His bank accounts stay frozen, and the one exception that let him collect his pensions has been revoked. The president says he can still challenge that.

Photo: FAL56 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mexico: Sinaloa Governor’s Pension

A federal tribunal in Mexico has again cut off Rubén Rocha Moya, Sinaloa’s governor on leave, from his pension income, in a ruling that emerged late on Tuesday 24 November 2026. President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday 25 November that he can still challenge it.

Sinaloa is a Pacific-coast state and the home of the Sinaloa Cartel, and US prosecutors charged Rocha Moya in April with helping part of that group. He denies the charges, and a charge is not a conviction.

Key Facts Who. Rubén Rocha Moya, Sinaloa’s governor on leave, charged in the US and denying it.

What. Mexico’s tribunal revoked the order letting him receive pensions; his accounts stay frozen.

When. Reported late Tuesday 24 November 2026; president spoke Wednesday 25 November (as of 18:50 GMT).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US prediction platform, 2:20 p.m. ET: arrest by 31 December about 21%, extradition 5.5%.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

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His bank accounts stay frozen, and the one exception that let him collect his pensions has been revoked. The president says he can still challenge that.

The case began on 29 April 2026, when the US Department of Justice charged Rocha Moya and nine other current or former Mexican officials. It alleges they helped the Chapitos, a Sinaloa Cartel faction, move drugs and arms toward the US for political support and bribes (details of the charges).

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Mexico’s financial intelligence unit, the UIF, a body inside the Finance Ministry that can freeze bank accounts, confirmed on 18 May 2026 that it had put him on its blocked-persons list. That day Sheinbaum called the freeze preventive and automatic, “automatic mechanisms that apply in any case” (our translation), and not a UIF investigation of him.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 5 November 2026 the Second Regional Chamber in Sinaloa of the Federal Tribunal of Administrative Justice, a federal court that hears disputes with public bodies, granted a provisional suspension. It let him receive his pension payments and nothing more.

File photo. The National Palace on the Zócalo, Mexico City’s main square, where the president holds her daily morning press conference. Photo: Patricia Alzuarte Díaz / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In a press release of Friday 13 November 2026, the Finance Ministry, through the UIF, said it was complying, for payments from ISSSTE, the state workers’ pension fund, from IMSS, the social security institute, and from the Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa, the state university. It added that pensions are unseizable and that the measure “does not imply full access to the bank accounts” (our translation).

The UIF then filed a recurso de reclamación, a formal appeal against the suspension, arguing that releasing the money would harm public order and social interest. Reports late on Tuesday 24 November 2026 said a federal tribunal had revoked the suspension.

The tribunal also refused his lawyers’ requests for a dedicated account or a regular allowance for basic needs. He can now neither withdraw money already deposited nor receive future pension deposits.

The three pensions are a widow’s pension from ISSSTE, a late-age unemployment pension from IMSS and a retirement pension from the Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa. The amount has not been disclosed officially.

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Asked about it at her daily morning press conference on 25 November, Sheinbaum said she understood the UIF had appealed and the judge had agreed, and that Rocha Moya can challenge the decision. His accounts “were never unfrozen”, she added (our translation), and like any citizen he has the right to defend himself.

The president’s remark leaves the next step with Rocha Moya’s lawyers, since a challenge is open to him. No filing has been reported so far.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, traders put the chance that Rocha Moya is arrested by 31 December at about 21%, with US$11,278 traded on that market. They put his extradition to the United States by the same date at 5.5%, with US$1,708 traded on that market. These prices are real-money bets on Polymarket, not polls. They were read at 2:20 p.m. ET on 25 November 2026 (19:20 GMT).

It is not known whether Rocha Moya will file that challenge or by when, and no hearing date has been announced. Only reports of the ruling, not its written text, have appeared so far.

For US readers, the freeze runs alongside a criminal case brought by US prosecutors, so any arrest or extradition would test security cooperation between Washington and Mexico City. The next step belongs to Rocha Moya’s lawyers and the federal court, and until one of them acts the accounts stay as they are.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the tribunal decide about the governor’s pension?

It revoked the partial relief that had let him receive his pension payments. His accounts stay frozen.

Can Rocha Moya still fight the decision?

President Sheinbaum said on 25 November that he can challenge it. No filing or hearing has been announced.

What is the UIF?

The UIF is Mexico’s financial intelligence unit, part of the Finance Ministry. It can freeze bank accounts as a preventive step.

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Sources President Claudia Sheinbaum, daily morning press conference, 25 November 2026 · Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera, press release, 13 November 2026 · Federal Tribunal of Administrative Justice (TFJA), provisional suspension of 5 November 2026 and revocation of 24 November 2026 · US Department of Justice, charges of 29 April 2026

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