Brazil Police Search Lawmaker’s Family

Federal Police headquarters in Brasília. (Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police searched the parents of a sitting congressman, and a trucking company linked to his family, on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The probe covers federal money meant for local projects in Bahia, and the congressman, Neto Carletto of the small Avante party, was not searched and says he is not a target and did nothing wrong.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Police served five search warrants on 10 November 2026 in three Bahia towns, including Itamaraju. —Money. Two federal amendments worth R$8.6 million (US$1.5 million) went to the Bahia town of Coração de Maria. —Cash. Cash withdrawals of R$762,989 (US$135,000) were scheduled in August 2026; R$650,000 (US$115,000) came from the mother’s accounts. —Response. Carletto, a federal deputy from Bahia, was not searched and says his conduct was lawful. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Cash withdrawals and a trucking company sit at the centre of a Federal Police case over how federal budget amendments were spent. No charges have been filed.

What Police Say They Found

The Federal Police operation, called Fluxo Paralelo, carried out five search warrants issued by Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino. Targets included the deputy’s mother, Mariza Aparecida Carletto, his father, Orlando Sulz de Almeida Filho, the trucking company Expresso Brasileiro Transportes, which police describe as linked to the Carletto family, and Juliana de Oliveira Lima, an employee of a relative of the deputy.

Investigators say two amendments worth R$8.6 million (about US$1.5 million) went to the town of Coração de Maria, in Bahia. The town received R$44.3 million (about US$7.8 million) in Pix amendments between 2020 and 2024, which are special transfers that send federal budget money straight to a town with few controls on how it is spent.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

An audit by the federal Comptroller General’s Office, known as the CGU, found signs of irregularities in how the money was used. They include possible irregularities in bidding, payment for services not performed or only partly performed, possible overpricing and money whose final use could not be shown.

Police and Coaf, the federal financial intelligence unit, then traced a pattern of large cash withdrawals by people close to the deputy. In August 2026 alone, withdrawals of R$762,989 (about US$135,000) were scheduled, including R$650,000 (about US$115,000) from accounts in the mother’s name in which police say Oliveira Lima took part.

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The Trail From Bank to Trucking Depot

Oliveira Lima has worked since 2018 for a relative of the deputy, registered as a rural worker with a monthly salary of about R$1,451 (about US$256). Investigators are examining whether she acted as an intermediary, because the withdrawals are far larger than that income.

The twin office towers of the National Congress in Brasília, where federal deputies work. (Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled bank, had three withdrawals of R$200,000 (about US$35,000) each scheduled at its Itamaraju branch for 14, 21 and 28 August 2026. Police say that after the first two withdrawals Oliveira Lima went to the garage of Expresso Brasileiro Transportes.

Police seized more than R$607,000 (about US$107,000) in cash during the searches on 10 November. The money’s origin has not been established.

What Carletto Says

Carletto said he is not directly investigated in the operation, that he trusts the legality of his conduct and the integrity of those affected. No one has been charged.

A federal deputy has special forum at the Supreme Court, which is why Justice Dino signed the warrants. Prosecutors must still decide whether any case follows.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Amendments are a key bargaining tool between President Lula’s government and Congress, so cases like this shape how budget talks go. They are also at the centre of the debate over how much federal money reaches local projects with clear records.

For foreign investors, the lesson is about governance more than markets. The residents of Coração de Maria and nearby towns are the people most directly affected.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether prosecutors will charge anyone, or whether the deputy will be asked to testify. The Federal Police have not said how much cash, if any, was proved to come from the two amendments.

No court date has been announced. No statement from the relatives or the trucking company has been found so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Neto Carletto?

He is a federal deputy from Bahia for the small Avante party. Police did not search him; they searched his parents and a trucking company linked to his family.

What are Pix amendments?

They are special budget transfers that let lawmakers send federal money directly to a town or state. Critics say they make spending hard to trace.