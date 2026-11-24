A Supreme Court justice has left a probe into foreign money in a Brazilian election without saying why, and the inquiry itself has reached no finding.

Fachada do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), instância superior ou última instância do poder judiciário brasileiro. O STF acumula tanto competências típicas de uma suprema corte, ou seja, um tribunal de última instância (popularmente conhecida como terceira instância), como as de um tribunal constitucional, ou seja, aquele que julga questões de constitucionalidade independentemente de litígios concretos. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

Politics: Brazil

Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) withdrew on Monday 23 November 2026 from a case on alleged foreign interference in the country’s elections. His order cites “foro íntimo”, a legal formula for personal grounds that a judge does not have to explain.

The inquiry belongs to Justice Flávio Dino, a fellow Supreme Federal Court judge, who ordered it on Tuesday 27 October 2026, two days after the runoff won by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Several actors named in it are American, among them a conservative group, a social-media company and a prediction market whose forecasts the decision cites.

Key Facts Who. Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, disqualified himself from the case.

What. The case examines foreign money and foreign platforms in Brazil’s 2026 election; Moraes gave no reason.

Where. Brasília; the Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigators, probe on orders of Justice Flávio Dino.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

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A Supreme Court justice has left a probe into foreign money in a Brazilian election without saying why, and the inquiry itself has reached no finding.

The probe began on Tuesday 27 October 2026, when Dino ordered the Federal Police to investigate the origin and destination of foreign money in the campaign. He also asked whether foreign platforms or funds were used to favour or harm candidacies.

Dino’s decision reports a possible inflow of foreign money for an election campaign, involving the Rockbridge Network, a US conservative organisation. It adds that the group allegedly took part in talks to win financial support for the presidential campaign of Flávio Bolsonaro, with the businessmen Tallis Gomes and Pedro Sang as go-betweens.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (File photo)

Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator for the Liberal Party and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, lost that runoff to Lula of the Workers’ Party. No document made public so far gives an amount of foreign money, and the Federal Police has published no findings.

Dino also cites possible paid distribution, by profiles based abroad, of content favourable to Flávio Bolsonaro, built on forecasts from Polymarket, a prediction-market platform banned in Brazil. A complaint by Renan Santos, a rival presidential candidate, and his party, Missão, a new party, went to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which runs Brazil’s elections, alleging foreign funding.

The decision also cites a report by Abin, Brazil’s intelligence agency, on the risk of outside interference. Dino’s decision names Meta, owner of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, and the Rockbridge Network.

Dino wrote that “não se admite a interferência, direta ou indireta, de Estado estrangeiro” in matters under Brazil’s sovereignty, meaning no direct or indirect interference by a foreign state is accepted. He also cited the constitutional ban, in Article 17, on parties receiving money from foreign entities or governments.

Moraes gave no reason beyond “foro íntimo”, a formula in Article 145 of the Code of Civil Procedure that lets a judge withdraw without explaining. Whether the step is tied to his earlier statements or to the suspicions in the case has not been said.

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Those statements date from September 2026, when Moraes told the court in a filing that a Federal Police report on messages exchanged between him and Daniel Vorcaro, a former banker at the centre of the Banco Master scandal, was “nulo e imprestável”, meaning null and useless. He cited a broken chain of custody, meaning gaps in how the evidence was kept, and suggested outside help, “possivelmente” foreign, in making it, though he named no country or institution.

Justice André Mendonça, another Supreme Court judge, had lifted the secrecy of that report about two weeks earlier. Moraes has not said that the September episode and his withdrawal are connected.

For readers in the United States the case matters because a US group, a US social-media company and forecasts from a prediction market now figure in a Brazilian court’s inquiry about an election. The withdrawal does not end the case, which stays with Dino, and it is not a conclusion on the suspicions.

It is not known who will take Moraes’s place, or whether anyone must. No charge has been brought against anyone, and no date for the next step has been confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean that Moraes declared himself “suspeito”?

He withdrew from the case for personal reasons that he did not state. The step is not a finding on the suspicions.

What is the case about?

It examines whether foreign money or foreign platforms influenced Brazil’s election. The Federal Police is investigating and has published no findings.

Does the case accuse the United States?

Dino’s decision names a US group and a US platform, and rejects interference by any foreign state. The probe has reached no finding about anyone.

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