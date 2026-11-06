Canada’s Budget Sets US$44 Billion Deficit

CANADA · ANALYSIS

Key Facts What is happening Canada’s budget, tabled on 5 November, projects a CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) deficit for 2026-27.

The gap Two weeks earlier, Parliament’s budget watchdog, the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO), projected CA$63.3 billion (US$45.2 billion) and a peak of US$50.1 billion.

What to watch The Bank of Canada, the central bank, announces its next interest rate decision on 9 December.

What it means for you US exporters still face tariff risk, because current tariff rates and the state of talks with Washington are unconfirmed.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, prices no change on 9 December at 72.5% and a 25 basis point (quarter of a percentage point) rise at 28.0% (6 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).

Canada’s federal budget, tabled on 5 November, projects a deficit of CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) for 2026-27. That is slightly below the CA$63.3 billion (US$45.2 billion) that Parliament’s independent budget watchdog expected two weeks earlier.

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For readers in the United States, the budget matters because it sets Canada’s borrowing, its currency and its stance in trade talks with Washington. This analysis compares the government’s numbers with the watchdog’s and explains what both mean for exporters and investors, building on the USA & Canada Intelligence Brief of 3 November 2026.

The Budget Numbers and How They Compare

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled Budget 2026 on Thursday 5 November. Finance Canada, the federal finance ministry, projects deficits of CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) in 2026-27 and CA$62.5 billion (US$44.6 billion) in 2027-28, or 1.8% of GDP (gross domestic product, the size of the economy) in both years.

The deficit then narrows to CA$57.6 billion (US$41.1 billion) in 2028-29 and CA$52.9 billion (US$37.7 billion) in 2030-31. Budget 2026 also puts the 2025-26 deficit at CA$39.3 billion (US$28.0 billion), CA$27.5 billion (US$19.6 billion) lower than the government’s Spring Economic Update, an interim fiscal statement issued on 28 April 2026, had expected.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) is Parliament’s independent fiscal watchdog. Its Economic and Fiscal Outlook of 20 October 2026 was gloomier than the budget, as the list below shows.

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US dollar values in this article use CA$1 = US$0.7133, the rate from RT, a market-data provider, at the close on 5 November 2026.

2026-27 deficit: CA$63.3 billion (US$45.2 billion) from the PBO, against CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) in the budget.

Peak deficit: CA$70.2 billion (US$50.1 billion) in 2027-28 from the PBO, against CA$62.5 billion (US$44.6 billion) in the budget.

We have not reconciled the two sets of numbers line by line. The PBO’s outlook was published on 20 October, before the budget.

Budget 2026 draws its economic assumptions from a September 2026 survey of private-sector forecasters. That survey expected oil to average US$85 a barrel in 2026, against US$73 in the spring.

Five months of data do not settle the full-year outcome. The budget projects CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) for all of 2026-27, so the first five months are a small share of the projected gap.

Parliament Hill in Ottawa, seat of Canada's federal government. File photo.

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Who Is Who in Ottawa’s Budget Debate

Several institutions shape the numbers and the reaction to them. Each has a different job and a different stake.

Mark Carney, Prime Minister, leads the Liberal government.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, tabled the budget on Thursday 5 November.

Annette Ryan, Parliamentary Budget Officer, leads the independent office that costs policy and publishes the projections cited here; the House of Commons approved her appointment on 21 April 2026 by 164 votes to 153.

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, the central bank, sets the policy interest rate, which affects the government’s borrowing costs.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, heads the official opposition in the House of Commons.

Budget 2026 says Canada is now positioned to balance operating spending with revenues in 2027-28, one year ahead of the 2028-29 target. Operating spending means day-to-day costs, excluding capital investment.

Before the budget, the PBO judged that the government’s two fiscal anchors, its self-imposed budget targets, were only half met. It said the operating balance would be reached in 2028-29, while the deficit-to-GDP ratio would not fall every year.

The Bank of Canada on Wellington Street, Ottawa. File photo.

What Is Driving the Deficit

Rates have moved up. On 28 October the Bank of Canada raised its policy rate by 25 basis points (a quarter of a percentage point) to 2.50%.

Governor Macklem said there could be a need to raise the rate further. He added that, given the uncertainties, the bank will “proceed carefully.”

The Canadian Dollar, Tariffs and US Exporters

The loonie, as the Canadian dollar is known, closed at US$0.7133 on 5 November 2026, or about 1.40 Canadian dollars per US dollar, according to RT, a market-data provider. On 6 November it traded near US$0.708, about 0.8% lower, or roughly 1.41 per US dollar.

No official source reviewed for this article links the deficit to the currency. A higher policy rate usually supports a currency, while a wider deficit can weigh on sentiment, but neither Finance Canada, the PBO nor the Bank of Canada commented on the loonie in the material reviewed.

The PBO’s outlook counts all US tariffs and Canadian countermeasures in effect on 1 October 2026. It assumes the US measures stay in place, which it calls a status quo assumption rather than a forecast of the negotiations.

For US exporters, the budget matters through retaliation and demand. Canadian countermeasures hit US sellers directly, while weaker Canadian growth reduces what Canadian buyers can spend on US goods.

Scenarios

These are scenarios, not forecasts. The first is a stable path, in which deficits stay close to the budget’s CA$62 billion (US$44 billion) a year through 2027-28 and oil prices stay supportive.

Finance Canada’s own stress test is mild. In its global supply disruptions scenario the 2026-27 deficit is CA$62.4 billion (US$44.5 billion), against CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) in the base case.

The second is a slippage path, in which spending or weaker revenue pushes deficits toward the PBO’s higher figures, such as its CA$70.2 billion (US$50.1 billion) peak. The budget’s CA$62.5 billion (US$44.6 billion) for 2027-28 would then be too low by about CA$7.7 billion (US$5.5 billion).

The third is a tariff-shock path, in which tariffs deepen and growth falls below the forecasters’ current path. The PBO itself warns that outcomes depend on commodity markets, global growth and how fast firms adjust.

Parliament Hill, Ottawa. File photo.

What It Means for You

If you export to Canada, plan for tariff risk rather than assume a clean trade deal. The PBO’s outlook assumes current US tariffs stay in place.

If you hold Canadian dollar assets or bonds, watch the government’s borrowing and the Bank of Canada. The budget still shows deficits of CA$52.9 billion (US$37.7 billion) or more in every year to 2030-31.

If you travel or invest across the border, the exchange rate of roughly 1.40 to 1.41 Canadian dollars per US dollar is the number to track. It can move again around the 9 December rate decision.

This analysis has no data on direct exposure for Latin America. Readers there should treat Canada’s deficit mainly as a signal about North American trade conditions.

What Is Not Known

We have not reconciled why the budget’s deficit for 2027-28 is lower than the PBO’s peak. The PBO has not yet published a reaction to Budget 2026 that we reviewed.

Current US tariff rates and the status of talks after the PBO’s 1 October cut-off are unconfirmed here. No US exporter data and no official comment linking the deficit to the loonie were found.

What to Watch

9 December 2026, 09:45 Eastern Time: the Bank of Canada rate announcement, the last on the 2026 schedule.

Next PBO assessment of Budget 2026: no date confirmed in the material reviewed.

June 2027: the end of Governor Macklem’s seven-year term, which began on 3 June 2020.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, priced the 9 December Bank of Canada decision at 5:15 p.m. ET on 6 November 2026 as no change 72.5% and a 25 basis point increase 28.0%, with US$219,575 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Canada’s budget deficit in 2026?

Budget 2026 projects CA$62.3 billion (US$44.4 billion) for 2026-27. Parliament’s budget watchdog had projected CA$63.3 billion (US$45.2 billion).

When will Canada’s deficit peak?

The budget shows CA$62.5 billion (US$44.6 billion) in 2027-28, then a decline. The watchdog expects a higher peak of CA$70.2 billion (US$50.1 billion) in 2027-28.

When was Canada’s 2026 federal budget tabled?

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled it on Thursday 5 November 2026. It projects deficits of CA$52.9 billion (US$37.7 billion) or more in every year to 2030-31.

What is the Parliamentary Budget Officer?

The PBO is Parliament’s independent fiscal watchdog. Annette Ryan leads the office, which costs government policy and publishes economic and fiscal projections.

What is the Bank of Canada’s interest rate?

The policy rate is 2.50% after a 25 basis point (quarter of a percentage point) increase on 28 October 2026. The next decision is on 9 December.

Does the deficit affect the Canadian dollar?

No official source reviewed here draws a direct link. The Canadian dollar closed at about 1.40 per US dollar on 5 November 2026, according to RT, a market-data provider.

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