

Kast took office in March 2026, and Wednesday gave him his first budget and a daycare law that earlier governments also pursued. In the address he thanked lawmakers of all benches and credited Sebastián Piñera and Gabriel Boric, two earlier presidents, saying the advance belongs to no single government.

The Ministry of Labour, the government’s employment department, said the bill ends “109 years of discrimination against women”. The old rule, Article 203 of the Labour Code, obliged an employer to provide daycare only if it employed 20 or more women.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bill removes that 20-woman rule and creates a Sala Cuna Fund, which runs on a 0.30% contribution. The money is split evenly, 0.15% each, between the Individual Unemployment Account, a worker’s savings for job loss, and the Solidarity Unemployment Fund, a shared pool, the ministry said.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, approved the bill on 18 November with 132 votes in favour and 12 abstentions, according to the ministry. The Senate then gave final approval on Wednesday 25 November, and as of 26 November no date for publication in the Diario Oficial, the official gazette, had been announced.

Kast said that for more than 100 years access to daycare in Chile depended on the number of women a company hired, a rule that left thousands of women waiting for a job that never came. “That difference is over,” he said in the address, and “from now on the right to daycare will not depend on the size of the company”.

The Budget Cleared Congress the Same Day

The Chamber had sent the budget to the Senate on 13 November. On Wednesday it approved the report of a joint committee of five deputies and five senators by 113 votes to 9, with nine abstentions.

Hours later the Senate approved it by 44 votes to 4, completing the last legislative step. The bill now awaits promulgation, the president’s formal signing into law, with no date announced.

The consolidated 2027 budget totals CLP 105.8 trillion (about US$102 billion at 1,038.97 pesos per US$, the market close of 25 November), plus US$6.3 billion in foreign currency. In Chilean usage the peso total reads “105,8 billones”, a word that means trillion in English.

Kast listed public works in every region, help to rebuild areas hit by fires and jobs for the unemployed as spending priorities. On security he promised more Carabineros, the uniformed national police, in neighbourhoods, a stronger PDI, the civilian investigative police, and better border control.

“No benefit that the law guarantees is touched,” Kast said in the address. “We will spend well and we will spend better, so that everyone’s resources reach where they belong, and never spend what we do not have.”

A street in Peñalolén, a district of Santiago. File photo, Rio Times library. Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons, 21 October 2023. File photo.

The Finance Minister Rejects the Word Cut

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz called the Senate vote “resounding” on the day. Asked about cuts, he replied that “cut is not a good word, because it is a budget that increases spending”.

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He put the rise in public spending at 1.7% in real terms for next year, meaning after inflation. On 30 September 2026, in a national broadcast, Kast announced spending growth of 1.5%.

Quiroz said the step from 1.5% to 1.7% adds about CLP 140 billion (about US$135 million at the same rate) of spending. The joint committee that settles differences between the two chambers agreed on most pending items on Tuesday 24 November, restoring money for the Interior ministry and for sites commemorating victims of the dictatorship.

It also committed to add up to 40,000 teaching hours for the Local Public Education Services, the local school authorities. Allowances for former presidents moved from the Congress budget line to Segpres, the presidency’s secretariat, so the Comptroller, the state audit office, can audit them.

The change is part of the committee’s report that both chambers approved. Kast listed measures such as lower highway toll-tag fees, lower electricity tariffs and a property-tax exemption for people over 65 from January.

He also said homicides, robberies, kidnappings and rapes have fallen, but he gave no figures in the address and the claim is unverified. Kast gave ministers two tasks, “to spread and to accelerate” the measures, and closed with a message to families: “you are not alone”.

He said the government will account to citizens on 11 March 2027, one year after it took office.

Two steps remain open: promulgation of the budget law and publication of the daycare law, and the government has announced no date for either. Until the gazette publishes the daycare law, the right Kast described exists only as a bill approved by Congress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the daycare right now depend on company size?

No, according to Kast, who said the right will not depend on the size of the company. The law must still be published before it applies.

Is the 2027 budget a spending cut?

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz rejects that word and says the budget increases public spending. Kast adds that benefits guaranteed by law will not be touched.

What happens next?

The budget law awaits promulgation and the daycare law awaits publication, with no dates announced. Kast has promised to account to citizens next March.

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