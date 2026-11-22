A Supreme Court order points police at a US donor network tied to the vice president, while its members and the senator’s campaign deny any foreign money and no proof has been made public.

File photo. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, February 2025. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF), the national investigative agency, is investigating whether foreign money or help reached the presidential campaign of Flávio Bolsonaro, the conservative senator and son of Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the 25 October runoff to President Lula. Flávio Dino, a justice of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), ordered the inquiry on Tuesday 27 October 2026.

The inquiry concerns the Rockbridge Network, a US conservative donor group co-founded in 2019 by Vice President JD Vance and Chris Buskirk, and not Vance himself. The order does not name Vance, and it establishes no wrongdoing by anyone.

Key Facts Who. Federal Police probe Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign and Rockbridge, a group co-founded by JD Vance.

What. Possible foreign funds or help; no foreign transfer to the campaign has been publicly documented.

Where and when. Brazil; ordered Tuesday 27 October 2026 by the Supreme Federal Court. Vance is not named.

As of 22 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

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A Supreme Court order points police at a US donor network tied to the vice president, while its members and the senator’s campaign deny any foreign money and no proof has been made public.

The order asks police to examine possible foreign funds, services or any other measurable economic benefit for the campaign. Brazil’s Supreme Court also handles criminal cases involving members of Congress, which is why a senator’s campaign can end up before it.

Flávio Dino is one of the 11 justices of the Supreme Federal Court, which sits in Brasília. The inquiry he ordered is therefore a court-supervised step, not a decision by the government.

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Dino’s order names two Brazilian executives, Tallis Gomes and Pedro Sang, as having allegedly acted as intermediaries who raised campaign money in the US for Rockbridge. It also asks police to check whether foreign interest in Brazil’s rare earths and critical minerals was tied to any electoral support.

The Federal Police opened the inquiry in the days after the order, and the opening was reported on 10 November 2026. An inquiry is the first stage of a criminal investigation, before any prosecutor decides whether to press charges.

File photo: the Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of Brazil’s presidency. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0.

The allegations surfaced in September 2026, when Renan Santos, a first-round presidential candidate, said he had received messages from Rockbridge. He said the group was looking for a conservative candidate to back, and he noted that Brazilian election law bans foreign money.

An internal document dated April 2026 from “Rockbridge Network Brasil”, addressed to Bolsonaro’s campaign, discussed artificial intelligence and rare-earth mining, as reported in November. Rockbridge says people in Brazil made false claims and drafted documents without its knowledge or authorisation.

Rockbridge denies any part in the Brazilian election. Flávio Bolsonaro denies that the group collaborated with or helped his campaign.

Sang acknowledged his Rockbridge link in September but denied being a fund intermediary, and Gomes has denied helping the campaign. The order names both men as alleged intermediaries, which is an allegation, not a finding.

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So far the inquiry rests on allegations, not findings. No transfer of money or assets from a foreign group directly to the campaign has been publicly documented.

The case tests how Brazil’s ban on foreign campaign money, set out in Law 9,504 of 1997, reaches indirect help such as services. The order’s wording, which covers services and other benefits as well as cash, points in that direction.

For US readers, the group’s tie to a sitting vice president is the draw. Rare earths and critical minerals are also a shared US-Brazil interest.

Flávio Bolsonaro left Brazil in the days after the runoff and landed in Miami on 28 October, and US President Donald Trump said he would approve his entry. That episode is separate from this inquiry, which concerns only how his campaign was funded and helped.

The police have not said what evidence they hold, and the order does not say whether any money moved. No date has been published for the inquiry’s next step.

Related: Flávio Bolsonaro says Trump doubts Brazil’s democracy; Flávio Bolsonaro eyes a new election; who paid Flávio Bolsonaro’s escape flight.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is JD Vance under investigation?

No. The order does not name him, and the inquiry looks at the Rockbridge Network he co-founded and at Flávio Bolsonaro’s campaign.

Has any foreign money been proved?

Not publicly. The inquiry is meant to find out, and Rockbridge and the campaign both deny it.

Why does Brazil ban foreign campaign money?

Brazilian electoral law prohibits campaigns from taking money from foreign sources. The inquiry tests whether indirect help falls under that ban.

In depth Brazil election poll tracker

Sources: Supreme Federal Court (STF) order of 27 October 2026 in the foreign-funding inquiry; Federal Police; statements by Rockbridge Network, Flávio Bolsonaro and Pedro Sang; Brazilian electoral law (Law 9,504 of 1997).

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