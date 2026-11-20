Entel is betting that a company focused on Chile can earn more from its mobile network and reach break-even in home internet by 2029. It will also pay shareholders an extraordinary Peru dividend.

Business: Chile

Entel, a major Chilean telecom group, set new profit targets for 2029 at its Investor Day, its yearly strategy presentation to analysts and shareholders, on Thursday 19 November 2026 in Santiago. It aims to lift the return on its mobile network assets to 13% to 15% and to win 18% to 20% of Chile’s home broadband market.

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Entel has agreed to sell its Peruvian unit, and it will keep 53% of the proceeds to strengthen its finances and deepen its position in Chile. The rest goes to shareholders as an extraordinary dividend.

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Key Facts Who. Entel (Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones), a Chilean telecom group, led by chief executive Antonio Büchi.

What. 2029 goals: mobile return on net operating assets 13% to 15%, broadband share 18% to 20%.

Where/When. Investor Day at Entel’s Las Condes headquarters, Santiago, Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:50 GMT.

Entel is betting that a company focused on Chile can earn more from its mobile network and reach break-even in home internet by 2029. It will also pay shareholders an extraordinary Peru dividend.

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An Investor Day is a presentation in which a company sets out its strategy and targets for analysts and shareholders. Entel’s ran from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chile time at its headquarters in Las Condes, Santiago, led by chief executive Antonio Büchi and chief financial officer Marcelo Bermúdez.

Entel held earlier investor days in October 2024 and on 23 October 2025, and the 2024 one set a goal of a 20% to 25% share of Chile’s fixed-internet market by 2028, up from 10.2% in the second quarter of 2024. It has since agreed to leave Peru in a US$1.7 billion deal.

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The broadband goal of 18% to 20% starts from an 11% share in the first half of 2026 (Entel’s deck, citing Subtel, Chile’s telecoms regulator), and Entel set the same range for 2028 in October 2025, so the new date moves the horizon by a year. The mobile goal is higher than the 12% to 14% set in 2025, since Entel now targets a return on net operating assets (RONA, a profit-to-assets measure) of 13% to 15%.

In mobile, Entel says it will keep its leadership with a 43% share of industry revenue. Büchi, the chief executive, presented the aim as growing profitably while strengthening network quality, customer experience and technology.

In home internet and small business, Entel captured about 44% of industry fixed-broadband net additions, meaning new connections after cancellations, over the last twelve months. It targets a break-even EBIT (operating profit) margin in that segment by 2029, which means operating profit of zero rather than a loss.

Bermúdez put the weight on investment discipline, meaning where capital goes and what return it earns. Entel plans 2027 capital spending of 15% to 15.5% of revenue.

It also targets a free cash flow yield of 6% to 9% before dividends, which measures the cash left after investment against the company’s market value. The ordinary dividend yield, the regular yearly dividend as a share of the share price, is set at 8% to 10% for 2027 to 2029.

Business digital services, which sell technology services to companies, are to grow revenue by 14% to 15%. Entel targets an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) minus capex (capital spending) margin of 5% to 6%, a rough measure of cash earned after operating costs and capital spending.

Consumer services, covering insurance, home security, financed products and financial services, are to reach EBIT break-even by 2029. They are meant to make up 4% to 6% of consolidated revenue.

Entel says the 53% of the proceeds it keeps will cut its net debt and fund the Chilean business. Each goal can be tested against the quarterly results Entel files with the CMF, Chile’s financial markets regulator.

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What Happens to the Peru Money

With the Peru sale, Entel has proposed an extraordinary dividend (a one-off payout on top of regular dividends) of CLP 2,100 per share (about US$2.07 at CLP 1,013 per US$, a market rate from the data provider RT on 20 November), 47% of the cash it receives. The sale still needs approval from two-thirds of shareholders, so its closing date is open.

Lifting broadband from 11% to 18% or more means winning customers while mobile leadership is held. The path to that goal runs through Chile, where Entel says it now concentrates its capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Entel announce at its Investor Day?

It set profit and market-share goals for 2029 across mobile, home internet and business services. The aim is a group centred on Chile after the Peru sale.

What is Entel selling in Peru?

Entel agreed to sell its Peruvian operation for US$1.7 billion and says it will keep 53% of the proceeds. The sale needs approval from two-thirds of shareholders.

What does the home internet target mean?

Entel wants to grow from a small share to a much larger one in Chilean broadband. In that segment it aims for break-even operating profit by 2029.

Sources Sources: Entel Investor Day 2026 presentation of 19 November 2026; Entel Investor Day 2024 press release; Entel investor relations · Comisión para el Mercado Financiero

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