Brazil: Courts

Brazil’s teachers have waited months for a court to say what their pay floor really means, and on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that wait may end. The Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s top court with 11 justices, put the national teachers’ pay floor on its in-person agenda, with the session due to start this afternoon in Brasília.

We could not confirm at time of writing whether the case was reached or decided. A ruling would bind every lower court in similar suits, which is why states, municipalities and teachers are watching.

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Key Facts Court. Supreme Federal Court has the teacher pay floor on its agenda on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Tally. Two of three voting justices back the floor as base pay; eight have yet to vote.

Floor. R$5,130.63 a month for 40 hours (about US$884 at R$5.806 per US$1).

As of. 25 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The justices are deciding whether the national pay floor is only a starting salary or must lift every step of a teacher’s career. The answer will bind courts across Brazil.

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The fight starts with Law 11.738 of 2008, which created a national pay floor for public-school teachers, and with two linked appeals that carry “general repercussion”, meaning the ruling binds every lower court. The floor rose by 5.4% in January 2026, from R$4,867.77 (about US$838) to R$5,130.63 (about US$884) a month for a 40-hour week, at the market rate of R$5.806 per US$1 on 25 November 2026.

Justice Cristiano Zanin, who drafts the lead opinion in the São Paulo state case known as Tema 1218 (a numbered theme the court rules on), voted to grant the state’s appeal in part. His proposed thesis says “Não cabe ao Poder Judiciário reajustar os vencimentos das classes e padrões” (it is not for the Judiciary to readjust the pay of career classes and steps).

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Justice Dias Toffoli, who leads the linked case from Riolândia, a municipality in São Paulo state, dissented in May 2026 and denied both appeals. His thesis reads “O piso salarial profissional nacional … refere-se ao vencimento-base, cabendo às leis dos respectivos entes federativos estabelecer os eventuais reflexos” (the floor refers to the base salary, and each state’s or municipality’s laws set any knock-on effects, meaning raises at higher career steps).

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, lit in green and yellow at night.

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Justice Alexandre de Moraes followed Toffoli in May 2026, giving the base-salary line a 2 to 1 lead over Zanin. Justice Gilmar Mendes then asked for time to study the file (a “vista”) on 22 May 2026, which suspended the judgment.

The judgment has since been suspended several times, including in November. Mendes has not voted, and seven other justices have not voted either.

Sepe-RJ, the teachers’ union of Rio de Janeiro state, said on 25 November 2026: “Após sucessivas suspensões, o STF incluiu na pauta da sessão plenária de hoje (25) o julgamento do Tema 1218” (after successive suspensions, the court placed the Tema 1218 judgment on today’s plenary agenda). The union wants the floor to serve as the minimum reference for the starting salary.

São Paulo state, the appellant in the first case, is challenging a ruling that the floor must be the starting salary and flow up through the other career steps. Zanin’s vote grants it part of what it asked.

The second case, Tema 1324, asks whether the yearly floor update set by Education Ministry ordinance applies to states and municipalities automatically or only after a local law. Toffoli’s thesis says a court may order the updated floor to be applied.

If the floor is the base salary and local laws set the knock-on effects, each yearly rise, such as the 5.4% of 2026, lifts the bottom of every pay scale but leaves higher steps to local lawmakers. If Zanin’s narrower line wins, courts cannot impose percentage raises on higher steps, so teachers there would depend on local laws.

We found no official figure for the cost to states and municipalities, or for the number of teachers affected. For US readers the link is the public finances of Brazilian states, whose spending and debt feed Brazil’s fiscal path.

The case shows how a top court can set rules on public-sector pay for states and municipalities across the country. Its answer also sets the legal baseline from which states plan teacher pay.

The outcome of today’s session is open. A new request for time is still possible, and a place on the agenda does not guarantee a decision.

The next dated step is today’s sitting in Brasília, due to start this afternoon. We found no announcement of a later session date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the teachers’ pay floor?

It is the national minimum monthly pay for public-school teachers under a federal law. The Education Ministry updates it each year.

What is the court deciding?

It is deciding whether the floor is only the base salary, with local laws setting knock-on raises, or must lift every career step. The ruling will bind lower courts in similar suits.

Has the court decided yet?

We could not confirm a decision at time of writing. The case has been postponed before, and a new request for time is possible.