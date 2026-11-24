A dispute over two travel permits has become a criminal inquiry. Prosecutors want to know who prepared the documents and how the signatures got onto them.

Officers of Chile’s Investigative Police, known as the PDI, visited the Senate on Monday 23 November 2026 to collect records for a criminal inquiry into disputed signatures on senators’ travel permits. Prosecutors stressed that the visit was not a raid.

The public prosecutor’s office said it was “not a raid, but the carrying out of a particular instruction to request records”. It added that the handover had been coordinated in advance.

Key Facts Who Chile’s PDI cybercrime brigade, in a case involving senators Ximena Órdenes and Fidel Espinoza.

What Officers requested Senate records on two permit withdrawals whose signatures are disputed.

Who leads Prosecutor Claudio Rebeco of Valparaíso gave the instruction.

Not known Which records the officers obtained, and whether a crime was committed.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

CHILE · POLITICS

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The inquiry covers documents that withdrew the permits of two senators during the debate on the 2027 Budget.

A dispute over two travel permits has become a criminal inquiry. Prosecutors want to know who prepared the documents and how the signatures got onto them.

The case began on 18 November, when prosecutors in Valparaíso opened an inquiry on their own initiative after senator Ximena Órdenes said she had not authorised the withdrawal of her permit. In a letter to the Senate’s secretary general, Luis Rojas, she said she did not know the content, authorship or authenticity of the document that carried her signature.

Senate president Paulina Núñez confirmed that the document had arrived signed, apparently without the senator’s consent, and that the permits of both Órdenes and Fidel Espinoza were restored. The Senate has said that no forgery has been confirmed and that it will cooperate with prosecutors.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chile’s Constitution requires a permit only for absences long absences, but senators have in practice requested them for shorter trips. A senator on permit is not counted when the chamber calculates its quorum, the number needed to vote, so withdrawing permits changes the count.

Senator Juan Luis Castro, who leads the Democratic Socialism bloc of Socialist and PPD senators, said he gave the instruction and called it a mistake. Espinoza said that “an administrative sloppiness is not a crime” and that “nobody forged my signature”.

Órdenes and Espinoza therefore disagree: she says she did not authorise the use of her signature, while he denies that anyone forged his. Prosecutors have not said how the signatures were added to the documents.

The cybercrime brigade went to the Senate on the instruction of Claudio Rebeco, head of the regional anti-corruption unit of the Valparaíso prosecutor’s office. The visit took place in the afternoon, and it is not known which records or digital files the officers obtained.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The Senate’s leadership called the facts “extremely serious” and announced that it will stop granting constitutional permits for trips abroad of under 30 days, at least while Núñez leads the chamber. A complaint filed on 19 November against Castro had asked prosecutors to secure the original documents and their digital traces.

For US readers, the dispute is a small crack in the process that is deciding Chile’s 2027 Budget, the spending plan of the world’s largest copper producer. The inquiry does not stop the budget, and no charges have been reported.

Prosecutors have not said whether a crime was committed or when they will question anyone..

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Chile Court Admits Senate Forgery Complaint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the PDI?

The PDI is Chile’s civilian investigative police, which carries out criminal inquiries on the instruction of prosecutors. In this case it acted for the Valparaíso prosecutor’s office.

Was the Senate Visit a Raid?

Prosecutors say it was not. They describe a request for records that the Senate had agreed in advance to hand over.

Are Any Senators Charged?

No charges have been reported. Prosecutors are still working out who prepared the documents and how the signatures were added.

Sources: Public Prosecutor’s Office of Chile (Ministerio Público), statement on the PDI visit to the Senate, 23 November 2026; Senate of Chile, statements by Senate president Paulina Núñez, 18–19 November 2026; letter of senator Ximena Órdenes to the Senate secretary general, 18 November 2026; statements by senators Juan Luis Castro and Fidel Espinoza, 19–23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error