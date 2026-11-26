Besalco has returned to the public bond market after years of smaller or private deals. It was the company's largest public debt sale in eight years.

Business: Chile

Chilean builder Besalco raised about US$79 million on Thursday 26 November 2026 in its first bond sale by Dutch auction. The 2036 bonds paid an average of UF+4.19%, below the rate set at registration.

At least 80% of the money will refinance debt. For US readers, it is a test of how Chile’s local market prices a mining-linked contractor rated A+.

Key Facts Who. Besalco, a Chilean construction group; Bci, a Chilean bank, managed the sale.

What. Its first Dutch auction of bonds raised US$79 million (UF 2 million).

Terms. Average rate UF+4.19%, due 2036; at least 80% refinances debt.

As of. 26 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Besalco has returned to the public bond market after years of smaller or private deals. It was the company’s largest public debt sale in eight years.

It was the first time Besalco has sold debt by Dutch auction, and its largest public bond sale in eight years. The group placed UF 2 million of its Series F bonds, the same series it tapped in 2025.

The UF, or unidad de fomento, is a Chilean unit of account that is adjusted daily for inflation. The issue was worth about 83 billion Chilean pesos, the same sum as the dollar figure above.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bonds pay that average rate, which is 36 basis points below the rate set when the bond programme was registered. That is a spread of 144 basis points over Chile’s government UF curve.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. A spread shows how much extra return investors demand over the government’s own borrowing cost.

File photo of a street in Alto Hospicio, Tarapacá Region, Chile

The bonds mature in 2036, with five years of grace and then equal principal payments each year. Besalco may repay early in 2029, with compensation for creditors.

At least 80% of the money will refinance existing liabilities, and the rest will fund investment. Bci’s corporate banking arm managed the sale.

The order book was well spread, with mutual funds, insurers and pension fund managers (AFPs) among the buyers. A diversified book matters because it shows demand beyond a few banks.

The sale follows a longer climb back into the market. Besalco sold UF 1.2 million of the same series in April 2025 and UF 300,000 in July 2025, and its last issue of that size or larger was a private placement in September 2018.

A rival builder, Echeverría Izquierdo, held its own first Dutch auction in eight years two weeks earlier. Two such sales in two weeks suggest Chile’s construction sector is returning to the local bond market.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Credit rating supports the pricing. On 3 November 2026 Humphreys, a Chilean rating agency, raised Besalco’s bonds from A to A+, as its machinery-services arm supplied about 72% of core earnings.

Besalco’s backlog of signed work reached a record UF 40.3 million at the end of September, and 57% of it is in mining. That ties the group to copper and other mines that US investors in the sector already follow.

For bondholders, the 2036 maturity and the 2029 early-repayment option set the dates to watch. Besalco has not said in the material seen by The Rio Times which debts it will retire first.

The company has also not published how many investors bid or how large the order book was. A formal filing with Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF, would show the exact series terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the Besalco bonds mature?

In 2036, after five years of grace. Early repayment is possible from 2029, with compensation.

Why does the UF matter?

Bonds in UF rise with Chilean inflation. The rate is therefore a return above inflation, not a flat peso rate.

What does the sale mean for Besalco?

It lengthens the company’s debt to 2036 and replaces older liabilities. At least 80% of the money goes to refinancing.

Sources: Besalco filings to the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) and Bolsa de Santiago (not opened); market report, 26 November 2026; Humphreys rating, 3 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →