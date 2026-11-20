A procedural request, not a verdict, has given Van Hattem the live hearing that his lawyers and the national bar association had asked for.

Fachada do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), instância superior ou última instância do poder judiciário brasileiro. O STF acumula tanto competências típicas de uma suprema corte, ou seja, um tribunal de última instância (popularmente conhecida como terceira instância), como as de um tribunal constitucional, ou seja, aquele que julga questões de constitucionalidade independentemente de litígios concretos. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has stopped an online vote on whether to put opposition lawmaker Marcel van Hattem on trial for slander. Cristiano Zanin, one of the court’s eleven justices, asked on Friday 20 November 2026 for the case to be heard in a courtroom instead.

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The move, called a destaque, sends the complaint back to a live session of the Supreme Federal Court’s First Panel, one of its two panels of justices. It means Van Hattem’s lawyer can now argue in person before the justices vote.

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Key Facts Who. Justice Cristiano Zanin; Marcel van Hattem, a conservative federal lawmaker.

What. Zanin pulled a slander complaint out of the court’s online voting and into a live session.

Where. First Panel of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, in Brasília.

When. Friday 20 November 2026; the online vote was halted.

As of 20 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

A procedural request, not a verdict, has given Van Hattem the live hearing that his lawyers and the national bar association had asked for.

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A destaque, Portuguese for a highlight, is a request by any justice to lift a case out of the court’s online voting system. Under the court’s internal rules, the rapporteur, the justice who reports the case, then sends it to the panel for an in-person session on a new agenda.

The online system lets justices post written votes over several days without meeting. Van Hattem’s case was still in that written vote when Zanin intervened.

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The case goes back to 2024, when Van Hattem, a federal deputy for the conservative-liberal Novo party from Rio Grande do Sul, spoke in the Chamber of Deputies in August and in later speeches. He accused Fábio Alvarez Shor, an investigator of the Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigative force, of producing fraudulent reports that kept Filipe Martins, a former adviser to ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, in jail.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal prosecutors’ body, filed a criminal complaint for calúnia, meaning falsely accusing someone of a crime, and for injúria, meaning insult. Justice Flávio Dino, the rapporteur, voted in the online session to accept it, which would make Van Hattem a defendant but not a convicted man.

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, not from the event.

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Van Hattem’s lawyers argue that his words were tied to his mandate and are shielded by Article 53 of the Constitution, which protects lawmakers’ opinions, words and votes. Dino’s vote held that this protection does not stop the court from accepting the complaint at this stage.

The panel has not yet ruled on whether parliamentary immunity covers the words. Until it does, Van Hattem remains a lawmaker facing a complaint, not a defendant.

Van Hattem had argued that his speech was protected by parliamentary immunity. The defence and the Brazilian Bar Association, the national lawyers’ body known as the OAB, had asked for a live session, and the destaque gives them one.

The decision does not change the charge, but it changes the setting. Instead of written votes posted online, the justices will now hear the defence aloud in an open session before deciding whether the complaint goes ahead.

The court has not said when the First Panel will meet, so the next step has no date. Dino’s vote to accept the complaint stays on the record until the panel decides.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Marcel van Hattem now a defendant?

No. The panel has not yet decided whether to accept the complaint, and only that decision would make him a defendant.

Why does an in-person session matter?

Lawyers can speak to the justices directly, which the online system does not allow. Van Hattem’s lawyer will make an oral defence.

When will the justices decide?

The court has not published a date for the live session. The panel must first schedule it.

Sources: Supreme Federal Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal) internal rules and virtual plenary calendar, https://portal.stf.jus.br; Federal Council of the Brazilian Bar Association, https://www.oab.org.br; Brazilian Constitution, Article 53, https://www.planalto.gov.br.

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