The arrest of one of the FBI’s most wanted men cost the Mexican army four lives in a single night. Prosecutors have yet to say what charges the detained leader faces.

Mexican Army soldiers on a military pickup truck in León, Guanajuato. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Tomascastelazo, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Mexico

Four Mexican soldiers died on Friday night while rushing to back up a raid in Guasave, a city in Sinaloa state on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Seven suspected gunmen also died, the Defence Ministry, known as Defensa, said on Saturday 21 November 2026.

The raid ended with the arrest of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias “Chapo Isidro”, a cartel leader on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. Our first report covered the capture; the ministry’s new count shows what it cost.

Key Facts Who. Four soldiers and seven suspected gunmen died; eight people were detained, among them cartel boss Meza Flores.

What. The soldiers were driving to reinforce the Guasave raid when armed men tried to block the arrest.

When. Friday 20 November 2026 into Saturday 21 November; Defensa gave the toll on Saturday.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

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The arrest of one of the FBI’s most wanted men cost the Mexican army four lives in a single night. Prosecutors have yet to say what charges the detained leader faces.

What Defensa Says Happened

Defensa said on X, the social network, that the four soldiers were travelling to reinforce security in Guasave when members of the organisation met them with armed resistance. The ministry sent condolences to the families and promised them institutional support.

Seven suspected attackers died and eight people were detained, Defensa said. Five of the detainees, among them Pánfilo “N” (Mexican officials withhold surnames of suspects not yet tried), a first cousin of Meza Flores described as the group’s logistics operator, were handed to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Culiacán, the state capital.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Meza Flores and his two aides, Germán “N” and José “N”, landed in Mexico City at 5:20 a.m. on Saturday (6:20 a.m. Eastern Time, ET) aboard a military transport plane. They went to FEMDO, the federal prosecutors’ unit that handles organised crime, which will decide their legal position.

Troops seized a Barrett .50-calibre rifle, a heavy sniper weapon, ten other firearms, a grenade launcher and two hand grenades. Defensa said that so far it had no report of bystanders harmed.

File photo: Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa state, where five of the detainees were taken to federal prosecutors. It does not show the operation. (Photo: FAL56, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Eleven Dead in One Night

Eleven deaths in one operation is a heavy toll even for Sinaloa. Large federal forces remain deployed there.

The nearest local comparison is La Brecha, a rural community in Guasave, where a clash on Monday 3 November 2025 left 13 suspected gunmen dead, as we reported at the time. Friday’s toll of 11, four of them soldiers, is of the same order.

The group’s members tried to block the capture, Defensa said, and the four soldiers were killed in that clash. The ministry said it will keep working against organised crime in Sinaloa.

Why Washington Is Watching

The FBI added Meza Flores to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on 4 February 2025. The US State Department offered up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest, and the US Treasury’s sanctions office froze his assets in January 2013 under US drug sanctions.

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Defensa said the operation followed intelligence coordination with US agencies. It described Meza Flores as head of the Beltrán Leyva organisation, a long-running Mexican trafficking network, and an ally of the Mayos, a faction of the Sinaloa cartel.

The capture took out three roles at once: the alleged leader, his second-in-command and his financial operator, according to Defensa. Whether that weakens the group or sparks a fight over who leads it is not yet known.

What Is Not Known

Neither Defensa nor federal prosecutors have published charges, a court date or an extradition request.

Two checkpoints matter next: the detainees’ first appearance before a federal judge, which has no public date, and any extradition request from Washington. Until a court rules, Meza Flores and the others are suspects, not convicts.

What It Means for US Readers

The clear gain is for US prosecutors, who now have a Ten Most Wanted fugitive in Mexican custody. The clear risk is for travellers and residents in Sinaloa, where the raid brought deadly fighting.

The State Department already tells Americans not to travel to Sinaloa, a Level 4 warning, its highest. Mazatlán, a Pacific beach resort popular with US visitors, lies in the same state, so anyone with plans should check the current advisory first.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Chapo Isidro raid?

Eleven, according to Defensa: four soldiers and seven suspected gunmen. Eight people were detained.

Who is Chapo Isidro?

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, alias “Chapo Isidro”, is a cartel leader on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, with a US reward of up to US$5 million. He is a suspect until a court rules.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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