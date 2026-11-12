Chaco Autopsies Show Five Died Before Fire

ARGENTINA · SECURITY

Key Facts Where Quitilipi, in Chaco province, north-east Argentina.

Victims Rocío Aranda and four children, one a baby of six months.

Finding Preliminary autopsies say all five were dead before the fire reached them.

Accused Alberto Luis Ávalos, 25, faces femicide and aggravated homicide charges; he has not been convicted.

Pending Genetic, toxicology and tissue tests are still to come.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Preliminary forensic results show a mother and four children were dead before fire reached their home.

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Preliminary autopsies show Rocío Aranda and four children were already dead when fire reached their home in Quitilipi, in Argentina’s Chaco province, on 1 November, according to the forensic report given to prosecutor Gustavo Valero. Forensic doctor Daniela Grand found that Aranda died of manual strangulation, with no injuries suggesting she tried to defend herself.

Three of the children died of cutting wounds to the neck, and the six-month-old baby died of a severe brain injury with diffuse bleeding, the report says. The mother’s abdominal burns and the burns on the three children came after death, and no soot was found in the children’s airways.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Where the Case Stands

Prosecutors accuse Ávalos of femicide, meaning the killing of a woman because of her gender, and of aggravated homicide, meaning homicide with aggravating circumstances. The charges could change as new evidence arrives.

Samples for genetic, toxicology and tissue tests are pending, and the final forensic results are not yet in. Our Argentina news page follows the case.

The Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. File photo by The Cosmonaut, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Is Not Known

Authorities have not published a motive, and the legal classification is not final. We are not naming the children.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the autopsies find?

They found that Aranda and four children were dead before the fire. The causes were strangulation, neck wounds and, for the baby, a severe brain injury.

Who is charged?

Prosecutors charged Alberto Luis Ávalos, 25, with femicide and aggravated homicide. He has not been convicted.

Sources: Forensic report of Dr Daniela Grand to prosecutor Gustavo Valero, Chaco provincial prosecutors, as reported by Argentine media; charges against Alberto Luis Ávalos.

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