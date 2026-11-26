Grain funds bounced after weeks of losses, but corn is still 15.1% below its September peak and wheat 23.9% below its August high.

Think of the grain market as a three-lane road. On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, corn and soybeans moved forward while wheat drifted back.

The soybean-tracking fund added 0.35% and corn +1.29%, while the wheat-tracking fund lost 0.23%.

Key Facts Corn led: the corn fund rose 1.29% to US$17.22, a third straight gain, 15.1% below its September peak.

the corn fund rose 1.29% to US$17.22, a third straight gain, 15.1% below its September peak. Soybeans: the soybean fund rose 0.35% to US$25.98, a fourth straight gain.

the soybean fund rose 0.35% to US$25.98, a fourth straight gain. Wheat: the wheat fund fell 0.23% to US$21.30 and is 23.9% below its 28 August high of 28.00.

the wheat fund fell 0.23% to US$21.30 and is 23.9% below its 28 August high of 28.00. Risk mood: the VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29, yet grains still gained.

the VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29, yet grains still gained. Funds, not grain: these funds track futures contracts, not the price a farmer receives.

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Grains — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Corn and soybeans rose on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, while wheat slipped, and the split tells you where the money believes demand is. No single trigger is confirmed. Corn’s gain was the sharpest. The corn-tracking fund closed at US$17.22, up +1.29%. The bounce is small against the fall behind it. Over 60 sessions the soybean fund is down 6.5%, corn down 15.1% and wheat down 23.9%, so this looks like a pause in a long retreat. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. China’s choice of Brazilian over American soybeans and the size of Brazil’s coming harvest are the two forces that decide whether this bounce lasts.

01 The session in one read

No single driver is confirmed. For a reader outside the trade, the point is that grain prices are increasingly shaped far from Chicago, in Beijing and Brazil’s farm belt.

02 The board

The soybean fund closed at US$25.98 and the corn fund at US$17.22. Both are proxies: they follow futures contracts, not the price a farmer receives.

The wheat fund finished at US$21.30. Corn’s 5-session gain of 2.01% and soybeans’ 1.56% show the rebound has some depth; wheat’s 0.57% five-day gain is thin and has just reversed.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: China’s tariff stance. Beijing keeps an extra 10% retaliatory tariff on American soybeans, so its crushers buy South American beans. Confidence: medium.

Second: position-covering. After weeks of losses, traders who had bet on lower prices may have bought back contracts, which magnifies a rise. Confidence: low to medium.

Third: wheat slipped 0.23% with no confirmed trigger. Confidence: low.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index eased 0.11% to 103.70 and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 7 basis points to 4.86%, which helps dollar-priced grain a little. But the S&P 500 fell 0.25% and the VIX rose, so risk appetite was not the driver, while oil’s 3.29% jump in the USO fund hints at support through fuel and biofuel demand.

04 The trend behind it

The soybean fund is 7.7% below its 10 September high of 28.14 and 19.7% above its 13 January low of 21.71.

Corn is 4.6% above its 29 June low of 16.47 but 15.1% below its September peak. Wheat has fallen furthest, 23.9% from its August high, and is 7.1% above its 17 December 2025 low of 19.88.

This is a continuation of a late-summer to autumn retreat, with a relief bounce on top. It is not yet a new phase.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil gains most from China’s preference. Conab, the national crop agency, puts the 2026/27 soybean crop at about 181.6 million tonnes, while the US Department of Agriculture sees 186 million, and each extra tonne goes to a hungry Chinese buyer.

The catch is price. A record harvest pushes prices down, so Brazilian farmers earn more in volume but less per bag, and a weaker real helps them only if the dollar price holds.

Argentina, the third big exporter of soy products, faces the same pressure on prices from Brazil’s supply. Wheat’s 23.9% slide from its peak squeezes Argentine growers, while importers such as Mexico and Peru enjoy cheaper bread flour and feed.

06 The names to watch

Watch the three trackers: the soybean fund, the corn fund and the wheat fund. They follow the contracts that farmers, flour millers and feed makers use to lock in prices.

Outside the funds, Conab’s monthly crop surveys and the US Department of Agriculture’s Brazil estimates move the market. A cut to Brazil’s expected harvest would be the surprise that matters.

07 What would end it

For soybeans, 28.14 is the ceiling and 21.71 the floor; for corn, 20.29 and 16.47; for wheat, 28.00 and 19.88. Corn at 17.22 is still much closer to its floor than its ceiling.

A weather scare in Brazil or Argentina, or a confirmed Chinese buying spree, would lift prices. A smooth Brazilian planting season and an end to the tariff dispute would push them down.

The honest answer is that the bounce can run a few more sessions, but without a supply shock the broader slide is more likely to resume.

08 What to watch

China purchases: Chinese buying of Brazilian beans: the 10% tariff on US soybeans is the reason to watch it.

Chinese buying of Brazilian beans: the 10% tariff on US soybeans is the reason to watch it. Conab and USDA estimates: Any revision to Brazil’s expected record crop of about 181.6 to 186 million tonnes.

Any revision to Brazil’s expected record crop of about 181.6 to 186 million tonnes. Wheat support: The 19.88 low in the wheat fund, 6.7% below Wednesday’s level, is the next big test.

The 19.88 low in the wheat fund, 6.7% below Wednesday’s level, is the next big test. Dollar and yields: A dollar index near 103.70 and a 10-year yield at 4.86% both ease pressure on dollar-priced grain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did corn and soybeans rise on Wednesday, November 25, 2026?

No single trigger is confirmed: the corn and soybean funds rose after weeks of losses, while the wheat fund slipped 0.23%.

Why does Brazil matter for grain prices?

It is the world’s biggest soybean exporter, and China is its largest buyer.

Are these prices the grain itself?

No. They are funds that track futures contracts, so they follow the market but are not the price a farmer or buyer pays.

Will the rally last?

Probably only briefly: all three funds sit well below their summer peaks, and Brazil’s expected record crop caps the upside.

Market data: The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The session fits a rebound within a falling market rather than a new rally. Corn and soybeans have risen for three and four sessions, yet all three funds remain well below their late-summer peaks, and Brazil’s record supply caps the upside. The variable to watch is whether Chinese purchase reports keep arriving.

Asset Level Change Soybeans (SOYB) US$25.98 +0.35% Corn (CORN) US$17.22 +1.29% Wheat (WEAT) US$21.30 -0.23%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →