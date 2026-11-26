Key Facts IPCA-15 today at 09:00 Brasília: forecast 0.34% for the month and 4.78% over twelve months

forecast 0.34% for the month and 4.78% over twelve months Selic hold at 13.75%: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, meets again on 8–9 December

the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, meets again on 8–9 December Finance Ministry: Lula met Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco on 23 November; nothing is confirmed

Lula met Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco on 23 November; nothing is confirmed Thanksgiving: US markets are shut, so Brazilian trading may be thin without a Wall Street lead

US markets are shut, so Brazilian trading may be thin without a Wall Street lead Deals: holding company Cosan reportedly weighs selling stakes in three units to cut debt

holding company Cosan reportedly weighs selling stakes in three units to cut debt Prediction markets: Polymarket puts a December Selic hold at 89.0% (bets, not polls; 25 November, 11 pm ET)

Today’s Focus Brazil wakes up to a morning where the local story matters more than usual. Wall Street is closed for Thanksgiving, so the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, and the real, Brazil’s currency, will take their cue from home. The main event is the November IPCA-15, a mid-month reading of consumer prices from the statistics office IBGE. It is due at 09:00 Brasília time, and a hotter number would harden the case for the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark rate, to stay at 13.75% well into next year. The second driver is politics. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, a large Brazilian bank, met President Lula on 23 November, and investors read it as a sign that a finance minister they trust could be chosen. Nothing is official, and Lula has not said whom he will pick. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The risk runs both ways. The Ibovespa sits 20.3% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 (RT close), and the dollar is 2.1% below its 12-month high of 5.95 reached on 20 November, so there is room for either relief or disappointment. What matters today. Today’s IPCA-15 and any word on the Finance Ministry decide whether Brazil’s stock market extends its relief or hands it back in thin, US-free trading.

Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events Brazil — Current Account (Oct. 2026): consensus -3.1, previous -5.1 Brazil — Foreign Direct Investment (Oct. 2026): consensus 8, previous 11.294 Mexico — Unemployment Rate s.a (Oct. 2026): previous 2.6 Brazil — Mid-month Inflation Rate (Nov. 2026, YOY): consensus 4.78, previous 4.62 Mexico — Unemployment Rate (Oct. 2026): consensus 2.7, previous 2.8 Brazil — Mid-month Inflation Rate (Nov. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.34, previous 0.32 Brazil — Producer Price Index (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous 1.54 Japan — Leading Economic Index (Sep. 2026): previous 0.4 Germany — GfK Consumer Confidence (Dec. 2026): consensus -29.9, previous -30.8 France — Producer Price Index (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous 1.7

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,685 +1.58% S&P 500 (US) 7,183 -0.25% USD/BRL 5.8213 -1.44%

Source: market close, 25 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of today as a home match played in an empty stadium. With US markets closed, Brazilian investors have only their own news to react to.

Three items matter: the IPCA-15 inflation reading, the Finance Ministry talk and a run of corporate deal reports. Wednesday’s 1.58% Ibovespa gain (B3 close) came as the same Finance Ministry talk circulated, and it is the only backward glance we need.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Selic is the anchor beneath all of this. It stands at 13.75% after the Copom held it unanimously on 4 November, ending a run of cuts.

Assessment — Home-grown catalysts carry a thin market MEDIUM The case for a calm hold on rates is strong, since the Copom held unanimously on 4 November and prediction-market odds lean toward another hold. Against that, the market has leaned on unconfirmed political talk, and a thin, US-less session can magnify any surprise in either direction. The variable to watch is the annual IPCA-15 reading against the 4.78% consensus.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 166,685 — (futures not confirmed) Support at the 12-month low of 154,770; the 9 October high of 209,067 is far above USD/BRL 5.82 — (not confirmed) The 12-month high of 5.95, set on 20 November, is the ceiling to watch Selic 13.75% Hold expected on 8–9 December IPCA-15 at 09:00 BRT; consensus 0.34% on the month Finance Ministry talk — Headline-driven Any official word on Trabuco or another name

We do not have a reliable indication for Ibovespa futures or the dollar this morning, so we leave those cells blank rather than guess. The board below shows the verified closes.

Two levels frame the day. The dollar fell for three sessions in a row, yet it is still 8.81% higher than 20 sessions ago, so the relief is fragile.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 32 names 75% advancing 24 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.45% EUR / BRL 6.38 -1.25% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.07 -3.74% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.38% AZZA3, LREN3 Mining +3.97% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +3.69% ENEV3 Financials +2.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy +1.76% PETR4, PRIO3 Other +1.04% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Industrials +0.87% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -0.06% SUZB3, KLABIN Consumer Staples -0.99% SLCE3, ABEV3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% Ibovespa166,684.61 +1.58% Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P/BMV IPC69,438.37 +0.20% Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P IPSA10,416.21 +0.82% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.45% +8.21% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.38 -1.25% +2.65% 6.46 6.39 6.38 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 91.07 -3.74% +45.76% 94.61 91.24 90.45 1,488 WTI 84.31 +0.75% +45.49% 83.68 84.48 83.80 10,575 IRON ORE 161.91 — +54.92% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,617 +2.28% -12.64% 3,536 3,635 3,579 31,233 SILVER 42.12 +5.15% -17.31% 40.05 42.44 41.08 10,728 LITHIUM 52.86 -1.55% -15.84% 53.69 52.86 50.77 279,237 SOY 1,243 +0.75% +10.54% 1,234 1,247 1,221 122,801 CORN 456.25 +5.13% +7.73% 434.00 457.00 447.00 290,670 WHEAT 586.50 +2.94% +11.24% 569.75 591.00 577.50 95,816 COFFEE 268.55 +0.00% -35.16% 268.55 271.85 258.65 — SUGAR 18.42 +4.30% +23.54% 17.66 18.47 17.51 — ORANGE JUICE 125.40 -4.57% -10.97% 131.40 133.75 121.65 — COTTON 81.97 +3.60% +31.30% 79.12 79.90 78.63 13,079 BEEF 227.10 +0.53% +9.71% 225.90 229.75 226.75 22,121 CATTLE 327.43 -1.64% +6.63% 332.90 332.90 326.43 8,865 COCOA 5,421 +2.65% +8.44% 5,281 5,449 5,256 — PETR4 41.36 +2.00% +28.13% 40.55 41.51 40.41 64,224,600 VALE3 56.90 +3.10% -13.26% 55.19 57.30 54.61 37,912,900 SUZB3 55.40 -1.32% +15.90% 56.14 56.14 55.24 6,803,800 KLABIN 16.78 +1.21% -3.54% 16.58 16.86 16.56 3,095,200 SLCE3 16.78 -0.18% +17.84% 16.81 17.05 16.75 1,779,500 ABEV3 15.81 -1.80% +15.07% 16.10 16.22 15.81 44,747,900 ITUB4 40.01 +0.68% +3.26% 39.74 40.49 39.27 31,775,400 BBDC4 14.19 +4.19% -25.12% 13.62 14.23 13.61 60,021,200 BBAS3 14.69 +3.60% -33.14% 14.18 14.79 14.06 45,676,300 B3SA3 14.58 +2.82% +2.89% 14.18 14.65 14.19 34,557,700 WEGE3 49.65 -1.10% +15.57% 50.20 50.36 48.57 11,550,900 PRIO3 60.50 +1.51% +61.25% 59.60 61.11 59.33 7,583,300 RENT3 29.32 +2.84% -32.61% 28.51 29.34 28.55 7,889,800 AZZA3 15.33 +8.11% -46.19% 14.18 15.34 14.20 5,722,000 CSNA3 3.45 +6.48% -58.48% 3.24 3.48 3.25 30,141,700 GGBR4 25.86 +2.33% +37.85% 25.27 26.22 24.81 15,153,700 ENEV3 27.53 +3.69% +41.83% 26.55 27.85 26.57 26,225,500 LREN3 9.26 +0.65% -39.20% 9.20 9.43 9.18 19,036,200 Largest moves today AZZA3 15.33 +8.11% CSNA3 3.45 +6.48% SILVER 42.12 +5.15% CORN 456.25 +5.13% ORANGE JUICE 125.40 -4.57% SUGAR 18.42 +4.30% BBDC4 14.19 +4.19% BRENT 91.07 -3.74% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 24 of 32 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Sinaloa Governor Loses Pension Access Again Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — the IPCA-15 inflation print

Item When Why it matters IPCA-15 inflation (November) 09:00 BRT Consensus 0.34% on the month and 4.78% over twelve months, against 0.32% and 4.62% before Producer price index 09:00 BRT Factory-gate prices; the previous reading was 1.54 Current account 08:30 BRT Consensus −3.1 against −5.1 previously; shows how Brazil funds its external gap Foreign direct investment 08:30 BRT Consensus 8 against 11.294 previously; a gauge of long-term foreign appetite Cosan stake sales — Reported talks on Rumo, Compass and Moove to cut debt; no confirmed timing Wall Street All day Closed for Thanksgiving; expect thin volumes

The IPCA-15 is the only major Brazilian print today, so it carries the weight of the whole calendar. A figure above 0.34% would challenge anyone betting on early Selic cuts.

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Tomorrow brings the IGP-M price index at 08:00 BRT, unemployment at 09:00 with consensus at 5.1% against 5.2%, and the central government budget balance at 14:30.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, and its minutes followed on 10 November. The last meeting of 2026 is on 8–9 December, so the live question is December.

US data from Wednesday fills the gap left by Wall Street’s holiday. US third-quarter growth came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected (RT economic calendar, RT), after a 3.4% advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on 29 October. The GDP price index rose 1.8% against 2.3% expected. The core PCE price index, a Federal Reserve inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in the third quarter, in line with forecasts and below 3.6% before, and PCE prices overall rose 2.1% against 5.3% before.

PCE services prices excluding energy and housing rose 3.0% in the quarter against 3.7% before, and 0.3% in October against 0.4% before. Continuing jobless claims fell to 1,697 thousand against 1,721 thousand expected and 1,792 thousand before. PCE prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, as forecast, against 3.7% before, and PCE prices excluding food, energy and housing rose 0.3% in October and 2.4% in the third quarter against 3.4% before. The Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE, another inflation gauge, had a previous reading of 2.8% and no new figure had been reported (RT economic calendar, RT).

Polymarket, a prediction market, gave no change 89.0% for the December decision, with a 25-basis-point cut at 4.5%, a 25-basis-point rise at 4.0%, a rise of 50 or more at 1.4% and a cut of 50 or more at 1.0% (Polymarket, 25 November, 11 pm ET). About US$172,726 has traded, so treat it as a mood, not a forecast.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s December hold at 89.0% and its January hold at 66.5% are bets with real money behind them, not polls (Polymarket, 25 November, 11 pm ET; about US$172,726 traded on December).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The central bank’s Focus survey of economists, as of 16 November, raised its end-2027 Selic call to 12.75% from 12.50%.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Cosan, a Brazilian holding company, is in talks to sell minority stakes in Rumo, Compass and Moove to cut debt, according to reports on 18 November. Talks on Rumo with the grain traders Cofco and Bunge stalled over governance, and no deal is confirmed.

Petrobras agreed on 12 November to buy the remaining 70% of Logum, an ethanol pipeline operator, for R$620 million (about US$107 million at 5.82 per dollar). The deal still needs approval from CADE, Brazil’s antitrust authority.

No earnings or ex-dividend dates for today could be confirmed, so none are listed.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest hard floor is the 12-month low of 154,770, set on 21 November 2025, and the index is 7.7% above it. The ceiling is the 9 October high of 209,067.

For the dollar, 5.95 is the line to watch, since the real has traded 2.1% below that 20 November high. A move through it would revive the fiscal worries behind the 14.3% rise over 60 sessions.

For Latin America, a steadier real helps Brazilian importers and Mexican and Colombian peers alike, whereas USD/COP rose 2.74% and USD/MXN rose 0.95% on Wednesday, so the region’s currencies are not moving as one.

07 What to watch

IPCA-15 at 09:00 BRT: Against the 4.78% annual consensus; a hotter print undercuts hopes for Selic cuts

Against the 4.78% annual consensus; a hotter print undercuts hopes for Selic cuts Finance Ministry: Any official word on Trabuco or another candidate, as the market has leaned on talk of a credible name

Any official word on Trabuco or another candidate, as the market has leaned on talk of a credible name Cosan and Petrobras: Confirmation of Cosan stake sales or CADE approval of the Petrobras purchase of Logum

Confirmation of Cosan stake sales or CADE approval of the Petrobras purchase of Logum Next dates: Friday: IGP-M and unemployment; 8–9 December: Copom decision

Background: Corn Rises 1.29% and Soybeans 0.35% as Wheat Slips.

Background: US Oil Fund Rebounds 3.29% After a Month of Losses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Selic rate now?

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is 13.75%. The Copom held it unanimously on 4 November, ending a run of cuts.

When is the next Copom decision?

The next meeting is on 8–9 December, the last of 2026. Polymarket, a prediction market, gave a hold 89.0% on 25 November (11 pm ET).

Why does the IPCA-15 matter today?

It is a mid-month inflation gauge from IBGE, due at 09:00 Brasília time. A figure above the 0.34% consensus would weaken the case for rate cuts.

Why is trading likely to be thin?

US markets are closed for Thanksgiving. Brazilian stocks and the real therefore have no Wall Street lead.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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