Brazil’s federal police want a newer, better-protected armoured fleet, and the tender documents explain why: heavier protection for the president and other officials.

The Federal Police headquarters in Brasília's Setor Comercial Norte, which houses the investigators. File photo, not from the day of the ruling. Photo: Marcos Oliveira / Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Brief: Brazil Security

Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force, has opened a tender to set prices for up to 225 armoured vehicles, including three heavy sedans reserved for the president’s protection teams. The tender notice, published on 16 November 2026, puts the estimated total at R$207.5 million (about US$35 million at the latest market-data quote of R$5.95 per US$, 22 November 2026).

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Bidding opens on Friday 4 December 2026 at 10:00 Brasília time (13:00 GMT), according to Edital 406/2026, the formal tender notice. The three sedans alone are priced at R$11.36 million (about US$1.91 million).

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force under the Justice Ministry.

What. Tender 406/2026 to set prices for 225 armoured vehicles, estimated at US$35 million.

When. Bidding session on Friday 4 December 2026, 10:00 Brasília time.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Brazil’s federal police want a newer, better-protected armoured fleet, and the tender documents explain why: heavier protection for the president and other officials.

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The Federal Police is Brazil’s national police force and, under the rules cited in its Estudo Técnico Preliminar (the preliminary technical study attached to the tender, 16 November 2026), also protects visiting foreign officials and the heads of the branches of government. It also cites security for big events such as the 2027 Women’s World Cup, so the order can matter beyond Brazil.

The shopping list has five items, each priced in the Termo de Referência, the terms of reference. It covers 84 sedans and 84 SUVs with III-A protection, a US standard against handgun fire, 45 SUVs for risk-analysis work and nine high-performance SUVs rated VPAM VR6, a German rifle-proof level, and the three presidential sedans.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

VR9, the level required for those sedans, is the tougher grade of VPAM, a German testing standard, and the technical study calls VR6 and VR9 a “VIP standard” for high risk. Its table lists the presidential VR9 sedan as a category it has never acquired.

File photo, 2009: the Palácio da Alvorada, the president’s official residence, on Lake Paranoá in Brasília. Photo: Cayambe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The study gives its reason in item 8.3. “For the protection of the President of the Republic, as well as other authorities, it is necessary to use armoured vehicles with greater protective capacity,” it says, translated from Portuguese.

Each presidential sedan carries an estimated price of R$3,787,433.43 (about US$637,000), against R$718,317.10 (about US$121,000) for a standard III-A sedan, the tender’s price table shows. The procedure is international so foreign makers may bid, and the lowest price wins.

The tender ties none of the five items to a make or model. It is a price registry, so cars are bought later through supply orders, and the next step is the bidding session on Friday 4 December 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who can bid for the contract?

The tender is international, so foreign manufacturers and importers may take part. The criterion in Edital 406/2026 is the lowest price.

Has the Federal Police bought anything yet?

No. The tender fixes prices in a one-year registry, and cars are bought only through later supply orders to the winner.

Sources Polícia Federal, Pregão Eletrônico 406/2026 (UASG 200334, the Federal Police purchasing unit code), process 08200.037696/2026-22: Edital 406/2026 and Termo de Referência with technical study, published 16 November 2026, at gov.br/pf. Exchange rate: latest USD/BRL market-data quote, 22 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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