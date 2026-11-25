A relegated club won, and the visitors held their first team back for a cup final that now matters far more to them than the league.

Photo: Leonef / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brasileirão · Round 37

Chapecoense, a club from Chapecó in southern Brazil that was already relegated, beat a Palmeiras reserve side 3-0 on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The round 37 match of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Brazil’s top league, was played at the Arena Condá, Chapecoense’s home ground.

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Palmeiras, a São Paulo club, sent reserves and academy players because the Copa Libertadores final, South America’s top club cup, is on Saturday 28 November. Coach Abel Ferreira, a Portuguese in charge since 2020, kept his regular starters in São Paulo.

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Key Facts Result. Chapecoense, already relegated, beat reserve-team Palmeiras 3-0 at Arena Condá in Chapecó on Tuesday 24 November.

Next. Libertadores final v Estudiantes de La Plata, an Argentine club, Saturday 28 November, 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (a prediction market) puts Palmeiras at 68.0% to win the Libertadores (25 Nov, 7:38 a.m. ET).

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:40 GMT.

A relegated club won, and the visitors held their first team back for a cup final that now matters far more to them than the league.

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File photo: the roof of Palmeiras’s home stadium, Nubank Parque (then Allianz Parque), in São Paulo, in 2015. Photo: Leonef, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The match itself was played in Chapecó.

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Chapecoense’s Camilo put his side ahead in the opening minutes, set up by teammate Giovanni Augusto. Teammate Max Alves made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute, and that was the score at half-time.

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Chapecoense’s Miguel Carvalho added the third at the very end, in the 90th minute, after Rubens, another Chapecoense player, set him up. Palmeiras’s reserves never found an answer.

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The result changed nothing in the table, because Chapecoense were already mathematically relegated to Série B, Brazil’s second division, for 2027. It was their fifth win of the season and the first under coach Vinícius Bergantin, and it lifted them to 24 points.

Palmeiras stayed on 74 points in second place. Flamengo, a Rio de Janeiro club, had already won the 2026 title, so the league had no prize left for Palmeiras to chase.

That is the context for Ferreira’s decision: with nothing left to win in the league, the final against Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina was the match worth protecting his first team for. The loss in Chapecó is no guide to that game in Montevideo, Uruguay, because the side that lost was not the side that will play it.

The week also marks ten years since the air crash in Colombia in November 2016 that killed most of Chapecoense’s squad, and the Arena Condá game included tributes to the victims and the survivors. Ferreira told his post-match press conference on Tuesday, in our translation from Portuguese, that Chapecoense is “a club and a city that went through hard times but knew how to rebuild, at the price of hard and deep scars”.

He said some of those scars “will never go away”, and that what unites Palmeiras and Chapecoense “is not only the colour green” but “has to do with resilience”. Nothing was handed to him either, he said: “I never had the best agent, I was not the best pupil or player.”

Ferreira recalled that Palmeiras was founded by workers who had to fight and stick together. “Those who want to build and rebuild have to make it happen,” he said, and he wished the region “the greatest happiness and a lot of strength”.

Asked how he would work at Chapecoense, Ferreira said he adapts to the context of every club. “Even at Chapecoense there are objectives,” he said, noting that the club had tried to stay in the top division.

For a US reader the practical point is the final, which is live on beIN SPORTS, a pay-TV sports network, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday 28 November, according to its US page of 16 November. CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, set the kick-off at 5 p.m. local time at the Estadio Centenario, and our guide to the final covers tickets, the referee and where to watch.

Palmeiras’s next dates are that final and round 38, the last round of the league season, on Wednesday 2 December. Palmeiras host Coritiba, a Curitiba club, at Nubank Parque, their home ground in São Paulo, while Chapecoense visit Flamengo at the Maracanã, the Rio de Janeiro stadium.

Palmeiras then meet Grêmio, their opponents in Brazil’s national knockout cup final, on Sunday 6 December 2026 in Brasília. The kick-off time had not been published at last check.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the 3-0 loss say anything about Palmeiras in the final?

Very little, because the side that lost was made up of reserves and academy players. The first team stayed in São Paulo.

Where can US fans watch the Libertadores final?

It is live on beIN SPORTS, a pay-TV sports network, according to its US page. The kick-off is 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday 28 November.

Did the result change anything in the league?

No. Flamengo had already won the title, Palmeiras stayed second and Chapecoense were already relegated.

Sources: Match facts: Campeonato Brasileiro round 37 (Brazilian Football Confederation, CBF), 24 November 2026; Abel Ferreira press conference, Palmeiras, 24 November 2026; CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation), Libertadores final, 31 October 2026; beIN SPORTS US, 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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