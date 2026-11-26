Oil is still 17.5% below its October peak; US crude stocks rose 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million, official US data show.

Oil — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Oil fund: USO, which tracks US crude futures, rose 3.29% to US$139.89, a second straight gain.

USO, which tracks US crude futures, rose 3.29% to US$139.89, a second straight gain. Still down: the fund is 17.5% below its 23 October peak and down 16.02% in 20 sessions.

the fund is 17.5% below its 23 October peak and down 16.02% in 20 sessions. US stocks: commercial crude stocks rose 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million in the week to 20 November.

commercial crude stocks rose 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million in the week to 20 November. Latin America: Brazil’s Petrobras rose 2.43% and Colombia’s Ecopetrol 3.09%; Argentina’s YPF fell 0.82%.

Brazil’s Petrobras rose 2.43% and Colombia’s Ecopetrol 3.09%; Argentina’s YPF fell 0.82%. History: after 33 earlier falls this large, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 48% of cases.

Today’s Focus Oil rose on Wednesday, 25 November, but only after a long fall. The US oil fund USO, which tracks the price of American crude, remains 17.5% below its 23 October peak of 169.53. No single trigger is confirmed. US government data showed crude stocks rising, which is mildly bearish, yet the fund still gained 3.29% (US Energy Information Administration, week to 20 November). What matters today. Oil bounced from a deep fall without a confirmed reason, so the move looks like short-term buying after a month of losses. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

01 The session in one read

Oil rose on Wednesday, 25 November, ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday. It was the second gain in a row after a month of heavy selling (RT, 25 November close).

For a reader outside the market, the point is simple. Oil is cheaper than a month ago, but it is no longer falling in a straight line.

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM Two up sessions do not make a recovery, and the dollar, bond yields and equities gave oil no help on Wednesday. The best-supported reading is that traders bought after a month of losses; the variable to watch is whether the fund holds above the round 130 area.

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02 The board

The USO fund closed at US$139.89, a proxy for the price of American crude rather than the price itself. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant, closed at US$16.05 in New York (its US-listed shares), and Colombia’s Ecopetrol at US$13.33.

The outlier was Argentina’s YPF, which fell to US$31.45 while the others rose. Its fortunes depend more on Argentine politics and its own drilling programme than on day-to-day crude.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$139.89 +3.29% Petrobras US$16.05 +2.43% Ecopetrol US$13.33 +3.09% YPF US$31.45 -0.82%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: a bounce after a long fall. The fund is down 16.02% over 20 sessions, so even a calm day invited buyers. Confidence: medium.

Second: the usual drivers did not help. The dollar index was 103.70, down 0.11%, and the 10-year US Treasury yield eased by 7 basis points to 4.86%, which usually supports oil modestly. Against that, the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to 7,183 and the VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29 (RT, 25 November close).

Third: US stocks of crude rose. The US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) reported commercial crude stocks of 418.9 million barrels in the week to 20 November, up 1.1 million. Those are reasons for caution, so some of Wednesday’s gain is likely short-covering rather than new belief in higher prices. Confidence: low to medium.

04 The trend behind it

The fund has lost 16.02% over 20 sessions, and sits 111.4% above its 12-month low of 66.17 set on 16 December 2025. It is a long way up from there and a long way down from October.

This looks like a continuation of the correction, not a new phase. Petrobras is a clearer picture of the damage than the fund itself.

Our own history since 2007 offers a sober reference. After 33 earlier falls of this size, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 16 cases, or 48%, with a median change of -1.3% and a worst case of -32.4%. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Latin America splits on oil. Exporters such as Brazil, Colombia and Argentina earn less per barrel, while importers and drivers gain from cheaper fuel.

On Wednesday the region’s oil shares rose with crude, apart from Argentina’s YPF (RT, 25 November close).

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is up 2.43% on the day but 27.14% lower over 20 sessions and 38.6% below its 26.16 peak of 23 October. Its low of 11.54 on 7 January is the floor investors will watch.

Ecopetrol is 3.09% higher on the day, 27.0% below its 18.26 high of 15 September and 44.7% above its 12-month low of 9.21. YPF, down 0.82% in a rising market, moves more on Argentine politics and its own drilling than on oil’s daily swings.

07 What would end it

On the chart, the fund’s nearest support is the round 130 area, then the 12-month low of 66.17; resistance is the 23 October high of 169.53. The next US crude stock report from the Energy Information Administration is the next hard check.

The honest answer is that the fall can pause but not yet end. It stops only if buyers keep returning and crude stocks stop rising.

08 What to watch

US crude stocks: The next weekly report shows whether the 1.1 million barrel build was a one-off.

The next weekly report shows whether the 1.1 million barrel build was a one-off. The 130 area: A close back below it would suggest Wednesday’s bounce failed.

A close back below it would suggest Wednesday’s bounce failed. Petrobras support: The 12-month low of 11.54 is the floor to watch if crude slips again.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil rise on 25 November?

No single trigger is confirmed. The US oil fund gained 3.29% after a month of losses, even though US crude stocks rose 1.1 million barrels.

Does USO show the oil price?

No. USO is a US fund that tracks West Texas Intermediate crude, so its price is a proxy, not the oil price itself.

Who benefits from cheaper oil in Latin America?

Importers and drivers gain, while exporters such as Brazil, Colombia and Argentina earn less per barrel.

Is this the bottom?

Not confirmed. Our history shows moves this large were followed by gains only 48% of the time, so treat Wednesday as a bounce, not a turn.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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