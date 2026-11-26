Brazil's CSN and Gerdau and Mexico's Ternium bounced after weeks of selling; the global SLX steel fund rose 1.34% to US$90.42.

Steel shares in Brazil and Mexico rose together on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, after weeks of heavy selling.

CSN’s New York shares jumped most, Gerdau stretched a three-day winning run and Ternium added to a firmer Mexican picture.

Key Facts CSN led: its New York shares rose 6.31% to US$0.5422 but remain 74.4% below the 28 January peak.

its New York shares rose 6.31% to US$0.5422 but remain 74.4% below the 28 January peak. Gerdau: rose 4.68% to US$4.47, its third straight gain, and is 14.7% below its 20 October high.

rose 4.68% to US$4.47, its third straight gain, and is 14.7% below its 20 October high. Ternium: a steelmaker with its main plants in Mexico, steelmaker, rose 3.21% to US$48.84.

a steelmaker with its main plants in Mexico, steelmaker, rose 3.21% to US$48.84. Global fund: the SLX steel-producers fund gained 1.34% to US$90.42 after a 10.85% fall over 20 sessions.

the SLX steel-producers fund gained 1.34% to US$90.42 after a 10.85% fall over 20 sessions. Why: an oversold bounce; no steel-specific news was confirmed.

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Steel — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Latin American steel shares rebounded on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, but the rally looks like a pause in a long decline rather than a turn. CSN, the Brazilian group whose New York shares had fallen to a 12-month low on 20 November, jumped hardest. The likeliest cause is bargain-hunting after a brutal fall. What matters today. Latin American steel shares bounced together after weeks of selling, but nothing confirms that the slide has ended. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

01 The session in one read

For a foreign reader, the point is that the rally came from low prices, not from confirmed news.

02 The board

The most violent move belonged to CSN, whose American depositary receipts (dollar-traded certificates of its Brazilian shares) rose +6.31% to US$0.5422. Gerdau added +4.68% to US$4.47 and Ternium +3.21% to US$48.84.

The SLX fund, which holds steel producers worldwide, rose only +1.34% to US$90.42. Latin American names outran the global group, a sign of rebound buying in beaten-down shares.

03 Why it moved

First, and with the most weight, was an oversold bounce. CSN had dropped 32.23% in 20 sessions and 52.0% in 60, so even a calm day invited buyers (confidence: medium-high).

Second, the wider markets gave mixed signals. The 10-year US Treasury yield eased 7 basis points to 4.86% and the dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70, which usually helps emerging-market shares, yet the S&P 500 fell 0.25% and the VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29.

Oil also gained 3.29% in the USO fund, which can lift Latin American sentiment broadly. We rate the cross-asset link as weak: the bounce was driven mostly by company and sector factors, with about medium confidence overall.

04 The trend behind it

The picture is still one of decline. The SLX fund is 20.4% below its 2 June high, down 16.5% over 60 sessions and 2.08% lower over five, though 13.4% above its 12-month low of 25 November 2025.

Gerdau is better placed, 37.1% above its March low.

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Rebounds of one or two days have not yet changed the direction of the 20- and 60-session trends.

05 What it means for Latin America

Steel prices feed into construction costs and factory jobs in Brazil and Mexico, so a weak sector weighs on both economies. We could not confirm today’s import figures, tariff changes or trade talks, so we print none.

For investors in São Paulo or Mexico City, the lesson is that steel shares can swing sharply on small news. CSN’s American depositary receipts (dollar-traded certificates of its Brazilian shares) trade below US$1, so percentage moves look large.

06 The names to watch

CSN is the most fragile: its shares sit just above the 12-month low, and in our own history such falls have often continued. Gerdau is the Brazilian bellwether and has risen three days in a row.

Ternium, the Mexican producer, is the steadiest of the three on the day, up 3.21%. We found no fresh data on Usiminas, a Brazilian steelmaker, so we leave it out rather than guess.

07 What would end it

For the SLX fund, the nearest support is the 12-month low of 79.77, set a year ago, and the nearest resistance is the 2 June high of 113.57. For CSN, support is the 20 November low of 0.51 and for Gerdau the 20 October high of 5.24 is the ceiling.

Our own price history offers a sober check. The SLX fund fell 10.9% in 20 sessions, and in 52 earlier cases of a move this large it was higher 20 sessions later in 27 (52%), with a median gain of 1.3% and a worst case of 35.0% lower. CSN fell 32.2% in 20 sessions; in 17 earlier cases it was higher 20 sessions later in only 7 (41%), with a median of 2.8% lower and a worst case of 45.5% lower. History is not a forecast.

The decline would end only if selling pressure in the global steel sector eased. Nothing confirms that yet.

08 What to watch

CSN’s low: A close below the 20 November low would extend the slide.

A close below the 20 November low would extend the slide. Gerdau’s ceiling: A close above the 20 October high of 5.24 would show the rebound has legs.

A close above the 20 October high of 5.24 would show the rebound has legs. The SLX fund: Its 12-month low of 79.77 is the line below which the global slide would deepen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel shares rise on 25 November?

Mostly a rebound after steep falls: CSN had dropped 32.23% in 20 sessions. No steel-specific news was confirmed.

What is the SLX fund?

SLX is an exchange-traded fund, a basket of shares that trades like one stock, holding steel producers around the world.

Is this a buying signal?

Not by itself. In our own history, the SLX fund was higher 20 sessions later in 52% of comparable cases, and CSN in only 41%. Past results are not a forecast.

Which steel shares rose most on 25 November?

CSN’s New York shares rose 6.31%, Gerdau 4.68% and Ternium 3.21% (RT, 25 November close).

Market data: The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The session looks like a relief rally in oversold shares, not a change of direction, because nothing behind the slide was confirmed to change on Wednesday. The variable to watch is whether the bounce holds above the 20 November low.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$90.42 +1.34% Gerdau US$4.47 +4.68% CSN (ADR) US$0.5422 +6.31% Ternium US$48.84 +3.21%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →