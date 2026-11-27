Brazil Bank Shares Soar on New Finance Chief
A banker’s nomination gave Brazil's currency and its New York-listed shares a one-session rally, while São Paulo's stock index gave back part of its gains.
BRAZIL MARKETS · FINANCE MINISTER
Brazil’s real and the US-listed shares of its biggest banks jumped on Friday, November 27, a day after the presidency confirmed Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the large private bank Bradesco, as the next finance minister. The dollar traded near R$5.53, about 5% below Wednesday’s close of R$5.82.
US stock markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, the national holiday, so American-traded receipts of Brazilian shares, known as ADRs, had to catch up in a single session. XP, a Brazilian investment platform, led the rally, with Bradesco’s receipts close behind.
Key Facts
- What Brazil’s real and bank shares jumped after the presidency named a banker finance minister.
- Who Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, 75, Bradesco chairman, will run the Finance Ministry under President Lula.
- When Confirmed Thursday, November 26; New York prices caught up Friday, November 27.
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of Friday, November 27, 2026, 17:54 GMT.
A banker’s nomination gave Brazil’s currency and its New York-listed shares a one-session rally, while São Paulo’s stock index gave back part of its gains.
The Planalto Palace, the presidency, said in a note on Thursday, November 26, that Trabuco accepted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s invitation to run the Finance Ministry in Lula’s next term, which starts in 2027. The two men met at the Alvorada Palace, the president’s residence, while Dario Durigan remains the current finance minister.
Trabuco started as a clerk and spent more than five decades at Bradesco, serving as its chief executive from 2009 to 2018, and he later led Febraban, Brazil’s federation of banks. He was invited to the same post under President Dilma Rousseff in 2014 and declined.
São Paulo had already reacted on Thursday. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 6.07% to 176,799.84 points, its biggest one-day gain since 5 October 2026, when it climbed 7.70% after the first round of the presidential election.
The real gained as well, with the dollar ending Thursday near R$5.65 after the presidency’s note, down from R$5.82 on Wednesday, according to RT, our market-data provider. That was the first of two steps down in two days.
On Friday the dollar touched a low of R$5.476 and traded close to that level in afternoon trading, RT data show. At that rate one real is worth about US$0.18.
The Ibovespa jumped as high as 183,626 early Friday, up 3.9%, but gave the gain back and traded near 176,000, down about 0.4%, in the afternoon. Thursday’s surge was therefore not extended in São Paulo, while the currency and the New York-listed shares were still catching up.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.06%
176,900.83
+0.06%
70,353.18
-1.43%
10,739.96
+1.89%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,900.83
|+0.06%
|+11.14%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|175,899
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.53
|-2.12%
|+3.76%
|5.65
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|41.47
|-3.98%
|+27.93%
|43.19
|44.87
|41.42
|45,549,100
|VALE3
|56.95
|-3.03%
|-14.17%
|58.73
|59.55
|56.90
|25,578,900
|ITUB4
|42.59
|+0.07%
|+7.60%
|42.56
|44.80
|42.55
|31,233,000
|BBDC4
|15.69
|-0.88%
|-19.51%
|15.83
|16.90
|15.66
|117,725,000
|BBAS3
|16.71
|+1.03%
|-24.64%
|16.54
|18.60
|16.67
|97,699,200
|B3SA3
|16.93
|+4.76%
|+14.73%
|16.16
|18.37
|16.79
|73,140,700
|ABEV3
|16.23
|-1.22%
|+18.29%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.17
|37,873,300
|WEGE3
|50.65
|-1.38%
|+14.98%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.37
|8,998,400
|PRIO3
|61.39
|-1.70%
|+62.80%
|62.45
|63.19
|60.88
|4,891,400
|SUZB3
|53.69
|-2.15%
|+11.37%
|54.87
|53.93
|51.94
|10,426,500
|RENT3
|34.08
|+0.92%
|-23.78%
|33.77
|39.60
|33.89
|24,152,000
|AZZA3
|16.35
|-3.48%
|-42.69%
|16.94
|19.00
|16.22
|4,828,900
|CSNA3
|3.77
|+0.80%
|-55.54%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.76
|19,301,500
|GGBR4
|26.41
|-0.34%
|+38.20%
|26.50
|26.94
|26.03
|14,449,500
|ENEV3
|29.18
|+1.60%
|+45.71%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.00
|13,236,700
16.93
+4.76%
41.47
-3.98%
16.35
-3.48%
56.95
-3.03%
53.69
-2.15%
5.53
-2.12%
61.39
-1.70%
29.18
+1.60%
Compared with Wednesday’s close, the last before Thanksgiving, Itaú Unibanco’s ADR (ITUB), tied to another of Brazil’s largest banks, gained 11.2% to US$7.65 from US$6.88. XP, a Brazilian investment platform listed in New York, rose 18.3% to US$17.03 from US$14.39, and Bradesco’s own ADR (BBD) rose 15.4% to US$2.805 from US$2.43.
Gains outside finance were smaller but still clear. Petrobras, Brazil’s oil giant, gained 4.7% to US$16.81 from US$16.05, and the miner Vale rose 4.4% to US$10.24 from US$9.81.
Durigan, who is handing over the ministry, wished his successor well on X on Thursday and offered the help of his team. He said the same standards of seriousness and ethics had marked the work of his predecessor, Fernando Haddad, and his own.
Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Senate, said on 26 November that he received the choice “with great optimism”. He added that Congress would keep a permanent dialogue with the Finance Ministry.
How conflict-of-interest rules will apply to Trabuco’s Bradesco holdings is under discussion, and our report on the rules for the pick sets out the open questions. The presidency has given no start date beyond 2027.
For US investors holding Brazilian ADRs, Friday’s prices already include Thursday’s rise in São Paulo, so the two sessions arrive as one move. Our earlier report on the pick and our Thursday market report cover the first reaction, and an earlier real rally gives the currency context.
More coverage of Brazil’s economy sits in our Brazil hub. It includes our daily market reports.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an ADR?
It is a US-listed certificate that represents shares of a foreign company, so Americans can trade Brazilian firms in dollars during US hours.
Why did Brazilian ADRs move so much on Friday?
US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, so Friday’s prices had to absorb two days of news at once.
Who will run Brazil’s Finance Ministry?
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, a veteran banker who ran Bradesco and later led Febraban, Brazil’s federation of banks, is set to take the job in 2027.
Sources
- Planalto Palace note, 26 November 2026
- statements by Dario Durigan and Davi Alcolumbre, 26 November 2026 (wording confirmed only for Alcolumbre’s “great optimism”)
- RT market data (US-listed shares and Ibovespa at 17:54 GMT, dollar in afternoon trading), 27 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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