Brazil Inflation Data Due, Seen at 0.34% | Morning Call, Nov 26
Key Facts
- IPCA-15 today at 09:00 Brasília: forecast 0.34% for the month and 4.78% over twelve months
- Selic hold at 13.75%: the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, meets again on 8–9 December
- Finance Ministry: Lula met Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco on 23 November; nothing is confirmed
- Thanksgiving: US markets are shut, so Brazilian trading may be thin without a Wall Street lead
- Deals: holding company Cosan reportedly weighs selling stakes in three units to cut debt
- Prediction markets: Polymarket puts a December Selic hold at 89.0% (bets, not polls; 25 November, 11 pm ET)
Today’s Focus
Brazil wakes up to a morning where the local story matters more than usual. Wall Street is closed for Thanksgiving, so the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, and the real, Brazil’s currency, will take their cue from home.
The main event is the November IPCA-15, a mid-month reading of consumer prices from the statistics office IBGE. It is due at 09:00 Brasília time, and a hotter number would harden the case for the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark rate, to stay at 13.75% well into next year.
The second driver is politics. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco, a large Brazilian bank, met President Lula on 23 November, and investors read it as a sign that a finance minister they trust could be chosen. Nothing is official, and Lula has not said whom he will pick.
The risk runs both ways. The Ibovespa sits 20.3% below its 9 October peak of 209,067 (RT close), and the dollar is 2.1% below its 12-month high of 5.95 reached on 20 November, so there is room for either relief or disappointment.
What matters today. Today’s IPCA-15 and any word on the Finance Ministry decide whether Brazil’s stock market extends its relief or hands it back in thin, US-free trading.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,685
|+1.58%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,183
|-0.25%
|USD/BRL
|5.8213
|-1.44%
Source: market close, 25 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Think of today as a home match played in an empty stadium. With US markets closed, Brazilian investors have only their own news to react to.
Three items matter: the IPCA-15 inflation reading, the Finance Ministry talk and a run of corporate deal reports. Wednesday’s 1.58% Ibovespa gain (B3 close) came as the same Finance Ministry talk circulated, and it is the only backward glance we need.
The Selic is the anchor beneath all of this. It stands at 13.75% after the Copom held it unanimously on 4 November, ending a run of cuts.
The case for a calm hold on rates is strong, since the Copom held unanimously on 4 November and prediction-market odds lean toward another hold. Against that, the market has leaned on unconfirmed political talk, and a thin, US-less session can magnify any surprise in either direction. The variable to watch is the annual IPCA-15 reading against the 4.78% consensus.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa
|166,685
|— (futures not confirmed)
|Support at the 12-month low of 154,770; the 9 October high of 209,067 is far above
|USD/BRL
|5.82
|— (not confirmed)
|The 12-month high of 5.95, set on 20 November, is the ceiling to watch
|Selic
|13.75%
|Hold expected on 8–9 December
|IPCA-15 at 09:00 BRT; consensus 0.34% on the month
|Finance Ministry talk
|—
|Headline-driven
|Any official word on Trabuco or another name
We do not have a reliable indication for Ibovespa futures or the dollar this morning, so we leave those cells blank rather than guess. The board below shows the verified closes.
Two levels frame the day. The dollar fell for three sessions in a row, yet it is still 8.81% higher than 20 sessions ago, so the relief is fragile. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
166,684.61
+1.58%
+6.91%
164,089.81
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.82
-1.45%
+8.21%
5.91
5.82
5.82
—
EUR/BRL
6.38
-1.25%
+2.65%
6.46
6.39
6.38
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
91.07
-3.74%
+45.76%
94.61
91.24
90.45
1,488
WTI
84.31
+0.75%
+45.49%
83.68
84.48
83.80
10,575
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+54.92%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,617
+2.28%
-12.64%
3,536
3,635
3,579
31,233
SILVER
42.12
+5.15%
-17.31%
40.05
42.44
41.08
10,728
LITHIUM
52.86
-1.55%
-15.84%
53.69
52.86
50.77
279,237
SOY
1,243
+0.75%
+10.54%
1,234
1,247
1,221
122,801
CORN
456.25
+5.13%
+7.73%
434.00
457.00
447.00
290,670
WHEAT
586.50
+2.94%
+11.24%
569.75
591.00
577.50
95,816
COFFEE
268.55
+0.00%
-35.16%
268.55
271.85
258.65
—
SUGAR
18.42
+4.30%
+23.54%
17.66
18.47
17.51
—
ORANGE JUICE
125.40
-4.57%
-10.97%
131.40
133.75
121.65
—
COTTON
81.97
+3.60%
+31.30%
79.12
79.90
78.63
13,079
BEEF
227.10
+0.53%
+9.71%
225.90
229.75
226.75
22,121
CATTLE
327.43
-1.64%
+6.63%
332.90
332.90
326.43
8,865
COCOA
5,421
+2.65%
+8.44%
5,281
5,449
5,256
—
PETR4
41.36
+2.00%
+28.13%
40.55
41.51
40.41
64,224,600
VALE3
56.90
+3.10%
-13.26%
55.19
57.30
54.61
37,912,900
SUZB3
55.40
-1.32%
+15.90%
56.14
56.14
55.24
6,803,800
KLABIN
16.78
+1.21%
-3.54%
16.58
16.86
16.56
3,095,200
SLCE3
16.78
-0.18%
+17.84%
16.81
17.05
16.75
1,779,500
ABEV3
15.81
-1.80%
+15.07%
16.10
16.22
15.81
44,747,900
ITUB4
40.01
+0.68%
+3.26%
39.74
40.49
39.27
31,775,400
BBDC4
14.19
+4.19%
-25.12%
13.62
14.23
13.61
60,021,200
BBAS3
14.69
+3.60%
-33.14%
14.18
14.79
14.06
45,676,300
B3SA3
14.58
+2.82%
+2.89%
14.18
14.65
14.19
34,557,700
WEGE3
49.65
-1.10%
+15.57%
50.20
50.36
48.57
11,550,900
PRIO3
60.50
+1.51%
+61.25%
59.60
61.11
59.33
7,583,300
RENT3
29.32
+2.84%
-32.61%
28.51
29.34
28.55
7,889,800
AZZA3
15.33
+8.11%
-46.19%
14.18
15.34
14.20
5,722,000
CSNA3
3.45
+6.48%
-58.48%
3.24
3.48
3.25
30,141,700
GGBR4
25.86
+2.33%
+37.85%
25.27
26.22
24.81
15,153,700
ENEV3
27.53
+3.69%
+41.83%
26.55
27.85
26.57
26,225,500
LREN3
9.26
+0.65%
-39.20%
9.20
9.43
9.18
19,036,200
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — the IPCA-15 inflation print
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|IPCA-15 inflation (November)
|09:00 BRT
|Consensus 0.34% on the month and 4.78% over twelve months, against 0.32% and 4.62% before
|Producer price index
|09:00 BRT
|Factory-gate prices; the previous reading was 1.54
|Current account
|08:30 BRT
|Consensus −3.1 against −5.1 previously; shows how Brazil funds its external gap
|Foreign direct investment
|08:30 BRT
|Consensus 8 against 11.294 previously; a gauge of long-term foreign appetite
|Cosan stake sales
|—
|Reported talks on Rumo, Compass and Moove to cut debt; no confirmed timing
|Wall Street
|All day
|Closed for Thanksgiving; expect thin volumes
The IPCA-15 is the only major Brazilian print today, so it carries the weight of the whole calendar. A figure above 0.34% would challenge anyone betting on early Selic cuts.
Tomorrow brings the IGP-M price index at 08:00 BRT, unemployment at 09:00 with consensus at 5.1% against 5.2%, and the central government budget balance at 14:30.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, and its minutes followed on 10 November. The last meeting of 2026 is on 8–9 December, so the live question is December.
US data from Wednesday fills the gap left by Wall Street’s holiday. US third-quarter growth came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected (RT economic calendar, RT), after a 3.4% advance estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on 29 October. The GDP price index rose 1.8% against 2.3% expected. The core PCE price index, a Federal Reserve inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in the third quarter, in line with forecasts and below 3.6% before, and PCE prices overall rose 2.1% against 5.3% before.
PCE services prices excluding energy and housing rose 3.0% in the quarter against 3.7% before, and 0.3% in October against 0.4% before. Continuing jobless claims fell to 1,697 thousand against 1,721 thousand expected and 1,792 thousand before. PCE prices rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier, as forecast, against 3.7% before, and PCE prices excluding food, energy and housing rose 0.3% in October and 2.4% in the third quarter against 3.4% before. The Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE, another inflation gauge, had a previous reading of 2.8% and no new figure had been reported (RT economic calendar, RT).
Polymarket, a prediction market, gave no change 89.0% for the December decision, with a 25-basis-point cut at 4.5%, a 25-basis-point rise at 4.0%, a rise of 50 or more at 1.4% and a cut of 50 or more at 1.0% (Polymarket, 25 November, 11 pm ET). About US$172,726 has traded, so treat it as a mood, not a forecast.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket’s December hold at 89.0% and its January hold at 66.5% are bets with real money behind them, not polls (Polymarket, 25 November, 11 pm ET; about US$172,726 traded on December).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
The central bank’s Focus survey of economists, as of 16 November, raised its end-2027 Selic call to 12.75% from 12.50%.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Cosan, a Brazilian holding company, is in talks to sell minority stakes in Rumo, Compass and Moove to cut debt, according to reports on 18 November. Talks on Rumo with the grain traders Cofco and Bunge stalled over governance, and no deal is confirmed.
Petrobras agreed on 12 November to buy the remaining 70% of Logum, an ethanol pipeline operator, for R$620 million (about US$107 million at 5.82 per dollar). The deal still needs approval from CADE, Brazil’s antitrust authority.
No earnings or ex-dividend dates for today could be confirmed, so none are listed.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the nearest hard floor is the 12-month low of 154,770, set on 21 November 2025, and the index is 7.7% above it. The ceiling is the 9 October high of 209,067.
For the dollar, 5.95 is the line to watch, since the real has traded 2.1% below that 20 November high. A move through it would revive the fiscal worries behind the 14.3% rise over 60 sessions.
For Latin America, a steadier real helps Brazilian importers and Mexican and Colombian peers alike, whereas USD/COP rose 2.74% and USD/MXN rose 0.95% on Wednesday, so the region’s currencies are not moving as one.
07 What to watch
- IPCA-15 at 09:00 BRT: Against the 4.78% annual consensus; a hotter print undercuts hopes for Selic cuts
- Finance Ministry: Any official word on Trabuco or another candidate, as the market has leaned on talk of a credible name
- Cosan and Petrobras: Confirmation of Cosan stake sales or CADE approval of the Petrobras purchase of Logum
- Next dates: Friday: IGP-M and unemployment; 8–9 December: Copom decision
Background: Corn Rises 1.29% and Soybeans 0.35% as Wheat Slips.
Background: US Oil Fund Rebounds 3.29% After a Month of Losses.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Selic rate now?
The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is 13.75%. The Copom held it unanimously on 4 November, ending a run of cuts.
When is the next Copom decision?
The next meeting is on 8–9 December, the last of 2026. Polymarket, a prediction market, gave a hold 89.0% on 25 November (11 pm ET).
Why does the IPCA-15 matter today?
It is a mid-month inflation gauge from IBGE, due at 09:00 Brasília time. A figure above the 0.34% consensus would weaken the case for rate cuts.
Why is trading likely to be thin?
US markets are closed for Thanksgiving. Brazilian stocks and the real therefore have no Wall Street lead.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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