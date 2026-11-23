Nine months after a gas tanker exploded on a Santiago motorway, victims are still dying and responsibility is still undecided.

A motorway and river channel in Renca, a district of Santiago, Chile (file photo, May 2023). (Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief: Chile

A man who spent nine months in critical condition after the February gas-truck explosion in Renca, a district of Santiago, Chile, has died, local reports said on Monday 23 November 2026. They put the toll from the 19 February blast at 16.

Pedro Hormazábal died in recent days with burns over 60% of his body, said Ronald Opazo, a neighbourhood leader, on social media. Opazo called it “nine months of struggle” for the man and his family.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Another burn victim of the 19 February Renca gas-truck explosion has died.

Toll. Local reports say 16 dead; no official health ministry count has been published.

Cause. A tanker of gas distributor Gasco lost control and exploded on a Santiago motorway.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Chile and Argentina pesos hit one-year lows” Get the brief

Nine months after a gas tanker exploded on a Santiago motorway, victims are still dying and responsibility is still undecided.

The accident happened on 19 February 2026, when a tanker truck of Gasco lost control with a load of liquefied petroleum gas on the Route 5 motorway, near General Velásquez avenue on the Renca–Quilicura boundary. The leak ignited in a cloud explosion that sent fire more than 150 metres around.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. Autopista Central, a motorway through Santiago, near El Parrón in the south of the city, December 2023. Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The hospital-networks office of Chile’s health ministry counted nine dead on 22 February and 13 on 28 February, and local reports put the toll at 15 before this weekend. The figure of 16 has no official health ministry count behind it that we can cite.

Macarena Cañas, head of flagrancy cases at the regional prosecutor’s office for Santiago’s north, said on the day of the blast that the driver, who died, “loses control of the vehicle, probably through excess speed” (our translation). Gasco said in early March, according to local reports, that its driver was not speeding and that all rules were followed, and it questioned the state of the motorway.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

It is not yet clear who will be held responsible for the deaths. Nine months on, that leaves legal risk open for Gasco, which has a profile in our Company Intelligence database.

Until health authorities publish a count, the toll of 16 rests on local reports. Related coverage is on our Chile news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Renca explosion?

The regional prosecutor pointed to the driver losing control, probably through speed, while Gasco disputes that, according to local reports. No ruling on responsibility has been made public.

Why did the toll keep rising?

Many victims suffered severe burns and died weeks or months later in hospital.

Living in or visiting Santiago? See this month's events and our Santiago city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources: Chile health ministry hospital-networks office, toll of 22 February 2026; Statements of Prosecutor Macarena Cañas, 19 February 2026, and of Gasco, March 2026; Statement of neighbourhood leader Ronald Opazo, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →