Brazil and Argentina, South America’s two largest economies, are in a diplomatic rift that began in July and has not eased after Brazil’s October election, with no Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires since the late-July recall.

Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, home of Brazil's foreign ministry, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show any meeting or event in this story. Photo: Lou Fernando / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Diplomacy: Brazil and Argentina

Brazil has decided not to send its ambassador back to Buenos Aires, as of Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to Brazilian officials who spoke without being named. Eduardo Uziel stays on as chargé d’affaires, the diplomat in charge when there is no ambassador, while Brazil’s ambassador there, Julio Bitelli, stays away.

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Itamaraty, Brazil’s foreign ministry, has issued no statement on the decision. It follows remarks by Argentina’s foreign minister, Pablo Quirno, who said this past weekend that the Brazilian election had raised doubts.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Argentina’s President Javier Milei.

What. Brazil keeps ambassador Julio Bitelli away from Buenos Aires; a chargé d’affaires stays in charge.

Numbers. Lula won the 25 October runoff with 51.79% of the vote, a margin of about 4.4 million.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Brazil and Argentina, South America’s two largest economies, are in a diplomatic rift that began in July and has not eased after Brazil’s October election, with no Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires since the late-July recall.

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The dispute began on Saturday 25 July 2026, when Argentina’s President Javier Milei spoke at a São Paulo convention of the PL, the Liberal Party of former president Jair Bolsonaro. He launched the presidential run of Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and Jair Bolsonaro’s son, called Lula a “presidiário” (convict) and described Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as “lixo careca” (bald trash).

In late July Itamaraty called Bitelli home for consultations. On Tuesday 4 August Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira handed Argentina’s ambassador, Daniel Raimondi, a formal protest, and Brazil lowered relations to chargé level while keeping Bitelli in Brazil.

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The headquarters of the Mercosur trade bloc in Montevideo, where its summit is due on 4 December (file photo).

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In remarks on 4 and 5 August Quirno called the move “a unilateral decision by Brazil that we regret”, adding that “it takes two to fight”. He also said Argentina would not break relations.

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Lula won the second-round runoff on Sunday 25 October 2026 with 64,256,232 votes (51.79%) against 59,826,041 (48.21%) for Flávio Bolsonaro, according to figures from the TSE, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court. That is a margin of about 4.4 million votes.

Quirno says recognising the result is a matter for Brazil’s own electoral court. This past weekend Quirno told a television talk show: “There were situations inside the electoral process that cast doubt in some way on the whole situation.”

He also complained that Brazil had pulled out its own ambassador and that Argentina’s had left too.A recall that began as a protest over one speech has now outlasted the election it was tied to. In August Quirno said Argentina would not join a fight with Brazil, yet his weekend comments cast doubt on the vote that Brazil’s electoral court has declared.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei reportedly will not be invited to Lula’s inauguration on Tuesday 5 January 2027. No invitation list has been published.

Trade gives both governments a reason to keep talking. Brazil’s exports reached a record US$348.7 billion in 2025, according to the MDIC, Brazil’s trade ministry, in its January 2026 release.

The next test is the summit of Mercosur, the South American trade bloc both countries belong to, in Montevideo on 4 December 2026, where Argentina is next in the bloc’s alphabetical rotation for the presidency. Whether Milei will attend is unconfirmed.

For US readers, the two countries are South America’s largest economies, and a lasting rift makes any trade or diplomatic push across Mercosur harder to coordinate. It is not known whether Argentina will name a new ambassador or reply to Brazil formally.

Brazil has not said whether the downgrade will end when Lula starts his new term.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Brazil kept its ambassador away from Argentina?

The recall followed Milei’s speech at a Bolsonaro-party convention in São Paulo in July, and Brazil has now decided not to reverse it. Brazil has published no formal explanation.

Have Brazil and Argentina cut diplomatic ties?

No. Brazil’s embassy in Buenos Aires is run by a chargé d’affaires, and Quirno has said Argentina does not want to break relations.

What should US readers watch next?

The Mercosur summit in Montevideo, where Argentina is next in the bloc’s alphabetical rotation for the presidency. Whether the two presidents meet there will show how deep the rift runs.

Sources: Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) results; Itamaraty, Brazil’s foreign ministry; statements by Argentina’s foreign minister Pablo Quirno; MDIC, Brazil’s trade ministry, January 2026 export release.

Related coverage: Brazil Recalls Ambassador After Argentina’s Milei Insults Lula · Milei Accuses Lula of Machismo on 20 October

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Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.