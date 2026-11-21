Most of the claims are for exploration, the first step before any mine. A first project, at Penco, has already won environmental approval.

Business: Chile

Companies searching for rare earths, a group of 17 metals used in magnets, electronics and defence equipment, hold hundreds of pending exploration applications across Chile’s farming south. Data from Sernageomin, Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service, reported in October listed 327 pending applications from three linked companies in the Ñuble, Maule and Biobío regions, covering almost 100,000 hectares.

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A review of the same public register, published on 21 November 2026, reports a larger count of 422 valid applications over 132,600 hectares in south-central Chile, but we have not been able to confirm that figure independently. Either way, the search has reached places where residents are already organising against it.

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Key Facts Who. Three linked rare-earth explorers; also NeoRe, a Chilean explorer, and its US-based partner Chilean Cobalt Corp.

What. 327 pending exploration applications covering almost 100,000 hectares, per Sernageomin data from October.

Where. Ñuble, Maule and Biobío regions of south-central Chile.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Most of the claims are for exploration, the first step before any mine. A first project, at Penco, has already won environmental approval.

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An exploration concession is a state licence to search for minerals on a plot, and a mine needs a separate exploitation concession. A hectare is 10,000 square metres, so almost 100,000 hectares is close to 1,000 square kilometres, about two-thirds of the roughly 1,490 square kilometres of Mexico City.

The newer review says 2,221 of the 3,174 applications it counted since 2013 came after 2020, which would make the rush recent. That figure, like the 422 and 132,600, is reported, not confirmed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

NeoRe SpA, a Chilean company (SpA is Chile’s form of limited company), is the operator of a rare-earth project backed by Chilean Cobalt Corp., a company based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, whose shares trade on the OTCQB, a US over-the-counter market. In its press release on 12 June 2026, Chilean Cobalt said it is pursuing an integrated development strategy toward a first “Modular Extraction Plant”, called MEP-1.

The release says NeoRe has drilled 133 holes totalling 1,504 metres, with 12 of 35 identified targets drilled. These are company figures, not independently audited results.

The Biobío River near Concepción, in the region where rare-earth projects are advancing. Photo: Pablo Contreras H. / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Cobquecura, a coastal municipality in Ñuble Region, is one of the places the search has reached. A local group calling itself Cobquecura sin Mineras (Cobquecura without Miners) opposes mining there.

Further south, in Biobío Region, the search has already turned into an approval. The regional environmental assessment commission of Biobío approved the Penco Module, a project of Aclara Resources, a rare-earths developer, with the Chilean steel group CAP, in the port city of Penco on 8 June 2026.

Residents of Penco have announced legal action against the approval. Our earlier report covers their case.

For US readers the link is direct: Chilean Cobalt is a US-listed company, and rare earths feed American magnet, defence and electronics supply chains. Most of Chile’s applications are for exploration, so output is some way off, and Brazil’s rare-earths rush offers a comparison.

The newer review does not say how many applications belong to each company, and we found no total published by Sernageomin itself for November. We also found no date for a decision on any Cobquecura exploitation concession.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Chile already mining rare earths?

Not at scale. A first project at Penco has environmental approval, and the other projects described here are applications.

Does an exploration application mean a mine?

No. It is a licence to search, and a mine needs further permits and an environmental assessment.

Why do US readers care?

Rare earths feed American magnet, defence and electronics supply chains, and one backer of a Chilean project is a US-listed company.

Sources Chilean Cobalt Corp., press release, 12 June 2026 · Sernageomin public concession register, data reported in October 2026 and a review published 21 November 2026 · Biobío regional environmental assessment commission, decision of 8 June 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error