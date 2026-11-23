Accepting a complaint would not convict anyone, but it would make the former minister a defendant in a criminal trial.

Brief · Politics: Brazil

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has halted the online vote in the case that could turn a former minister of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva into a criminal defendant. On Sunday 22 November 2026, Justice Cristiano Zanin pulled the complaint against Juscelino Filho, Lula’s former communications minister, out of the court’s online voting and into a live session.

The prosecutor general says Juscelino Filho steered budget earmarks to road works in a town run by his sister, and he denies any wrongdoing. No new date has been set.

Key Facts What. Justice Cristiano Zanin moved the complaint against ex-minister Juscelino Filho to a live court session

Charges. Criminal organisation, bid-rigging fraud, embezzlement and active corruption; he denies them

Next. Panel chair Cármen Lúcia must set a date; none has been announced

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

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Accepting a complaint would not convict anyone, but it would make the former minister a defendant in a criminal trial.

The request Zanin filed, called a destaque, moves a case from Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court’s online voting platform to an in-person session of its First Panel, a smaller chamber of justices. Cármen Lúcia, who chairs the panel, will set the new date, and none had been announced on Sunday.

Only one justice had voted when Zanin stepped in. Flávio Dino, the justice who leads the case, has voted to accept the complaint in full.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Prosecutor General’s Office, Brazil’s federal prosecution service, alleges that Juscelino Filho directed earmarks, money that lawmakers send to local projects, to paving work in Vitorino Freire, a town in Maranhão state run at the time by his sister, Luanna Rezende. She is also charged.

His lawyers say he only allocated the money and had no role in contracting, running or auditing the works. They also argue that part of the evidence was gathered illegally and ask the court to reject the complaint or annul the case.

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The Chamber of Deputies plenary in Brasília, where Juscelino Filho sits as a federal lawmaker. (File photo)

Zanin was Lula’s defence lawyer before joining the court in 2023, so any step he takes on a case touching Lula’s circle draws attention. No reason for the request has been made public.

The move delays any decision on a trial, but it does not end the case. The court has not said when the panel will meet or how fellow justices Alexandre de Moraes and Cármen Lúcia, and Zanin himself, will vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a destaque in Brazil’s Supreme Court?

It is a request that moves a case from online voting to a live session of the court. A justice files it.

Has Juscelino Filho been convicted?

No. The court is only deciding whether to accept the complaint, which would make him a defendant.

Sources Reports of 22 November 2026 on the Supreme Federal Court case; Prosecutor General’s Office allegations; statements of Juscelino Filho’s defence · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Ministério Público Federal

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