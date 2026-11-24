A Brazilian court has chosen to serve a charge online on a man living in the United States, and the next move now belongs to the Supreme Court and to Flávio.

File photo, 2010. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (Photo: Everton137, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to be summoned by a notice posted on the internet, because he is living in the United States. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered it in a decision published on Monday 23 November 2026, giving him 15 days to answer a slander charge against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Flávio, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, is a leading figure of Brazil’s conservative camp after losing the 25 October 2026 runoff to Lula, 48.21% to 51.79%, in the final count of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The case tests whether a Brazilian court can move against a defendant abroad, yet the decision as reported asks nothing of US authorities.

Key Facts What. Justice Moraes of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s top court, ordered service by public notice.

Next. Flávio has 15 days to defend himself; the court must still decide whether to accept the charge.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a US betting platform: about 3% chance of arrest before 2027 (24 November, 1:02 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:03 GMT; market price from 06:02 GMT.

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A Brazilian court has chosen to serve a charge online on a man living in the United States, and the next move now belongs to the Supreme Court and to Flávio.

The charge was filed on Wednesday 18 November 2026 by the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), Brazil’s federal prosecution service. Deputy prosecutor-general Luiza Cristina Fonseca Frischeisen signed it, accusing Flávio of aggravated and qualified calúnia, the crime of falsely accusing someone of a crime.

The PGR says the offence is aggravated because the target is the president and a person over 60, and because the means was social media. The post appeared on X on 3 January 2026, after US forces seized Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo of the floor of Brazil’s Federal Senate during a session in Brasília. (Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0)

It read, in the PGR’s quotation: “Lula will be informed on. It is the end of the São Paulo Forum: international drug and arms trafficking, money laundering, support for terrorists and dictatorships, rigged elections.”

The São Paulo Forum is a left-wing alliance of Latin American parties. She says the post drew more than 700,000 views and 42,000 likes.

She argues that parliamentary immunity, the protection lawmakers enjoy for their words, does not apply because the post was on a personal profile outside Congress. The PGR asks the court to convict Flávio and to set a minimum amount in damages.

The Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s top court, must first decide whether to accept the charge. Only then is a criminal case opened and Flávio becomes a defendant, known in Portuguese as a réu.

Until that vote, no criminal case exists. The case has moved in steps since April 2026, when Moraes opened an inquiry at the request of the Federal Police (PF) and the PGR.

In June 2026 the PF indicted Flávio, citing “concrete evidence” of slander. On 7 July 2026 Moraes, following the opinion of Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, gave the PF 10 days to take Flávio’s testimony.

Gonet had said he would decide on a charge only after that testimony, which was set for 28 July 2026. In the decision published on Monday 23 November, Moraes, the justice steering the case, ordered Flávio to be “cited by edital”, meaning served by a public notice published on the internet.

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He noted that Flávio had been barred from leaving the country but went to the United States after losing the election. Moraes grounded the step in the court’s own case law.

He wrote that it is not admissible “that flight become an instrument for halting criminal prosecution and frustrating the application of criminal law”.The 15 days count from the first business day after the notice is published.

The notice itself asks nothing of US authorities, as the decision is reported. It is not known whether Flávio will answer the notice or name a lawyer, and we found no public comment from his lawyers on it.

This account follows the text of the decision as quoted in public reports. For readers in the United States, the case matters because the defendant is living there while a Brazilian court proceeds without him.

The next signals are whether Flávio responds before the deadline and whether the STF accepts the charge. Our earlier reporting covers when Flávio admitted he had no proof of election fraud and when he landed in Miami.

See also the next steps in his US case and our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does citation by public notice mean?

It means the court treats a notice published on the internet as official delivery of the charge when a defendant’s whereabouts are unknown. It starts the clock for his defence.

Is Flávio Bolsonaro already a defendant?

Not yet. He becomes one only if the Supreme Court accepts the charge.

What happens if he does not answer the notice?

The notice gives him 15 days to present a defence. What follows is for Moraes to decide, and no next step has been announced.

Sources Decision of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, STF, 23 November 2026 (as reported; case file not opened) · Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR) charge, 18 November 2026 · Federal Police report, June 2026 · Moraes order of 7 July 2026 · Superior Electoral Court (TSE) final count, 25 October 2026

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