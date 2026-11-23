The two former partners disagree over how much is owed and who decides, a civil court or arbitrators, and no ruling on the merits has been reported.

File photo. A Copec service station at night in Santiago, Chile, undated. Photo: Warko (Marco Correa), CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Chile · Brief

Copec, a Chilean fuel company, has asked for the forced liquidation of its former partner Axxa Chemicals over a claimed debt of 10.4 billion pesos (about US$10.3 million, at 1,015.78 pesos per dollar). Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, reported on Monday 23 November that Copec signed the request on Tuesday 17 November.

Axxa Chemicals, a solvents maker of the Infeld family’s chemicals group, says an arbitrator should first set a lower sum. Copec’s annoyance grew, Diario Financiero says, after Axxa allied in April with Esmax, a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.

Key Facts Who. Copec, a Chilean fuel company, and Axxa Chemicals, a solvents maker of the Infeld family.

What. Copec seeks 10,439 million pesos (about US$10.3 million) through a debt suit and liquidation request.

When. Partnership ended 30 June; liquidation request signed Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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The two former partners disagree over how much is owed and who decides, a civil court or arbitrators, and no ruling on the merits has been reported.

Diario Financiero reports that from 2016 Copec supplied raw material and handled sales, while Axxa Chemicals made the solvents at its plant in Lampa, near Santiago, splitting profits 50/50. Three contracts renewed in October 2021 share one arbitration clause, as cited in an Axxa filing from Copec’s request to the CAM, the Santiago Chamber of Commerce’s arbitration centre.

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The partnership with Copec ended on 30 June, the paper says. Copec says Axxa Chemicals had until that day to repay a debt it acknowledged in a public deed, a notarised document, in August 2025.

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Copec filed a fast debt-collection lawsuit at Santiago’s 12th Civil Court to collect 10,439 million pesos, the paper says. On 17 November it signed the liquidation request based on the same deed.

File photo, 31 December 2021. A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA, Wikimedia Commons.

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Axxa argues the balance should be set in arbitration after deducting about 3,938 million pesos (about US$3.9 million) of higher costs, leaving about 6,500 million pesos (about US$6.4 million). Copec rejects the deductions and defends collection through the civil courts, according to the paper.

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According to Axxa, an arbitrator in an emergency procedure barred Copec on 15 September from supplying solvents to end customers, an interim measure, and Copec asked for reconsideration. On 22 September Copec asked the CAM to appoint an arbitrator, Diario Financiero says.

A 2021 survey by Cochilco, Chile’s state copper commission, found 17 mines, together 63% of national copper output, naming Copec their main diesel supplier, the paper notes. Our earlier reports cover Copec’s payout plans and profit.

No ruling on the merits is reported, and neither company’s own statement was available to The Rio Times. The paper gives no date for a next step; more is in our Chile news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute between Copec and Axxa about?

Copec says Axxa Chemicals owes money it acknowledged in a public deed, and wants it collected through the civil courts. Axxa says the sum should first be reduced and then settled in arbitration.

Has anyone ruled on the case?

No ruling on the merits has been reported. An arbitrator issued an interim measure, as Axxa describes it, and Copec asked for reconsideration.

Sources Diario Financiero, “De socios a rivales: Copec y Axxa se enfrentan en arbitraje y tribunales por negocio de químicos para la minería”, 23 November 2026. The court filings and company statements were not available to The Rio Times.

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