Chile’s leading pisco company says it has grown from a little over 30% to 55% of the market, and wants to keep that lead and sell more widely.

Business: Chile

Patricio Jottar, chairman of Compañía Pisquera de Chile, a pisco company formed with drinks group CCU, said the company holds 55% of Chile’s pisco market, the grape brandy of the Coquimbo and Atacama regions of northern Chile. He said the goal for the next five years is to consolidate that position and widen commercial reach.

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He spoke at the 95th-anniversary celebration of a farmers’ cooperative in Ovalle, Coquimbo Region, in November 2026. In two decades the company went from a little over 30% to 55%, according to company figures that are not independently verified.

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Key Facts Who. Patricio Jottar, chairman of pisco firm Compañía Pisquera de Chile, formed with drinks group CCU.

What. The company says it holds 55% of Chile’s pisco market.

Goal. Consolidate that share and widen commercial reach over the next five years.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

Chile’s leading pisco company says it has grown from a little over 30% to 55% of the market, and wants to keep that lead and sell more widely.

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The event marked 95 years of Cooperativa Agrícola Control Pisquero, a historic cooperative of pisco grape growers. The company was created in 2005 from the cooperative’s alliance with CCU, a Chilean drinks group, and Jottar led its creation while he was chief executive of CCU.

Jottar said (translated) that “we have to keep intensifying that leadership, we have to make our brands ever more loved by consumers”. He said the company must also “keep winning more hearts and consumers, in Chile and in the world”.

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Eduardo Ffrench-Davis, chief executive of CCU, said (translated): “For us at CCU it is a pride and a tremendous joy to be here.” He added (translated) that CCU commits “to keep pushing the pisco industry, to keep growing it, with what we do best”, listing innovation, creating brands and distribution networks.

Under the alliance, farmers keep supplying quality grapes while CCU provides commercial structure, distribution and brand development. Vicente Mobarec, general manager of CCU’s Licores y Vinos Chile, its spirits and wine unit, attended the event.

Vineyards in a Chilean valley. (File photo)

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Cooperative chairman Mauricio Stay Urqueta praised Jottar’s role in what he called a “particularly complex stage” for the cooperative (translated). The reported remarks do not say what made that stage complex, or how the alliance with CCU shaped it.

CCU is a Chilean drinks group listed in New York that sells beer brands such as Royal Guard and Heineken, soft drinks, water and wine. Ffrench-Davis noted that five years remain until the cooperative turns 100, which matches the horizon of Jottar’s plan.

Nor have the companies said whether the 55% share is measured by volume, meaning bottles sold, or by value, meaning sales revenue. The speeches gave no pisco sales figure and no target beyond the five-year aim.

ProChile, Chile’s export promotion agency, and Pisco Chile, the industry association, reported from customs data that pisco exports were US$3.9 million in 2025, up 27.6% from US$3.0 million in 2024. The drink reached 40 markets, and China was the top one with more than US$1 million, more than five times the year before.

Behind China, Germany took US$458,000 of pisco in 2025, up 73%, and Spain US$310,000, nearly three times the 2024 value. Japan rose more than 22% to above US$127,000, ProChile said.

The export figures use a ProChile method that counts pisco only, not other grape spirits, and they cover the whole industry rather than the company alone. The 2025 rise and the early 2026 fall point in opposite directions.

For January to April 2026, exports fell 34.5% to US$951,419 against the same months of 2025, ProChile reported in May 2026. China was still the top market, with US$216,522.

Lorena Sepúlveda, national director of ProChile, said (translated): “We are working hard with the trade bodies and companies to promote pisco in international markets.” ProChile runs a plan with eight focus markets under the campaign “Chilean Pisco, First Spirit”, she added.

Chile’s pisco denomination of origin, a legal protection for the name, dates from 1931. The drink is made only in the Atacama and Coquimbo regions.

Peru is also pushing its pisco abroad, as we reported in Peru Enlists Its Diplomats to Sell More Pisco Abroad. CCU’s shares trade in New York under the ticker CCU, and no plan for new export markets carries a date in the remarks reported on 24 November.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is pisco?

Pisco is a grape brandy from Chile’s Coquimbo and Atacama regions.

What does CCU do in the pisco business?

Under the alliance, CCU provides commercial structure, distribution and brand development. Farmers keep supplying the grapes.

Is the market share independently confirmed?

No. It is a company figure, and the measure behind it has not been stated.

Sources CCU · ProChile

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error