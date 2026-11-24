Brazilian families and companies are further behind on loan payments than ever recorded, and high interest and weak spending are the reasons given.

BRAZIL ECONOMY

Brazilians are further behind on their bills than at any point since records began in 2011. FecomercioSP, the São Paulo state commerce federation, reported on Tuesday 24 November that arrears reached a record.

Debt more than 90 days overdue among families and companies reached R$371.1 billion (about US$62.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2026. It is the highest in a series that starts in 2011, and 26.7% above the third quarter of 2025 after inflation.

Key Facts What. Overdue debt of families and companies hit a record R$371.1 billion (about US$62.9 billion).

Why. FecomercioSP links the rise to costly credit, weak demand and the tax burden.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives 91% odds of a December rate hold (24 Nov, 12:57 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

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Brazilian families and companies are further behind on loan payments than ever recorded, and high interest and weak spending are the reasons given.

Brazil’s central bank rate committee, Copom (Comitê de Política Monetária), kept the Selic, the central bank’s policy interest rate, at 13.75% a year on Wednesday 4 November. The unanimous vote ended a run of 0.25-point cuts that last took the rate from 14% to 13.75% in September 2026.

FecomercioSP links the rise to costly credit, weak demand and the tax burden. It expects arrears to keep rising unless interest rates fall and the tax burden is revised.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

FecomercioSP says the share of loans overdue rose for families from 4.9% to 6.0% in a year. For companies it rose from 2.8% to 3.3%, so the strain is not confined to households.

Families account for R$280.6 billion (about US$47.6 billion) of the total, up 28.7% in a year. Companies owe R$90.5 billion (about US$15.3 billion) overdue, up 20.6%; all amounts are adjusted for inflation, and dollar values use R$5.90 per US$, the 24 November spot rate of the market data provider RT.

File photo: Avenida Paulista, the financial avenue of São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

The company total of R$90.5 billion also tops the previous peak of R$82.9 billion (about US$14.0 billion) recorded in 2016, the study says. Company borrowing costs fell over the year to 19.9% a year, while individuals pay 37% to 38%.

The study puts the average consumer interest rate at about 60% a year. Lending grew about 1.9% for companies and 5.1% for families in a year, the study says, so arrears rose even as credit expanded.

The Finance Ministry’s economic policy unit cut its 2027 growth forecast to 1.8% from 2.3% in its bulletin of Monday 23 November. It raised its 2027 inflation forecast (IPCA, the official consumer price index) to 4.5% from 3.8%, the top of the official target range.

The ministry says high interest rates and costly credit explain the slower 2027 growth. It also trimmed its 2026 growth forecast to 1.9% from 2.0%.

FecomercioSP’s study does not say how much of the overdue debt banks have already set aside for losses. Nor is it known how many borrowers have renegotiated their debts.

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Copom next meets on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 December, according to the Central Bank of Brazil’s calendar. That decision is the next official step on the price of credit.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction exchange, traders put the chance of no change at the December rate meeting at about 91%, with about 3% on a 0.25-point rise and about 3% on a 0.25-point cut, as of 24 November 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET. Outcomes of 0.50 points or more total about 3%, and US$160,109 has been traded; these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

FecomercioSP (Federação do Comércio de Bens, Serviços e Turismo do Estado de São Paulo), study on overdue credit, 24 November 2026: https://www.fecomercio.com.br ; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom statement of 4 November 2026 and meeting calendar: https://www.bcb.gov.br ; Ministério da Fazenda, Macrofiscal Bulletin, 23 November 2026: https://www.gov.br/fazenda ; FGV IBRE consumer survey, 24 November 2026: https://portalibre.fgv.br ; Polymarket market data, 24 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What counts as overdue debt in this study?

Loans on which the borrower is more than 90 days late with payments. It covers both households and companies.

Who is hit hardest?

Families, whose overdue debt grew faster than that of companies, 28.7% against 20.6%. They also pay far higher interest.

When does the central bank next set interest rates?

Copom meets on 8 and 9 December. The study itself does not predict the decision.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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