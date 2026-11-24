The police delivered ten reports on mentions of justices, and four went on to prosecutors. A mention in a banker's phone is not evidence, and the one public report shows how narrow the search was.

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Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF) built its reports on Supreme Federal Court (STF) justices by searching a banker’s phones for a few keywords, and people who have read them reportedly see a narrow result. The method, set by court president Edson Fachin, bars cross-checking and criminal theories, so the reports are said to add little that is new.

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On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the PF said in a note that the reports were drawn up according to the determinations of Justice Edson Fachin, and it denied any omission. The note adds that the police will not discuss the contents of the reports, which remain under seal.

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Key Facts Who. The Federal Police, Supreme Court president Edson Fachin and Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet.

What. Police reports on justices were built by keyword search; critics see limited reach.

Where and when. Brasília, Banco Master case; PF note Tuesday 24 November 2026, prosecutors have 15 days from 23 November.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

The police delivered ten reports on mentions of justices, and four went on to prosecutors. A mention in a banker’s phone is not evidence, and the one public report shows how narrow the search was.

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Fachin asked the PF for every mention of a justice found on the phones of Daniel Vorcaro, former owner of the failed Brazilian bank Banco Master, “with their context, in a strictly descriptive way” (our translation of his order). The PF handed over ten reports on Wednesday 18 November, and Fachin archived six and sent four, on Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet with 15 days to respond.

The first versions went further, and PF leadership reportedly had them redone because they could be read as investigating justices without court permission. Andrei Rodrigues, the PF director-general, told two Senate committees on 18 November that some reports went beyond the limits the court had set, and that investigating justices is not the PF’s job.

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Only the Mendonça report is public, after he asked for full publicity and Fachin lifted its secrecy on Friday 20 November. It runs to 35 pages, and the delegate who signed it searched the phones for five terms: “André Mendonça”, “André”, “Mendonça”, “Ministro André” and “Ministro Mendonça”.

The search found 1,294 hits for the surname alone, yet no direct dialogue between Vorcaro and Mendonça. The delegate wrote that the “only subjective judgment” was the choice of keywords, and that other words tied to the justices may exist that police do not yet know (our translation).

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The report says it does not cross-check data, analyse or draw criminal hypotheses, because that would exceed Fachin’s limits. It also notes that the unit received the order on 13 November with a deadline of 18 November, which ruled out a full review of the phones.

People close to the prosecutor-general’s analysts, and to the court presidency, reportedly judge the reports too narrow to add much, and some question whether keywords were the right method. They also say the PF stepped back from earlier reports on Toffoli and Moraes, which were written more broadly.

The report on Moraes, according to people who read it, leaves out Master’s contracts with the law firm of his wife, Viviane Barci de Moraes. Her name appears only in the files’ hidden metadata, so a search for the justices’ names never reached it, and most of the “view-once” notepad messages (images that vanish after one viewing) sent to a contact thought to be Moraes are also missing.

The PF denies any omission, and the sealed report is not public, so these claims cannot be checked. No justice has been accused of wrongdoing in anything the record shows.

For prosecutors the limit is practical, because they can judge only what the keywords caught. The PF itself asks that any deeper analysis be expressly authorised, so more digging would need an explicit order.

Gonet can seek archiving, request an investigation, or ask for further police steps, and an investigation into a justice needs approval from the full Supreme Court. The office received the four reports on Monday 23 November and has 15 days, an administrative limit counted from formal receipt, which points to about 8 December, but it is reportedly expected to take longer and has set no date.

Related coverage: four justices’ files sent to the prosecutor and the court unsealing Mendonça’s police report.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does a mention mean a justice is under investigation?

No, the reports only list where names appear, and the PF itself says they are not investigative. Sending them to prosecutors does not open an inquiry.

Why does keyword search limit the reports?

It finds only the words searched for, so a document without a justice’s name in its text is missed. The Mendonça report itself says other terms may exist.

What happens next?

The prosecutor-general decides whether to ask for archiving, an investigation or more police work. No date has been given for that decision.

Sources: Supreme Federal Court, order in PET 17.146/DF, 20 November 2026; Federal Police, note of 24 November 2026 and report to the court president; Prosecutor-General’s Office; Brazilian Senate committee hearing, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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