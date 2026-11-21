Most of Aneel’s board wants to end Enel’s São Paulo contract. One director’s pause means the decision may slip into 2027.

File photo: the São Paulo skyline behind Ibirapuera Park. Photo: Sérgio Valle Duarte, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Sandoval Feitosa, director-general of Aneel, Brazil’s national electricity regulator, paused the vote on ending the licence of Enel, an Italian-owned utility, to run São Paulo’s power grid on Tuesday 17 November 2026. He told reporters after a solemn session of Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday 18 November that the pause gives him time to study further arguments Enel sent directly to him that week.

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Four of the five directors have voted to recommend ending the concession, while Feitosa, who backed that outcome in February, has not yet voted in the current procedure. Aneel can only recommend, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the government department with the final word, decides.

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Key Facts Who. Sandoval Feitosa, head of regulator Aneel, and Enel São Paulo, the Italian-owned grid operator.

What. Feitosa paused the vote on ending Enel’s concession after four of five directors backed it.

When. Pause on 17 November 2026; Aneel rules allow 60 days to return.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

Most of Aneel’s board wants to end Enel’s São Paulo contract. One director’s pause means the decision may slip into 2027.

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The case grows from blackouts in Brazil’s largest city. They turned the concession into a political fight.

A blackout in December 2025 left more than 2 million units dark, according to São Paulo city hall. On 16 December 2025 mayor Ricardo Nunes, state governor Tarcísio de Freitas and Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said they would press Aneel to end the concession, and Silveira said Enel had lost, even in reputational terms, the conditions to stay in charge.

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São Paulo city hall, whose mayor asked for Enel’s concession to end. (File photo)

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A concession is a government licence to run a public service, and Enel São Paulo holds one as a distribution utility, the company that owns the poles and wires carrying power to homes. The contract covers the capital and its neighbours and runs to 2028.

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Caducity, in Brazilian law, is the early end of a concession because the holder failed its duties. Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica) can only recommend it, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy takes the final decision.

Enel went to court before the board could vote. A federal judge in Brasília suspended the process on 19 March 2026, but the same court lifted the order on 25 March, and on 7 April Aneel’s board voted unanimously to open the forfeiture procedure.

Agnes da Costa, the rapporteur who prepares the case, and Ludimila Lima, a substitute director, voted for caducity on 6 October. On Tuesday 17 November directors Gentil Nogueira and Willamy Frota joined them.

Feitosa, who leads the agency, then asked for his own review period. He said on 18 November that if he finds Enel’s reasons sufficient he “will bring the process back to the agenda”, and that his February vote for ending the concession rested on the information then available.

Enel disputes the case for ending its concession. It filed final arguments with the regulator in August and has now sent further arguments directly to Feitosa, which he says he must study.

The documents we found do not set out the arguments in full. They carry no estimate of what losing the concession would cost the company.

Even a final decision would not hand the grid to a new operator overnight, because the government would have to secure continuity of supply and settle compensation for investments not yet paid back. At the 17 November session, director Gentil Nogueira proposed a joint working group with the Ministry of Mines and Energy to study the effects of ending the contract and the alternatives.

The records we found give no official answer on who would run the grid in the meantime. Nor do they give an official estimate of any compensation.

For São Paulo’s residents, the open question is whether a new operator would end the storm outages or only change the name on the bill. The documents we found describe no transition plan, and the fight is one of several tests of how the country treats foreign-owned infrastructure, a theme across Brazil’s economy and politics.

Aneel’s rules give the board up to 60 days to return the case to the agenda, which runs to mid-January 2027. Feitosa did not say whether the case will return this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does ending Enel’s concession mean for São Paulo’s power supply?

Nothing changes for customers immediately, because Aneel can only recommend and the ministry decides. Any switch would have to keep the lights on while a new operator is found.

Who has the final word on Enel’s concession?

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, led by Minister Alexandre Silveira, decides after Aneel’s recommendation. Enel has already shown it will use the courts.

Why does the case matter to foreign investors?

It shows a regulator willing to move against a foreign-owned utility over service failures. The outcome will signal how Brazil treats private operators of public services.

Sources Sources: Aneel board session of 17 November 2026 and statements of 18 November; São Paulo city hall release of 16 December 2025; federal court rulings of 19 and 25 March 2026 · Aneel · São Paulo city hall

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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