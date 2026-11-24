Zambelli’s lawyers say Italian and Brazilian custody should shorten her 15-year sentence, while the court has not ruled and Italy’s extradition fight continues.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, Brazil's highest court and the court of Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The photo is a file image. Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

The defence of Carla Zambelli, a former federal deputy of Brazil’s conservative Liberal Party (PL), asked the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s top court, on Monday 23 November 2026 to subtract the time she has already spent in custody from her sentence. The request, known in law as detração penal, goes to Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur who steers the case.

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The defence says the sentence calculation wrongly records no earlier detention to deduct, and it calls that an “excess of execution” (excesso de execução). It wants about ten months in Italy and 298 days of provisional detention and strict precautionary measures in Brazil counted.

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Italy’s Court of Cassation, its top court, annulled a second extradition authorisation on 1 July 2026 and ordered the case judged again by a different panel in Rome. Zambelli remains in Italy, so her case is a live test of judicial cooperation between Brazil and Italy.

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Key Facts Who. Carla Zambelli, ex-deputy of the conservative PL party, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, case rapporteur.

What. Defence asks the Supreme Federal Court to deduct custody already served from her sentence.

Sentence. 15 years 3 months from two Supreme Federal Court convictions, in two separate cases.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:03 GMT.

Zambelli’s lawyers say Italian and Brazilian custody should shorten her 15-year sentence, while the court has not ruled and Italy’s extradition fight continues.

The sentence totals 15 years and 3 months from two STF convictions. The first is 10 years, starting in the closed regime, meaning in prison, for hacking the systems of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the judiciary’s oversight body, to insert a forged arrest warrant against Moraes.

The second is 5 years and 3 months, starting in the semi-open regime, for illegal carrying of a firearm and coercion after she chased a journalist with a gun in São Paulo the day before the 2022 runoff. The STF judged that case in August 2025 with nine of its 11 justices following the rapporteur, and the verdict became final in October 2025.

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The National Congress in Brasília, where Carla Zambelli served as a federal deputy. (File photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado)

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The defence says the court that supervises the execution of the sentence must correct the calculation. These are the defence’s arguments in its petition, not findings of the court.

Italian police arrested Zambelli in Rome in late July 2025 after her name was put, at Moraes’s order, on Interpol’s red list, an international alert asking police to locate a wanted person. She left prison in May 2026 after the Court of Cassation annulled the first extradition authorisation.

We could not confirm whether the Interpol red notice remains in force. The STF presidency said in June 2026 that its trial respected due process.

The request does not change the closed-regime obligation for the 10-year sentence, and it does not directly affect the extradition proceedings in Italy. Moraes has not ruled, and no deadline for him is known.

In a separate filing dated 18 November 2026, the defence asked the STF to annul the gun conviction through a criminal review, an appeal that reopens a final verdict, and to have it judged without two justices, Gilmar Mendes and Cármen Lúcia. Defence lawyer Eduardo Maurício said on 18 November: “A intenção é assegurar que o novo julgamento ocorra por livre sorteio” (“The intention is to ensure that the new trial takes place by free draw”).

We covered that filing in our report on the bid to void the gun verdict. It is not known when or whether Moraes will rule, or how Italian courts will treat the second extradition request.

The next decision sits with Moraes, and no date has been set. Readers can follow the wider story in our coverage of the Zambelli extradition case, her resignation from Congress and our Brazil news pages.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Zambelli asking the court for?

She asks the Supreme Federal Court to credit time already spent in custody against her sentence. The request goes to Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Does this affect her extradition from Italy?

No, the request does not directly affect the extradition proceedings in Italy. Those depend on the Italian courts.

Has the court decided?

Not yet, and no deadline for Moraes is known. The defence’s separate request to annul the gun conviction is also pending.

Sources Defence petition filed at the Supreme Federal Court on 23 November 2026 (not opened); Supreme Federal Court sentencing record, August 2025; Italian Court of Cassation rulings, May and July 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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