Two clubs are gone, and at least six are fighting over the last two places. One round is spread over six days, and the final night starts all ten matches together.

Seating inside the Arena Corinthians stadium in São Paulo during construction before the 2014 World Cup.

Sports: Brazil

Brazil’s top football league has two relegation places left to fill, and the table read on 24 November shows at least six clubs still at risk. Chapecoense and Remo are already certain to go down, which leaves the other two spots wide open.

The league closes on Wednesday 2 December, when all ten games of the last round kick off together at 21:30 Brasília time (7:30 p.m. US Eastern). Before that, round 37 is played between Tuesday 24 and Sunday 29 November.

Key Facts Down. Chapecoense (21 points) and Remo (32) cannot escape Série A’s bottom four.

In danger. Corinthians (40 points, one game in hand) and Internacional (38) hold the other two drop places.

Close behind. Grêmio and Mirassol have 41 points; Botafogo has 43 and Vitória 44.

Decider. The last round, all ten games at once, starts 19:30 US Eastern on Wednesday 2 December.

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:15 GMT.

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Two clubs are gone, and at least six are fighting over the last two places. One round is spread over six days, and the final night starts all ten matches together.

Série A is Brazil’s top division, with 20 clubs, and the bottom four finish the season relegated to Série B. As read on 24 November, those four places are held by Corinthians, Internacional, Remo and Chapecoense.

Neo Química Arena, Corinthians’ home ground in São Paulo, seen from the city’s metro. File photo.

Chapecoense have 21 points from 36 games, with four wins and a goal difference of minus 40, and can reach 27 at most. Remo have 32 and can reach 38, while 17 clubs, Corinthians among them, already have at least 40 points (our calculation from the league table).

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Internacional, the club from Porto Alegre, lost 5-2 at home to Vitória on Monday 23 November, according to the club’s own match report. They stay on 38 points, with two games left and a maximum of 44.

Coach Eduardo Baptista told the post-match press conference, in our translation from Portuguese, that the team “erred throughout the game”. He added that it was time to “lick the wounds”, with six points still at stake.

Club president Alessandro Barcellos called the defeat “a reason for shame” on the same day. He said Internacional would not “throw in the towel”.

Corinthians, the São Paulo club, have 40 points but have played only 35 games. Their match at Atlético-MG is set for Wednesday 25 November at 20:00 Brasília time (6 p.m. US Eastern) in Belo Horizonte, and a win would lift them to 43.

Just above them sit Grêmio and Mirassol on 41 points each, Botafogo on 43 and Vitória on 44. Grêmio beat Santos 2-0 on 23 November, Vitória’s 5-2 win over Internacional lifted them to 44, and Botafogo drew 1-1 with São Paulo.

Sunday 29 November brings the first direct clashes. Corinthians host Grêmio and Internacional host Bragantino, both at 18:30 Brasília time (4:30 p.m. US Eastern), while Mirassol host Athletico-PR at the same hour and Vitória host Santos at 16:00 (2 p.m. Eastern).

The final round is built to be tense, because every club plays at the same moment. Grêmio host Mirassol, Corinthians travel to already relegated Remo, and Internacional visit Cruzeiro, who are third.

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Mirassol, a club from the interior of São Paulo state, lost 1-0 at Fluminense on Sunday 22 November and stay on 41 points. Their next two games are at home to Athletico-PR on Sunday 29 November and away at Grêmio on Wednesday 2 December.

Remo, from the northern city of Belém, lost 4-2 at Athletico-PR on Sunday 22 November. Chapecoense, from Santa Catarina state in the south, host Palmeiras today, Tuesday 24 November, at 6 p.m. Brasília time (4 p.m. US Eastern).

Botafogo, a Rio de Janeiro club, are 14th with 43 points and play Bahia on Saturday 28 November at 9 p.m. Brasília time (7 p.m. Eastern). On the last night they travel to Santos, while Vitória, from Salvador, visit Vasco.

For a reader in the United States, the useful point is the clock. Sunday’s games fall in the US afternoon, and the final round starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on a Wednesday.

What is not yet known is which two of Corinthians, Internacional, Grêmio, Mirassol, Botafogo and Vitória will go down. The table moves with each result, so the picture on Monday 30 November will differ from the one above.

Further reading: Brasileirão 2026 Ends 2 December With 10 Games at Once.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many clubs are relegated from Brazil’s Série A?

The bottom four of the 20 clubs go down to Série B. Two of them, Chapecoense and Remo, are already certain.

Why has Corinthians played fewer games?

Its match at Atlético-MG is played midweek. That game in hand keeps the club’s fate open.

What time is the final round in the US?

All ten games start at 19:30 US Eastern on Wednesday 2 December. Kicking off together stops any club from knowing the other results.

More: Brazil

Sources: Série A league table and match reports of 23 November 2026 (Internacional club site, internacional.com.br); club and league fixtures; press-conference statements of Internacional.

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