The PT calls amnesty for coup planners non-negotiable, while the PL wants freedom for those convicted over 8 January 2023, and the two sides meet on Tuesday.

File photo. The Palácio do Planalto, the presidential office in Brasília, 2020. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Brazil

Edinho Silva, national president of President Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), said on Sunday 29 November 2026 that the party rejects amnesty for coup planners. He spoke two days before Lula meets Valdemar Costa Neto, who leads the opposition Liberal Party (PL), on Tuesday 1 December.

The PL is the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, and Valdemar Costa Neto says he asked for the meeting to negotiate amnesty or a pardon for people jailed over the 8 January 2023 attacks in Brasília. The presidency had not officially confirmed the talks as of Sunday morning, so the confirmation so far comes from Valdemar himself.

Key Facts Who. President Lula, Valdemar Costa Neto (PL head) and Edinho Silva (PT head).

What. The PT rules out amnesty for coup planners before Lula hears the PL’s request.

When. Tuesday 1 December 2026, 16:00 Brasília time, at the Planalto Palace, the presidential office.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 29 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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The PT calls amnesty for coup planners non-negotiable, while the PL wants freedom for those convicted over 8 January 2023, and the two sides meet on Tuesday.

Valdemar said on Saturday 28 November that he asked for the meeting after speaking with Edinho Silva and consulting people in his own party. He said Bolsonaro, who is serving the 27-year-and-3-month sentence the Supreme Federal Court (STF) gave him for the coup plot, approved the talks.

The meeting is described as the first direct contact between Lula and the PL leadership since 2021, though their ties go back to the 2002 campaign. That year the PL’s José Alencar, who later served as vice president, ran as Lula’s running mate on the ticket that won.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Valdemar will raise the situation of those convicted over the attacks of 8 January 2023 on the buildings of the three branches of power in Brasília. In his words on Saturday 28 November, “quero negociar a anistia dos presos por problemas políticos”, which in our translation means “I want to negotiate amnesty for those jailed over political problems”.

Silva replied in a written statement, also posted on X, on Sunday 29 November. He wrote that Lula and the PT will talk with every party that wants to back the project that won at the polls, but “there are flags that are non-negotiable”.

The statement names the flag: “We do not accept amnesty for those who planned a coup d’état and the assassination of the President and the Vice President,” referring to Lula and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. Silva added that the party wants to make the “country project led by President Lula” viable with support in Congress.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, where a vote on the sentence-cutting law opens on 4 December. (Agência Senado, the Senate’s news agency, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

An indulto, or pardon, is a presidential decree that cancels or reduces sentences, while amnesty is a law that Congress must pass. Lula’s annual Christmas pardon decrees since 2023 have excluded those convicted of crimes against the democratic state, according to the decrees.

Congress approved the bill that became the Dosimetria Law, and its name refers to “dosimetria”, the way a judge sets the length of a sentence. Lula vetoed it, and Congress overrode the veto on 30 April 2026 by 318 to 144 in the Chamber of Deputies and 49 to 24 in the Senate.

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The law was promulgated on 8 May 2026, and the next day Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the case’s rapporteur (the judge who steers it) at the STF, suspended its application to sentence-enforcement cases until the full court rules. It can cut sentences by one to two thirds for acts committed in a crowd, and it eases the way to milder prison regimes.

At least 455 people could be affected, according to STF data. The PL is the main opposition party in Congress, and Valdemar says it will vote for what is in the public interest.

The presidency has not said what Lula will offer or whether he will consider a pardon. Neither side has said whether the PL would trade votes for one.

The STF opens an online plenary vote on the law’s validity in four constitutional challenges (cases 7966 to 7969) on Friday 4 December, and it closes on Tuesday 15 December. The federal prosecutor-general’s office (PGR) has asked the court to keep the law in force, while the government’s own lawyers at the Attorney-General’s Office (AGU) say it is unconstitutional.

If the court upholds the law, each case is reviewed one by one. Release would therefore not be automatic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a pardon and amnesty?

A pardon is a decree the president can sign alone. Amnesty needs a law passed by Congress.

Does the PT’s statement close the door on a pardon?

The quoted statement rejects amnesty for coup planners and does not mention a pardon. The presidency has not said what Lula will answer.

Why does the PL’s stance matter to Lula?

The PL is the main opposition party in Congress. Valdemar says it will vote for what is in the public interest and not obstruct.

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