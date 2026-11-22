A unanimous ruling by Brazil’s judicial oversight body changes how deaths in police operations are written down, with the stated aim of producing better statistics. The council says adding the context does not change the recorded medical cause.

Edson Fachin, centre, at a March 2026 meeting with Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite. (Photo: "11.03.2026 – Audiência com presidente do STF, ministro Edson Fachin - 55142934868" by Governo RS, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.)

Society: Brazil

Brazil’s National Council of Justice (CNJ), the body that oversees the country’s courts, has ordered that death records of people killed by police must say how they died, not only what killed them. It approved the resolution unanimously on Thursday 29 October 2026, when its 16th virtual session ended.

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Until now, the council’s release says, such records usually noted only the medical cause. The new rule adds the context, which the standard wording describes as a violent death in the context of an intervention by a public-security body.

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Key Facts Who. The CNJ, which oversees Brazil’s courts, led by its president, Edson Fachin.

What. Records of deaths caused by police must state the context, not only the medical cause.

Where. Brazil nationwide.

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As of. 22 November 2026, 18:10 GMT.

A unanimous ruling by Brazil’s judicial oversight body changes how deaths in police operations are written down, with the stated aim of producing better statistics. The council says adding the context does not change the recorded medical cause.

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Edson Fachin, president of the CNJ and of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s highest court, presented the proposal on Tuesday 29 September 2026 at the council’s 15th ordinary session of the year. The council approved it a month later, on Thursday 29 October.

Fachin said the council’s duty was “to ensure the dignity, the truth, the memory and the non-stigmatisation of death records”, as the CNJ quoted him in its release of 29 October 2026. The council says the omission weakens the reliability of public records and leaves the state without sound data for prevention policies.

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Families pay a price too, the release says, because they must prove the circumstances of a death again and again to obtain reparations and benefits. The council says the problem falls above all on the young, Black and peripheral population.

The plenary of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília during the 2025 swearing-in of Edson Fachin as president of the court and of the CNJ. (Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR)

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The scale is set out in the 2026 yearbook of the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP), an independent research group, published in July 2026. It says police interventions killed 6,602 people in Brazil in 2025, up 5.4% from 2024, or about 18 a day.

Bahia had the most police killings at 1,570, while Amapá had the highest rate at 17.1 per 100,000 people. The yearbook says 82% of the victims were Black.

The note is added when a qualifying document supports it: for example a final court ruling, a decision of an international human-rights body, the final report of an officially created truth commission (a state inquiry into past abuses), a reparation law or a settlement signed by the Brazilian state. The resolution covers death records drawn up in cases of presumed death and corrections of existing certificates when a court decision expressly recognises the circumstances.

The resolution also bans stigmatising terms in the covered records, among them “auto de resistência”, a police report that classed a killing as resisting arrest. It names “resistência seguida de morte”, resistance followed by death, “confronto”, confrontation, and “oposição”, opposition, to the police intervention, as well as other equivalent expressions.

Families can use simplified procedures to ask for the context to be added, including a specific court request when no earlier decision exists. With enough documents, the change can be made directly at the civil registry office without a new court order.

The obvious objection is that a note on a certificate could pre-judge officers. The CNJ answers in its own text that adding the context does not change the recorded medical cause and does not by itself mean the state or its agents are liable, whether civilly, administratively or criminally.

Ignácio Cano, a sociologist at Rio de Janeiro State University (Uerj) who studies violence, said after the ruling that Brazil has two sources on violent deaths, police data and health data. The health data rest on death certificates, where police involvement rarely appeared, and he expects the rule to narrow the gap.

Cano called the ruling part of “a broader attempt at oversight and monitoring of police violence, which in Brazil runs unchecked”, in his words translated from Portuguese. He added: “It is an extremely high number without in-depth investigations, without control over it.”

The rule is Resolution 704 of 11 November 2026, published in the CNJ’s official gazette on 12 November, and it took effect that day. Under its Article 19, the national civil-registry operator (ON-RCPN) has 90 days, until about 10 February 2027, to create a dedicated field in the civil-registry information centre, and it must keep a public dashboard with the data.

Brazil is Latin America’s largest country, so how it counts deaths from police action shapes the region’s data. The resolution says its aim is memory, truth, access to rights and better statistical data on such deaths.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the note mean police officers are guilty?

No. The CNJ says the context does not by itself mean the state or its agents are found liable.

Who can ask for a record to be corrected?

Families can use simplified procedures. With enough documents they can go straight to the civil registry office.

When does the rule start?

It took effect on 12 November 2026, the day it was published in the CNJ’s official gazette. The registry operator has until about February 2027 to build the data field.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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