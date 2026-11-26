Chile's Socialist senators are replacing the head of their group after a permit row that prosecutors are now examining. The details of the change are still to come.

National Congress building, Valparaíso, Chile. Photo by Carlos Figueroa Rojas, 3 September 2023, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Chile

Gastón Saavedra, a senator of Chile’s left-wing Socialist Party, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that Senator Juan Luis Castro will leave the coordination of the party’s senators. The decision follows a row over Senate travel permits withdrawn in the names of two senators who were abroad with President José Antonio Kast, Chile’s conservative head of state.

The permits were pulled during the Senate’s debate on the 2027 Budget, and prosecutors in Valparaíso, where Congress sits, are investigating how. Saavedra gave no date for a replacement.

Key Facts Who. Juan Luis Castro, a Socialist Party senator, will stop leading the party's senators.

What. Two senators' Senate travel permits were withdrawn on 17 November; Valparaíso prosecutors are investigating.

When. Socialist senator Gastón Saavedra confirmed the decision on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Chile's Socialist senators are replacing the head of their group after a permit row that prosecutors are now examining. The details of the change are still to come.

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, Castro arranged the withdrawal of the constitutional permits of Ximena Órdenes, an independent senator in the centre-left Party for Democracy (PPD) group, and Fidel Espinoza, a Socialist senator. Such a permit is Senate approval for a senator to be abroad, and both were in Asia with Kast.

Under Chile’s organic law on Congress, senators abroad with a permit are not counted as in office when some voting quorums are calculated, so withdrawing one can raise the votes needed. That could have affected some budget provisions, among them the public borrowing authorisation the government asked for, though no evidence has been published that this was the aim.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, the seat of President José Antonio Kast. (File photo)

A separate court step in the same case is described in an earlier Rio Times report of 21 November 2026. This report follows the political fallout inside the Socialist group.

On Wednesday 18 November, Senate president Paulina Núñez, of the conservative National Renewal party, said the document had arrived signed but apparently without the senator’s authorisation. She said the permits were restored and valid again from that day.

The same day, Senator Pedro Araya of the PPD, a centre-left party, read to the Senate a letter from Órdenes to Luis Rojas, the Senate’s secretary general. Órdenes wrote: “I have not signed or sent any document to that effect and I have not authorised anyone to use my signature.”

Senator Rodolfo Carter, an independent from the Republican bloc, asked Rojas to certify what happened and send the records to prosecutors. He said: “At the very least there is a forgery of the signatures of a senator of the Republic, a female senator of the Republic.”

Castro answered that the issue had been settled the night before “in agreement with the interested party herself”. He describes it as a procedural matter that was solved, and he has apologised publicly to Órdenes and Espinoza.

That evening the Fiscalía Regional de Valparaíso, the regional prosecutor’s office, opened an investigation on its own initiative, saying the information it learned “could have the characteristics of a crime”. Its statement, which cited what the Senate president said publicly, says the aim is to clarify the facts and determine whether anyone is criminally liable.

On Thursday 19 November, Fundación Fuerza Ciudadana, a Chilean civic foundation, filed a criminal complaint naming Castro. It asks prosecutors to seize original documents in the Senate.

Espinoza posted on 19 November that “nobody forged my signature”, though he stayed annoyed with the caucus over “the mishap”. He called it “a political matter” and blamed administrative sloppiness, which is the strongest counter-view to the forgery claim.

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Also on 19 November, PPD senators Araya and Ricardo Celis, both of the centre-left party, backed Órdenes. Araya said she “was taken by surprise because she at no point authorised the withdrawal of her constitutional permit”.

The Senate of Chile, which we cover on our Chile hub, has had 50 members since March 2022. By our own arithmetic, the two senators concerned are 4% of the chamber, a small share that can still matter when quorums are set.

On Thursday 26 November, Saavedra confirmed in a radio interview that Castro will leave the coordination of the Socialist senators. He said: “We understand that Juan Luis cannot continue at the head of this, this is already a decision taken and we will resolve it as soon as possible.”

Saavedra called it “a bad situation” that “obviously hurts the party’s image”, and said “some changes will have to be made, above all in the caucus”. He added that the Socialist senators took the decision and will make the details public “when we judge it right”.

Saavedra gave no date and no name for Castro’s successor. Prosecutors have not said how the signatures were obtained or who prepared the documents, and no formal charge against a senator has been confirmed to us.

The record does not show that the aim was the quorum for the borrowing authorisation, and it is silent on what Castro hoped to achieve. For now, the open point is who will lead the Socialist senators once he steps aside.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do Senate travel permits matter?

Senators abroad with a permit are not counted as in office for some quorums, so withdrawing a permit can change how many votes a measure needs.

Has anyone been charged over the signatures?

Prosecutors are investigating and a foundation has filed a complaint naming Castro. The Rio Times has not confirmed a formal charge against any senator.

Who will now lead the Socialist senators?

Senator Saavedra named no successor and gave no date. He said the caucus will make the details public when it judges the moment right.

Sources: Senate of Chile session of 18 November 2026 (letter of Senator Ximena Órdenes); statement of the Fiscalía Regional de Valparaíso, 18 November 2026; criminal complaint of Fundación Fuerza Ciudadana, 19 November 2026; Chile's organic law on Congress (quorum rule); public statements of Senators Gastón Saavedra (26 November), Pedro Araya, Ricardo Celis and Fidel Espinoza (19 November).

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