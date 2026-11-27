BRAZIL MARKETS · FINANCE MINISTER

Brazil’s real and the US-listed shares of its biggest banks jumped on Friday, November 27, a day after the presidency confirmed Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the large private bank Bradesco, as the next finance minister. The dollar traded near R$5.53, about 5% below Wednesday’s close of R$5.82.

US stock markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, the national holiday, so American-traded receipts of Brazilian shares, known as ADRs, had to catch up in a single session. XP, a Brazilian investment platform, led the rally, with Bradesco’s receipts close behind.

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Key Facts What Brazil’s real and bank shares jumped after the presidency named a banker finance minister.

Who Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, 75, Bradesco chairman, will run the Finance Ministry under President Lula.

When Confirmed Thursday, November 26; New York prices caught up Friday, November 27.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Friday, November 27, 2026, 17:54 GMT.

A banker’s nomination gave Brazil’s currency and its New York-listed shares a one-session rally, while São Paulo’s stock index gave back part of its gains.

File photo: the B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo.

The Planalto Palace, the presidency, said in a note on Thursday, November 26, that Trabuco accepted President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s invitation to run the Finance Ministry in Lula’s next term, which starts in 2027. The two men met at the Alvorada Palace, the president’s residence, while Dario Durigan remains the current finance minister.

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Trabuco started as a clerk and spent more than five decades at Bradesco, serving as its chief executive from 2009 to 2018, and he later led Febraban, Brazil’s federation of banks. He was invited to the same post under President Dilma Rousseff in 2014 and declined.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

São Paulo had already reacted on Thursday. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 6.07% to 176,799.84 points, its biggest one-day gain since 5 October 2026, when it climbed 7.70% after the first round of the presidential election.

The real gained as well, with the dollar ending Thursday near R$5.65 after the presidency’s note, down from R$5.82 on Wednesday, according to RT, our market-data provider. That was the first of two steps down in two days.

On Friday the dollar touched a low of R$5.476 and traded close to that level in afternoon trading, RT data show. At that rate one real is worth about US$0.18.

The Ibovespa jumped as high as 183,626 early Friday, up 3.9%, but gave the gain back and traded near 176,000, down about 0.4%, in the afternoon. Thursday’s surge was therefore not extended in São Paulo, while the currency and the New York-listed shares were still catching up.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist The Big Read: Today in Brazil Brazil Visitors Spend Record US$9.2 Billion Brazil Stocks Soar 6% as Lula Eyes a Banker Brazil Audit Court Drops Dilma Fiscal Fines All of today’s Big Read for Brazil → Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,900.83

+0.06% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.14% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.53 -2.12% EUR / BRL 6.05 -5.23% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.01 -4.86% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.60% ENEV3 Financials +1.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials -0.23% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.86% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.22% ABEV3 Materials -2.15% SUZB3 Energy -2.84% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -3.48% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,900.83

+0.06%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,353.18

-1.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,739.96

+1.89%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,900.83 +0.06% +11.14% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.53 -2.12% +3.76% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.47 -3.98% +27.93% 43.19 44.87 41.42 45,549,100 VALE3 56.95 -3.03% -14.17% 58.73 59.55 56.90 25,578,900 ITUB4 42.59 +0.07% +7.60% 42.56 44.80 42.55 31,233,000 BBDC4 15.69 -0.88% -19.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 117,725,000 BBAS3 16.71 +1.03% -24.64% 16.54 18.60 16.67 97,699,200 B3SA3 16.93 +4.76% +14.73% 16.16 18.37 16.79 73,140,700 ABEV3 16.23 -1.22% +18.29% 16.43 16.73 16.17 37,873,300 WEGE3 50.65 -1.38% +14.98% 51.36 51.75 49.37 8,998,400 PRIO3 61.39 -1.70% +62.80% 62.45 63.19 60.88 4,891,400 SUZB3 53.69 -2.15% +11.37% 54.87 53.93 51.94 10,426,500 RENT3 34.08 +0.92% -23.78% 33.77 39.60 33.89 24,152,000 AZZA3 16.35 -3.48% -42.69% 16.94 19.00 16.22 4,828,900 CSNA3 3.77 +0.80% -55.54% 3.74 4.12 3.76 19,301,500 GGBR4 26.41 -0.34% +38.20% 26.50 26.94 26.03 14,449,500 ENEV3 29.18 +1.60% +45.71% 28.72 30.24 29.00 13,236,700 Largest moves today B3SA3

16.93

+4.76% PETR4

41.47

-3.98% AZZA3

16.35

-3.48% VALE3

56.95

-3.03% SUZB3

53.69

-2.15% USD/BRL

5.53

-2.12% PRIO3

61.39

-1.70% ENEV3

29.18

+1.60% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.06%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Poor Brazilians Spend 57% on Home and Food Read →

Compared with Wednesday’s close, the last before Thanksgiving, Itaú Unibanco’s ADR (ITUB), tied to another of Brazil’s largest banks, gained 11.2% to US$7.65 from US$6.88. XP, a Brazilian investment platform listed in New York, rose 18.3% to US$17.03 from US$14.39, and Bradesco’s own ADR (BBD) rose 15.4% to US$2.805 from US$2.43.

Gains outside finance were smaller but still clear. Petrobras, Brazil’s oil giant, gained 4.7% to US$16.81 from US$16.05, and the miner Vale rose 4.4% to US$10.24 from US$9.81.

Durigan, who is handing over the ministry, wished his successor well on X on Thursday and offered the help of his team. He said the same standards of seriousness and ethics had marked the work of his predecessor, Fernando Haddad, and his own.

Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Senate, said on 26 November that he received the choice “with great optimism”. He added that Congress would keep a permanent dialogue with the Finance Ministry.

How conflict-of-interest rules will apply to Trabuco’s Bradesco holdings is under discussion, and our report on the rules for the pick sets out the open questions. The presidency has given no start date beyond 2027.

For US investors holding Brazilian ADRs, Friday’s prices already include Thursday’s rise in São Paulo, so the two sessions arrive as one move. Our earlier report on the pick and our Thursday market report cover the first reaction, and an earlier real rally gives the currency context.

More coverage of Brazil’s economy sits in our Brazil hub. It includes our daily market reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an ADR?

It is a US-listed certificate that represents shares of a foreign company, so Americans can trade Brazilian firms in dollars during US hours.

Why did Brazilian ADRs move so much on Friday?

US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, so Friday’s prices had to absorb two days of news at once.

Who will run Brazil’s Finance Ministry?

Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, a veteran banker who ran Bradesco and later led Febraban, Brazil’s federation of banks, is set to take the job in 2027.